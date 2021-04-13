Assassin’s Creed Valhalla writer shares hopes for game's next location

We’ve seen the Assassin's Creed series take place in the Holy Land during the Crusades, Renaissance Italy, Istanbul, Revolutionary America, Revolutionary Paris, Victorian London, Ptolemaic Egypt, Ancient Greece, and most recently, the Viking Age in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. So what’s next?

It’s a question that’s probably on the minds of any fan of the series, as the location of Assassin’s Creed games often has a significant impact on how the game plays, looks and feels.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla senior writer Alain Mercieca has shared some suggestions of his own, and believes that Brazil and the Mediterranean island of Malta would provide two interesting locations and timelines for the series to visit.

In an interview with TheGamer, Mercieca conceded that he can think of “too many [possibilities] to choose from” for the next Assassin’s Creed game’s setting, but explained why Malta and Brazil could be exciting.

"As someone who is obsessed with history you could get me excited about a niche group of warriors in a lost society on the island of Malta and I’d be ready to jump into it and make it pop," Mercieca said.

"On a grander scale I do feel there is a rich tapestry of culture in South America that the brand has yet to explore fully," Mercieca said. "From the Incas to the Spanish Conquistadors, it is a very fascinating time. Though [Assassin’s Creed] Black Flag did touch on some of it, I'm feeling more the [sic] Brazil region."

Creed world tour

Mercieca’s suggestions will by no means dictate where the new Assassin’s Creed game will take place, but we can’t help but feel disappointed that Feudal Japan wasn’t mentioned. After the success of Ghost of Tsushima, which shares a number of similarities with Ubisoft’s long-running franchise, it would be interesting to see how the game would handle medieval Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and was generally well-received by critics and fans alike. The series has been on a bit of a roll after taking a much-needed break after the disastrous launch of Assassin’s Creed Unity. The series returned with Assassin’s Creed Origins, which saw the game take on a more RPG-like approach.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see an Assassin’s Creed announcement at E3 2021, which takes place on June 12 to June 15 this year. The event will be all digital, and Xbox and Nintendo will both be in attendance. Sony, however, is skipping E3 again.