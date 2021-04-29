Amazon Prime Day 2021 date will be sometime in June

During its Q1 2021 earnings call, Amazon confirmed that the annual e-commerce sales carnival Amazon Prime Day 2021 date will be in June.

This aligns with a prior rumor suggesting the event will happen in June, which is earlier than the usual July window for Amazon Prime Day. Of course, any mid-2021 date would be earlier than Amazon Prime Day 2020, which kept getting pushed back due to pandemic conditions until it was finally held in October 2020 – which was right before Black Friday.

The confirmation for Amazon Prime Day 2021 in June came from Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky during the earnings call, who noted that the event was being held earlier out of concern for transportation slowdowns in July and potential impact of the Olympics in Q3 2021, according to CNET .