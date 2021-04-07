Best Logitech webcams 2021: top picks for Zoom, Skype and more

Logitech webcams are some of the best products available on the market, so if you're hunting for the best webcam that money can buy then look no further. In fact, Logitech has such a wide selection that you don't especially need to break the bank – even the cheap webcam offerings are worth picking up.



The sudden rise in home working has clearly made Logitech webcams harder to find as demand skyrockets, but we would advise against opting for unknown brands on sites like Amazon or eBay. A product may very well advertise 1080p resolution at 30 frames-per-second (or FPS), but that isn't all it takes to create a great camera.



The sensors and software built into these lesser-known products might not be up to the same standard as established products provided by names like Logitech, so if you want a guaranteed quality video we would recommend waiting it out for available stock. You can always turn your phone or your camera into a webcam to tie you over.



Some laptops or all-in-one computers come with a built-in camera, but those are hardly known for knocking anyone's socks off. With so much of our day-to-day life moving to online spaces, having clear video conferencing sessions is becoming an essential requirement to our computing setup, so opting for a dedicated Logitech webcam will give you the best results regardless of your circumstances.

The best Logitech webcams of 2021:

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech C920 is a beloved favorite across the entire spectrum of streamers, content creators, and office professionals alike, and when cost, quality, and performance are all calculated, the C920 is still the best webcam you can buy today, despite being released back in January 2012. With crisp 1080p HD resolution and fantastic lighting and color detection at an affordable price, the sheer quality and features of this webcam often make much more expensive products not worth the extra cash.



It's great for low-light environments and requires no setup – perfect for remote workings who work across various devices, and the smooth 30FPS means you won't look like a stuttery mess when you need to look your best.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech StreamCam is a solid choice for streamers and online broadcasters who want buttery smooth and high-quality video, without the fuss of setting up a mirrorless camera and a capture card. Straight from plugging in, you can enjoy Logitechs latest release with minimal (if any) adjustments needed.



That isn't to say you have to use the StreamCam for Twitch or YouTube, but with features including auto-focusing, smart exposure, facial tracking, up to 60fps frame rate, and a flippable design so you can take photos and videos in 9:16 format it's certainly a favorite amongst content creators. You can even mount it on a tripod, and it uses USB Type-C for fast and more efficient video transfer speeds.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech Brio is what you need if you’ve been looking for if you need something a little punchier than the usual 720p or 1080p offerings. With a 4K UHD resolution and HDR, the Logitech Brio has brought high fidelity to the world of the best webcams. This means it's the perfect choice for anyone who makes video recordings (rather than live broadcasts) and doesn't want the hassle of setting up a Camcorder or DSLR.



If that wasn’t enough, it also boasts Windows Hello functionality and a multi-positioning mount that allows you full flexibility on where your new Logitech webcam will go.

(Image credit: Logitech)

For anyone that needs to make calls in an environment where bandwidth is shared, the Logitech C925e Business Webcam is a solid choice. The H.264 with Scalable Video Coding can help minimize dependence on computer and network resources, giving you smooth streams during those important calls.



Given you can't usually set up a professional lighting sig at your office desk, the C925e also has RightLight 2 technology to help you get the most out of any lighting situation.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech HD Webcam C310 is the best blend of budget and quality you can get if you're not looking to splurge on something with more features. The 720p C310 comes with Logitech’s RightLight 2 auto-light correction technology so you’ll always be shown in the best possible lighting regardless of environment, and packs a 5MP camera.



It's unlikely you'd want to use this for streaming, but it's the best choice for anyone who just needs a daily webcam for things like work calls or Zoom chats with family. As some conference calling software like Google Meets restricts your resolution to 720p anyway, this could be the perfect home office webcam.

The Logitech C930e is the younger, beefier brother of the C920, promising at the time of release to be Logitech's most high-tech offering back in 2013. Most webcams depend on the PC for all the heavy lifting, but the C930e does the video encoding itself using H.264 with Scalable Video Coding, which should result in better video quality if you're fighting over a shared bandwidth.



The wide, 90-degree field of view means it’s well-suited to business video conferencing and presentations. And of course, it’s Skype-certified for PC and Mac.

(Image credit: Logitech)

While it looks similar to the C310, the Logitech C270 is a great choice in it's own right. It slightly underperforms in low light environments and uses a 3MP camera as opposed to the 5MP seen in the C310. Still, this is the cheapest webcam in Logitech's current lineup, and the slightly reduced performance is negligible if you're just in the market for something super simple.

If you need a basic webcam that won't cause you any grief, then this is as easy as it gets on a budget. Simply plug in and enjoy hassle-free broadcasting.

(Image credit: Logitech)

8. Logitech MeetUp Webcam The best Logitech webcam for conference rooms Specifications Resolution: 4K Features: Noise reduction, Auto light correction, 5x HD zoom, Full range speaker system Reasons to buy + Ultra-wide lense + Built in soundbar Reasons to avoid - 4K is overkill for most software - Extremely expensive, even for a business

It's a bit of a stretch to put this in your home office, but for small conference or meeting rooms its the perfect choice. The Logitech MeetUp is a professional webcam with an integrated full-range speaker system for great playback clarity and uses Logitechs RightSound technology to effectively capture speech around the room while suppressing unwanted background noise.



The 4K camera can automatically track movement and adjust to find the perfect room framing regardless how many people like to move around. There's even a 5x HD zoom to make sure the setup is also well suited for smaller groups or single users.



It's a pricey product, but for a business that needs to make frequent group broadcasts, the investment should prove itself worthy of such an expense.

What should you look for when buying a Logitech webcam?

In this bizarre new world of home working, you may feel a little overwhelmed when looking at webcams to buy – after all, all these cheap models on Amazon look the same right? Webcams are usually marketed with resolution (720p, 1080p, 4K, etc) and framerates because this is the most important factor for most people when buying a product, but there are many other considerations that make a webcam 'good' or 'bad'.



The first thing to consider is what you need your webcam for.



For working professionals or office staff, most conference calling software such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams will restrict your broadcast quality to 1080p resolution and 30fps to preserve bandwidth. Google meets goes a step further and restricts your quality to 720p as this is the standard resolution on most built-in laptop cameras.



If you're planning on using a webcam purely for these work-related calls then there isn't any point in buying a powerful 4k model as you simply won't see the benefit. The light and color detection will vary for each model though, so you'll still see a variance in recording quality depending on what webcam you buy.



For content creators such as YouTubers or Streamers, there is a range of powerful webcams available, with some reaching 4K resolution and 60fps for buttery smooth video. These webcams are overkill for occasional use, but with features like a variable field of view (or FOV) and adjustable resolution or and zoom, the extra cash could be a worthy investment in your hobby.

Wherever possible, try and position yourself in front of natural lighting when you film. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to make your Logitech webcam look better

Even the most expensive webcam can look terrible if you don't take your environment into consideration. Lighting can make a cheap 720p webcam look almost HD, and this doesn't have to make a dent in your wallet.



Natural lighting is prized by photographers for being better than most expensive studio lights, so where possible try and record in front of a window. This will not only illuminate your features and make you pop against your background, but it'll illuminate background 'noise' – the fuzzy static effect seen when webcams are trying to film in low lighting conditions.



You can also replicate this using studio lights if you work in darker environments away from a window. You can also use cheap desk lamps in a pinch by directing them against a wall to reduce the harshing lighting and create a diffused appearance.



Always make sure your background looks nice. This doesn't mean you need to do anything fancy (unless you're a streamer and have the budget for some fancy LED lights and gamer swag), but you need to make sure you're the focus of the broadcast. Tidy up any mess, don't sit behind an open door and make sure you don't sit behind any other light sources. This will usually throw off the light sensors in your webcam and reduce your film quality.