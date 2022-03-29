Black Panther 2 director is working on an exciting MCU Disney Plus show

Audio player loading…

Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler is reportedly helping to develop Marvel Studios' Ironheart TV show.

That's according to Anthony Ramos, who recently joined the Ironheart cast in an undisclosed role. The In The Heights star revealed the news during a chat with Extra TV at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, although Marvel hasn't officially confirmed Coogler's involvement in the project.

Currently, there's very little we know about Ironheart. Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah, If Beale Street Could Talk) has been cast as the titular character, aka Riri Williams/Ironheart. Meanwhile, Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) is showrunner on the project.

However, given that the Marvel Phase 4 project will tie into the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Thorne's Williams will play a supporting role – it isn't a huge surprise to learn of Coogler's likely involvement.

Asked how excited he was to board a Marvel production, Ramos said: "Yeah that’s what we [as actors] hope for. I feel blessed. It’s an amazing project. Incredible people, Chinaka Hodge and Ryan Coogler, and just like a dope squad, Dominique Thorne and I feel blessed and grateful."

Ramos' comments don't specify what role Coogler may play in Ironheart's production. Right now, there's no director in place for the six-episode superhero series, so it's possible that Coogler could lead filming on the MCU TV show. But, with Coogler busy producing a number of other projects, including Creed III, we suspect that he'll be attached to Ironheart in an executive producing capacity instead.

There's no release date for Ironheart on Disney Plus yet – the Marvel show hasn't begun filming, but is expected to start in Atlanta this June. In the meantime, there's plenty of MCU content on the way to keep fans occupied. Moon Knight will exclusively launch on Disney's streaming platform on March 30, while She-Hulk and Ms Marvel are also set to land on Disney Plus before the year is out.

Two more Marvel Disney Plus shows – Secret Invasion and What If... season 2 – may also launch on Disney Plus before the end of 2022. Their releases, though, are still up in the air as production is ongoing.

Analysis: will Ironheart tie into another Black Panther 2 TV spin-off?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will spawn two Marvel Disney Plus shows. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Company)

Ironheart isn't the only Marvel Disney Plus show that Black Panther 2 will set up. An untitled Wakanda TV series is also in development at Marvel Studios, with Danai Gurira rumored to reprise her role as Dora Milaje general Okoye from both Black Panther films.

Coogler is also reportedly set to executively produce the unnamed Wakanda limited series. Like his potential involvement in Ironheart, this wouldn't be a huge surprise if it's true. Coogler did a terrific job of leading production on 2018's Black Panther movie, while his work on its sequel has been handled sensitively in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death in August 2020.

With Ironheart and the untitled Wakanda TV project launching post-Black Panther 2, we'd be shocked if Wakanda Forever doesn't set up events to come in both TV series. Providing it does, Coogler's input will be vital in maintaining continuity between the upcoming Marvel movie, which is due to arrive in theaters in November, and its TV spin-offs.

For more Marvel-based content, check out everything we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as Thor: Love and Thunder.