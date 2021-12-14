Apple TV Plus finally comes to Sky Glass and Sky Q

Audio player loading…

Sky has finally added the Apple TV Plus app to Sky Glass and Sky Q .

Sky customers will now be able to access Apple TV Plus shows , including smash hits Ted Lasso and The Morning Show (via Sky’s Homepage or Apps rail), on demand for £4.99 per month after a free seven-day trial.

The move means Apple’s burgeoning streaming service joins the likes of Netflix , Disney Plus , Prime Video and Spotify in the ever-expanding roster of entertainment apps available on Sky platforms.

What’s more, subscribers can now download Apple TV Plus content to watch on the move via the Sky Go app, which the company has pledged will also be coming to UK-based Apple TV devices at some point next year.

Apple TV Plus' arrival on Sky platforms follows its introduction to Panasonic TVs in the UK and Europe earlier this month, marking the streamer's continued push to put more eyeballs in front of its growing library of content.

(Image credit: Apple)

Global Player and NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock – which came to Sky Q earlier in the year – will both become available on Sky Glass this week, too.

The former is a new audio app that offers access to some of the UK’s biggest radio stations, including Capital FM, Heart and Classic FM, while the latter boasts a large selection of US-first movies and TV shows, like Halloween Kills, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Parks and Recreation. Both will be available at no extra cost.

Peacock isn’t the only US streamer opening its doors to overseas customers, either. HBO Max Europe launched in select European countries – including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Portugal and Spain – last month, while ViacomCBS has its own plans to launch Paramount Plus on the continent next year via Sky Cinema subscriptions.

That means Sky Glass and Sky Q customers are set to benefit from even more third-party services in the near future, solidifying the latter's status as the best entertainment subscription money can buy in 2021.