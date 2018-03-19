Assassin’s Creed may go to Greece in 2019

Part of the fun of the Assassin’s Creed series is guessing where and when the next title may be set. If recent rumors are anything to go by the next installment could take players to ancient Greece in 2019.

In a report on Comicbook, Liam Robertson has said that several sources close to Ubisoft have told him the next Assassin’s Creed game is to follow the Egyptian setting of Origins with Greece and is scheduled for a fall 2019 release. The game apparently entered full production in early 2017, well before the release of Origins.

Robertson says his sources have previously provided accurate Assassin’s Creed information, giving him scoops on the setting and name of Origins. He also points to the fact that Ubisoft art director Raphael Lacoste posted an image of Meteora from a holiday to Greece on Instagram in 2017. This is, of course, tenuous but given Meteora is a UNESCO World Heritage site and its caves were known to be inhabited continuously 5,000 years ago, it's a trip still worth noting.

I can show you the (ancient) world

Though these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, they are familiar. If you jump in an Animus and head back to late 2015 and early 2016, there were already talks of a new Assassin’s Creed trilogy (codenamed Empire) which would span ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. 2017 brought us Egypt and the ending of the game certainly suggested that we had not seen the last of ancient worlds.

Not only does this report corroborate these previous rumors, it also supports the belief that Assassin’s Creed will no longer be an annual release after Ubisoft said it’s changing up its approach to game releases.

Will this mean E3 2018 will be entirely Assassin’s Creed free? Perhaps not. A gap in release could be an excellent time to announce some Switch ports. But we won’t hold our breath.

2019 is still a while away so it’ll likely be a while before we hear any official confirmation from Ubisoft on where the brotherhood is planning to go next.