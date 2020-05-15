Save £100 with these cheap smartwatch deals on the Huawei Watch GT

Huawei Watch deals can save you up to £100 on cheap smartwatches this weekend, excellent news for anyone looking to combine a fitness tracker with more smartphone notification compatibility. You'll find the original Huawei Watch GT available for £99.99 at Very right now, down from £199, but you can also pick up the GT 2 for £159.99 - a £40 saving.

The original Huawei Watch GT brings a cheaper price tag to a sturdy fitness tracking and smartwatch experience, complete with an AMOLED display, real-time training prompts and notifications from your smartphone. Meanwhile, the more recent version also brings a 3D glass screen and 15 distinct workout modes.

Both are built with fitness in mind, and these latest Huawei smartwatch deals offer gorgeous wrist pieces designed to last. Huawei left WatchOS behind for these models, so each feature is proprietary. While that may limit your third party app accessibility, there's so much packed into this price tag that you're still getting excellent value.

Not in the UK? We're tracking all the latest Huawei Watch cheap smartwatch deals further down the page.

Today's best Huawei smartwatch deals

Huawei Watch GT | £199.99 £99.99 at Very

Grab the Huawei Watch GT for under £100 at Very this week and you're picking up an excellent fitness tracker with a classic utility aesthetic. We've seen this price drop just a little before over the past few months - but only by a couple of pounds, so this is still an excellent opportunity to snag a deal.

View Deal

Huawei Watch GT 2 | £199 £159.99 at Very

Pick up the Huawei Watch GT 2 for £40 off at Very this week. You're getting a sophisticated fitness tracker here for a fraction of the price you'd pay for similar features on an Apple device. At 46mm, this is certainly chunkier than the slimline monitors we're used to seeing, but this is an ultra-thin design so that means extra space for that AMOLED display without the bulk of a full utility watch. There's all the activity, calorie, and heart rate monitoring you could ask for here, as well as a 14 day battery life.

View Deal

Shop all smartwatch deals at Very

Looking for more? We're keeping tabs on all the latest smartwatch sales happening right now, and you can also find a full selection of cheap Apple Watch deals available at the moment. If you're after something particularly fitness-inspired, why not check out our range of Garmin fitness tracker deals or these excellent Fitbit sales.