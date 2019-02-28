Hands on: Samsung Galaxy A50 review

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is a big and bold device, which was very quick to navigate and use, but we're yet to be convinced by its camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A50 leads the current pack of the refreshed A-series with features like three cameras, u-shaped notch design and a 4,000mAh battery. The A50 lands at a price point that’s dominated by Xiaomi’s most affordable flagship smartphone, the POCO F1. Then, there’s the case of the Redmi Note 7 which is set to take the market by storm. As such, the Galaxy A50 has a lot to prove and even as it's out to set a mark, let's take a brief look at it.

The Galaxy A50 will be available starting at Rs 19,990 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. As for the 6GB RAM variant, be ready to shell Rs 22,990 for it. It goes on sale starting March 2 across India.

Design

Picking up the Galaxy A50 in hand, it immediately feels very polished. The phone is sleek at 7.7mm with 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C on the rear of the device joined by power and volume buttons on the side. It has curved polycarbonate edges that merge into the screen. There are fairly noticeable bezels, especially at the chin.

On the back, there’s this reflective coating that scatters the light through the plastic shell and makes for really appealing hues. This is something new in terms of how phone manufacturers are getting creative with rear panels of smartphones.

The Galaxy A50 is also the second smartphone by Samsung to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The optical reader isn’t as fast as you’d expect on some what’s the competition is offering. The animations also make the unlocking of the phone a bit slow, but that’s something of a performance issue.

Overall, we’re impressed by how Samsung has gone about with the rear panel and the solid built.

Display

At 6.4-inch the Super AMOLED panel looks tall and beautiful. The display’s got a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a pixel ratio density of 404 dpi. It also has the u-shaped notch on the front which allows a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6%, making it one of the better phones to consume content on. Watching videos and playing PUBG Mobile in HDR on the Galaxy A50 is a great experience.

We faced some initial hiccups with the auto-brightness where it would get activated even after being disabled manually. We’ll be testing the display further for our full review and will make sure to play a couple of games on this phone.

Camera

Samsung deploys a tri-camera setup on the A50 which consists of a primary 25MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 123-degree field of view.

In the limited time, we have used the camera, the A50 takes better photos during daylight and performs poorly at night. During daytime or in well-lit environments, the cameras were able to pick up fine details with accurate colours and dynamic ratio. Though, in low-lit conditions, the sensor fails to capture details at all. The third ultra-wide angle sensor gives a different perspective to the frame and should be a point of interest for enthusiasts.

When we test out the camera for our full review we'll make sure to take pictures in a range of environments and settings to see how it really performs.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Performance

Powering the Galaxy A50 is the Exynos 9610 chipset with an octa-core CPU, where four Cortex-A73 high-powered cores clocked at 2.31GHz and four power-efficient Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.74GHz.

It also runs Samsung’s latest One UI with Android 9.0 Pie to boot. This is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage which can further be expandable by up to 512GB.

The phone feels powerful during our initial usage and we played a round of PUBG Mobile as well on high settings with HDR on, and it felt like a breeze. However, we’ll be testing out the Galaxy A50 a bit more and see how it performs on a regular basis.

Battery

There is a 4,000mAh battery powering the Galaxy A50. The phone also supports fast charging of 15W, so if the battery does run down it'll easily pop back up again. We drain the phone out of juice and it was able to recharge from 0% to 100% in 1.5 hours.

Early Verdict

The wide Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A50 provides a great viewing experience and it is able to sustain our initial tests. Saying that, however, we do have a few questions about the power of the camera which we should have answers to by the time our full review is out.