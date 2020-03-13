The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals in March 2020

For many, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals will be the obvious choice for anyone considering buying into Samsung's latest trio. But with pre-orders now over and the phone available to buy, is it worth your investment?

Editor's Pick Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Cosmic... Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Network: O2

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

160GB data upfront Free £59 /mth View Deal at Affordablemobiles

The S20 Plus really is a middle ground, taking a lot of what makes the S20 Ultra great but dropping the price tag to be nearer to the cheaper S20. In taking the best of both its siblings, we imagine this will prove to be the most popular choice in time.

But obviously, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals are by no means cheap, so what are you getting for your money? The handset comes decked with a 4500mAh battery, 8GB RAM processor and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

In terms of cameras, you'll find 4 lenses, with larger sensors and some considerable improvements to the zoom functionality, now offering 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

Now that pre-orders have come to an end, Samsung will no longer be offering the free Galaxy Buds Plus. However, we can hope that the official release means we'll start to see prices slowly drop across Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals.

And of course, don't forget the other two options. For those looking to go cheaper, there are always Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and for those wanting the best of the best - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals.

Ready to find your ideal contract? We've listed all of the available offers below so you can get the right fit. And if you're still not sure if it's for you, check our review, SIM-free prices and FAQ sections below.

Mobile phone deals: our guide to all the UK's top contracts

Compare last year's Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals

See all of the best Samsung phone deals in one place

Compare Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review:

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review in brief

The middle ground of cost and specs for Samsung's S20 range

Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 X 3200 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 186g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128/256GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4500mAh

Depth vision camera

120Hz refresh rate

Improved battery life

High price tag

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature heavy collection of lenses - ultra-wide, wide-angle, telephoto and even depth vision technology.

Go for the smaller S20 Plus and you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, upgrading to the massive S20 Ultra secures you a 6.9-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.

Both land you a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features, with the Ultra hitting a massive 100x zoom capability.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review to find out more

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Going SIM-free is, much like contracts, not going to be a cheap experience. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus starts at £999 SIM-free, making it £100 more expensive than the Galaxy S10 Plus when it launched.

Clearly, going for a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 is by no means cheap. That's why it will likely be best to pair it with a cheap SIM only deal.

The best SIM-free deals on the S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128Gb -... very.co.uk £899 View Deal Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G... John Lewis £999 View Deal Save £10 with code DROP10 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G... Mobiles.co.uk £999.99 View Deal Samsung Galaxy Earbuds+ (White) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G... Carphone Warehouse £999.99 View Deal Show More Deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus tariffs FAQ:

Are Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals better than the S20?

Like many other phone launches, Samsung has given you three devices to choose from. The S20 is the most affordable of the three, landing you an entry to the new range. The S20 Plus combines the high-end features of the Ultra and the lower cost of the S20 for an all-round great price and the Ultra...it's just the best around.

However, the Ultra costs a mini-fortune, so lets focus on the others. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals seem like the better value option. It offers better 5G capability, a larger screen, stronger battery - it is pretty much just plus everything.

If you don't mind spending a bit more, this will be the obvious choice.

Should I get the Galaxy S20 Plus or S10 Plus?

While there are obvious comparisons to be made to the rest of the S20 family, it is also last year's Galaxy S10 Plus deals that might be a competing device in your mind. It will be far far cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and offer relatively similar specs.

Yes, you'll take a loss in the camera, battery and screen department but if you've felt the Galaxy S20 range is a bit too pricey then this could be the perfect solution.