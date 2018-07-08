The 10 best phones for kids: the top phones meant for children

The best phone for kids come in all shapes and sizes, from one-button touch-to-call safety devices, to battle-tested Samsung phones with drop protection, to the cheapest iPhone if you want them on your iCloud family storage plan.

It's still a hard pick when shopping for the most little person in your life. We’re here to help you find a phone for your young one, pre-teen, or teen – any age, really. We're experts on picking phones for kids, just as much as we can aptly chose the best phones in the US and best phones in the UK for adults.

We’ve factored in important aspects, such as parental controls, durability, function restrictions, GPS tracking, and cost.

For the youngest kids, we’ve focused on very simple devices meant primarily to open a line of communication with parents. For pre-teens, we’ve aimed for low-cost, simple phones that enable calling and texting without too many features for your kids to get caught up in. For teens, we’ve included affordable smartphones that offer a good balance of value and function while retaining solid parental controls through Android and iOS.

Since newer iPhones and Android phones running the latest operating systems (like iOS 11.4 and iOS 12 beta) come with ample parental controls build in, parents should feel comfortable picking out these phones for teens and pre-teens at their discretion. All the details parents need for enabling parental controls on iPhones can be found here. Details on Android parental controls are available here.

For the young ones:

Relay

Water resistant

GPS tracking

Slow delivery

Cellular function only in US

The Relay, by Republic Wireless, is an incredibly simple communication device meant just for kids. It functions much like a walkie-talkie, so your child won’t have to navigate any complex menus to get ahold of you.

The Relay connects over 4G LTE and Wi-Fi, and it includes build-in GPS, so you can pinpoint your child’s location through the companion app on your own phone. The Relay’s design is sturdy and water resistant, so it can handle a day of play with your child.

The Relay is still in early stages, so new features like music and a voice assistant aren’t here yet, and shipping takes a while. Mobile network connectivity is also limited to the US, but Wi-Fi will work internationally.

For $149, the Relay comes in a bundle. It’s also available individually for $99 or in a pack of three for $199.

See the Relay here

LG GizmoPal 2

Wearable means hard to lose

IPX7 water resistance

Verizon only

Verizon users in the US have an enticing option for their kids in the LG GizmoPal 2. This is a wrist communicator that your kids can get into. It has a colorful design, simple controls, and handy water resistance. It also offers GPS tracking, so you can check in on your child’s location or find the watch if lost.

Parents can set up four authorized telephone numbers to call the GizmoPal 2, and the screen will display who’s calling. Parent’s can also set the GizmoPal 2 to automatically answer their calls, which can be handy in cases where their child might be playing and not notice the call.

The GizmoPal 2 is compatible with iOS and Android, and costs $79. For a newer model, Verizon also sells the LG Gizmo Gadget for $149.

See the LG GizmoPal 2 here

For pre-teens:

Nokia 3310 3G

Cheap but not flimsy

Long battery life

Good balance of features

Still pricey for a feature phone

No water resistance rating

Nokia’s iconic 3310 is back, and with its combination of very long battery life, simple features, and durability, it’ll make a great pick for your pre-teens. The Nokia 3310 3G is made of plastic, so your kid doesn’t have to be too careful about dropping it. They also won’t need to remember to charge it every day, as the battery can last close to a month on standby.

The Nokia 3310 3G has everything your child needs to stay in touch, with calling and texting available. You won’t have to worry about them surfing the web on this one. Plus, they can take pictures to show you what they’re up to in school or with their friends.

The Nokia 3310 3G costs $59 in the US. A non-3G Nokia 3310 is also available in the UK for £49.99.

See the Nokia 3310 3G here

See the Nokia 3310 here

Blu Tank Xtreme 2.4

Rugged, water-resistant design

Storage for music and camera

Very cheap

2G GSM carriers only

Few color options

If your kid wants a phone that doesn’t look too childish, the BLU Tank Xtreme 2.4 is a good option. It’s incredibly affordable, and built rugged, so your pre-teen can stand to be a little careless with it. The plastic and rubber frame should be able to handle the occasional drop, and an IP65 rating means it can shrug off a splash of water now and then.

The BLU Tank Xtreme 2.4 has the basic talk and text your kid needs to stay in touch, and it has a long-lasting battery, so you won’t need to remind them to charge it all the time. Availability is limited to the US, though UK users may be able to use this phone on the 900 and 1800 GSM bands.

See the Blu Tank Xtreme 2.4 here

Jitterbug Flip

Very easy to use

Big buttons

Pricier than others

US only

The same qualities that make the Jitterbug Flip a good choice for seniors make it a good pick for your kids. It is incredibly simple to use, with basic calling and texting functions as well as a simple camera. The user interface sticks to large, easy-to-read text, and the buttons are easy to press. The battery is long-lasting as well.

The Jitterbug Flip is only available in the US, and service is sold by GreatCall. At $74, the Jitterbug Flip is a bit more expensive than the others, but you can rest assured that it will be a simple phone for your child to get used to.

See the Jitterbug Flip here

For teens:

Moto E5

Full smartphone functionality

Great budget option

Features vary by model

The Moto E5 is not just one phone but rather a family of affordable phones with varying features. Despite their difference, they all make great budget picks for your teen. While many budget Android devices can be running on outdated hardware or software, the Moto E5 is up-to-date with recent processors and Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Moto E5 Plus is available to Sprint customers in the US for $288, and boasts a large battery, 6-inch display, and dual-camera setup. The Moto E5 Play is toned down a little bit, making it more budget friendly at $99. In the UK, a standard Moto E5 and the Moto E5 Plus will be available in the near future. Aside from the basic Moto E5, all the others include a water-repellent coating that will help make sure your teens don’t ruin their phone.

See the Moto E5 here

Galaxy S8 Active

Durable

High functionality

Pricey

Limited carriers

If you want to get your teen a highly capable smartphone but worry they might destroy it and waste a lot of money, the Galaxy S8 Active is right up your alley. It has all of the performance a flagship Android phone calls for, but it’s built tough.

The Galaxy S8 Active screen is sharp, the camera is great, and the battery is forgiving if your teen forgets to charge it one night. All of that is packed into a chassis with an IP68 and MIL-STD-810G rating. In other words, it can handle a lot of carelessness. We dropped one screen-first onto a stone floor from five feet up, and the screen was fine.

The Galaxy S8 Active is available in the US on Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile for $850. Customers on other networks and in the UK can look instead at the Galaxy S8 and any of the best Galaxy S8 cases.

See the Galaxy S8 Active here

iPhone SE

Affordable iOS device

Good performance and functionality

May lose support in future

Not designed rugged

The iPhone SE may not be the latest iPhone, but it’s still supported by Apple with the latest iOS 11 updates. Despite its age, it still performs admirably with Apple’s A9 processor, and it will offer your child all the smartphone functionality they could need. The perk of its age is that it comes at a very low price for an Apple device.

One of the main drawbacks about giving your teen an iPhone SE is that it’s not built to be incredibly durable. Fortunately, this is an issue that can easily be fixed with an affordable iPhone SE case.

See the iPhone SE here

iPhone 7 or iPhone 8

Good deals available on iPhone 7

Excellent performance

Plenty of cases available

Still pricey

Not inherently rugged

If price isn’t a big concern and you plan to buy a case (or your teen has proven themselves not too careless), the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 make for good options as well. Your teen shouldn’t feel held back by any lack of capabilities on these newer phones, while you can rest assured that the parental controls available through iOS will be enough to keep an eye on your teens use.

Though the upfront price will be higher, software support for these newer iPhones should last longer, so you won’t have to worry about upgrading any time soon. As an added bonus, the iPhone cameras are great, so you’ll get to see a lot of beautiful shots of what your teen is doing.

See the iPhone 7 here

See the iPhone 8 here

Moto Z2 Play

Long-lasting battery

Cool Moto Mods

Water repellent

Somewhat pricey

The Moto Z2 Play fits nicely in the middle as a pick for teens. It features mid-range hardware at a mid-range price. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass, and the internals are safe from splashed water with a water repellent nano-coating.

A 3,000mAh battery and quick charging will help ensure your teen’s phone has power when they need it. Moto Mods will also give your teen options for enhancing the features or their phone, such as adding a more advanced camera or doubling the size of the battery.

The Moto Z2 Play is available on most networks in the US with a retail price of $399, but deals will likely be available. In the UK is retails for £379.

See the Moto Z2 Play here