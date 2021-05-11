BT is offering the UK's cheapest iPhone 12 deals and including Airpods for free

iPhone 12 deals have been seeing some major price drops lately, finally starting to fall to a more affordable point. And out of all of the price cuts we've seen, the BT Shop is leading the way.

Currently, you can get the iPhone 12 for just £679 from BT - £120 off the handset's original RRP and on top of that, BT will even include a free pair of Airpods! While that is the lowest price available right now, it does require you going refurbished.

However, considering this is a grade A refurb, it will likely be in a pristine condition, often returned within the first 30 days. On top of that, BT offers a one year warranty so you can return it if you have any issues.



If you don't like the idea of going refurbished, Amazon has a similar price but gets you the handset brand new. Go with Amazon and you'll only pay £699 - still an £100 saving on the original price of the handset but you won't get the Airpods

BT's market-leading iPhone 12 deal + Airpods

iPhone 12: at BT Shop | Grade A refurbished | SIM-free | £679

This is a fantastic offer on the iPhone 12. As the lowest price around, undercutting the competition by £20 you won't find a better price. Yes, this deal is on a refurbished model but considering it is Grade A, it has likely been returned within the first 30 days or hasn't been opened. It also comes with a 1 year warranty if you have any issues with it. You can add the Airpods by scrolling down to bundle deals when you click through to the offer. However, if that refurbished state is an issue for you, check out Amazon's brand new offer for £20 more.

What's the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.