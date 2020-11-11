Why go for the iPhone SE this Black Friday when the iPhone XR has become so cheap

This year we saw Apple release something we've been waiting for a very long time - a cheap iPhone. The second-generation iPhone SE supplied us with a 2020 high-end processor crammed into a tiny price tag...and yet, it's not the cheap iPhone we would go for this Black Friday.

Instead, we think the best value lies in a two-year-old handset - the iPhone XR. Once the iPhone everyone wanted, the iPhone XR has fallen way behind in the Apple line-up, and yet, it is still one of the best options from Apple.

Where the brand is usually quick to slash old devices from its line-up, erasing its no longer market-leading handsets, the iPhone XR has been kept around - so it must be special, right?

Well, considering it was the best selling phone of 2019, it was pretty special, and since its launch, it has seen not one but two significant drops in price, going from $749/£749 all the way down to $499/£499.

That price drop is significant, but it doesn't make it cheaper than the SE - so why choose it over the SE?

iPhone XR and SE go head to head:

Despite its older age, the iPhone XR outranks the iPhone SE in a lot of key areas. It has a far larger battery and a much larger screen at 6.1-inches despite the fact both handsets offer similar resolutions and brightness levels.

The iPhone XR adopts the more up to date Face ID to unlock your phone, whereas the iPhone SE uses the older Touch ID method, and considering the iPhone SE makes use of a body almost identical to the iPhone 8, the XR feels and looks more like a 2020 handset.

Where the iPhone SE gets the upper hand is in its newer processor, making it surprisingly more powerful than the XR. However, for most people, this is going to be a difference that you don't notice unless you go all-in on gaming or high-powered apps.

Black Friday iPhone SE and XR deals:

Despite the fact that the iPhone SE is still the cheaper of the two handsets, even after the XR's two big price drops, it's actually the option we would expect to be more expensive over Black Friday.

Thanks to its older age and the fact more people will be chasing the newer iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 deals, we would imagine retailers will have plenty of capacity to rip apart the iPhone XR pricing.

The iPhone SE, on the other hand, has been immensely popular since it launched and hasn't been on the market all that long. That means retailers, especially in the UK, will have a hard time heavily discounting it.

This, in theory, will give the iPhone XR the capacity to slip past the iPhone SE to become the best value when it comes to Black Friday iPhone deals.