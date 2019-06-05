The best Samsung Galaxy A50 deals in June 2019

While the world has been going mad for the latest S10 series, Samsung released its latest iteration of its second range of phones - the A series. Launching a suite of more affordable Samsung devices, these are phones meant for the budget buyers and none of them show that better than Samsung Galaxy A50 deals.

The Galaxy A50 fits perfectly into the middle of these newly released devices. It holds onto the cheap price tag Galaxy A devices are known for, while managing to hit some of the bigger specs you would want from a phone.

With a 4000mAh battery, a mid-range processor and the now common place triple camera set-up, this phone has everything that it needs to look like a high-end flagship, just skipping out on the price.

With a tonne of contracts starting under £20, Samsung Galaxy A50 deals can easily be considered one of the more budget options on the market (especially by Samsung's standards).

So if cheap bills and 2019 Samsung specs sounds like the perfect contract for you, this is the place to be, We've tracked down the best Samsung Galaxy A50 deals currently available and gathered them in the table down below.

Samsung Galaxy A50 review

Samsung Galaxy A50 review in brief A cheap price tag for a 2019 Samsung device SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2340 | Rear camera: 25 + 8 + 5MP | Front Camera: 25MP | Weight: 166g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to Buy Large display Fast user interface Efficient battery Reasons to Avoid Camera performs averagely

The Samsung Galaxy A50 fits a lot of great specs into a very tidy price tag. You're getting a big battery, a large screen and Samsung's easy to use operating system. It crams in a bunch of cameras and even a decent processor for its size.

But if you want Samsung's best devices, look more towards Samsung Galaxy S10e deals for an affordable flagship.

Read our Samsung Galaxy A50 review here

Samsung Galaxy A50 SIM-free prices

If you would rather buy the device SIM-free and pair it with a cheap SIM only deal, this could also be a great way to get the phone. With an RRP of £309 this phone costs far below most other phones released today.

Samsung Galaxy A50 deals only come in one storage size (128GB) so you don't have to worry about trying to choose which model to go for, if SIM-free is the way for you simply grab it at its cheapest price or from a retailer you trust.

You can see a full list of the best SIM-free prices for this device in the chart below.