Alfa Romeo Tonale is firm's first electrified car - it's not a full EV, but does have a NFT

Alfa Romeo may be one of the smallest and quirkiest automakers around, but it benefits from having Stellantis, a giant global corporation, as a parent.

The Italian auto legend is taking advantage of its family ties to develop new and electrified powertrain options for its vehicles, the first of which will land later this year.

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is a premium compact SUV with an available plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain and striking Italian style.

Alfa offers the Tonale with two powertrains, including a PHEV, which brings a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine and a 90-kW electric motor that combine for 272 horsepower and up to 80km (~49 miles) of all-electric range.

The system draws power from a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and offers standard all-wheel drive.

There's a traditional gas powertrain as well, which includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 256 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is standard as well, and both powertrains come with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Alfa Romeo) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Alfa Romeo) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Alfa Romeo) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Alfa Romeo) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Alfa Romeo) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Alfa Romeo) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

A 10.25-inch touchscreen is standard, along with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The system runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and offers over-the-air (OTA) updates to keep things fresh.

Alfa also offers a teen monitoring system for parents to determine when their new drivers have exceeded the speed limit or traveled outside of an agreed-upon area, and a stolen vehicle tracking system to help police find the Tonale if it's snatched by thieves.

Non-Fungible Tonale

But wait, there's more! Every Tonale buyer gets a non-fungible token with their purchase that stores data on the vehicle's usage and maintenance records.

It may also carry information regarding the Monroney label (window sticker) and accidents the vehicle has been involved in. Snicker all you want (we are), but Alfa says the NFT has a real use beyond letting you annoy your friends and family with "facts" none of them understand.

When you want to sell your Tonale, the NFT gives you credibility with buyers, because it provides a solid record of how well cared-for the car was.

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale goes on sale in late 2022 with an estimated delivery/release date of early 2023. No pricing or configuration details have been released yet, but we should start to see a trickle of information as we near the release date.