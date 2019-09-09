What should you expect to pay when iPhone 11 pre-order deals go live?

The time has finally come. After an entire year, we'll finally get a first look of the new Apple device this week - the iPhone 11 to be exact. If you're a die-hard Apple fan, this is likely to be the most important time of your whole year (birthday and Christmas a close second and third) and we're here to guide you through all of the pricing, costs and deals of the iPhone 11.

The bad news is that Apple has kept pretty quiet about what to expect from its newest range of phones. Luckily, our crack team of writers have been dedicated to finding all of the leaks and rumours on the iPhone 11 (and Apple's other new iPhones) to give you an idea of what to expect.

Judging from leaks, the main change we can expect to see is Apple's new triple camera set-up. Considering every other major 2019 device has had three cameras on the back, this is almost a guarantee at this point.

Beyond the camera, not much in the world of hardware is likely to change for Apple. It will likely have a boost to its battery and processor and of course, a bit of a re-work of the design. And as far as price goes...well you can find that out below.

We can speculate and examine leaks all day but if you want something more solid about cost, then TechRadar can help. We've seen a LOT of phone launches now and have become pretty adept at accurately estimating the cost of fresh iPhone deals.

When will iPhone 11 deals be available to pre-order?

Apple will be revealing the iPhone 11 at Cupertino on September 10 with pre-order dates likely to then commence on Friday, September 13.

UK retailers have now started to set up their pre-registration pages for iPhone 11 deals so you can get ahead of the game and prepare for your new purchase. Some retailers are offering incentives for pre-registration, like Mobiles.co.uk offering £30 in cashback if you then go on to buy the device from its website. You can see a full list of pre-registrations below:

How much will the handset cost SIM-free?

It's hard for us to say exactly how much you'll be paying - Apple is renowned for keeping its cards close to its chest. However, we've been in the business of keeping up with phone launches for a while and have grown a bit of a knack for it.

It will be no surprise that the phone is likely to cost a fair bit, this is Apple after all! Upon release, both the iPhone X and the later iPhone XS deals cost £999 and with reports suggesting Apple won't be doing anything truly new and innovative, that price shouldn't change too much.

With that in mind, expect to pay £999 for the iPhone 11, unless Apple pulls out an unexpected major price rise. And as for the reported 11R, much like the above, this phone is modelled after the iPhone XR and is unlikely to differ too far from its RRP of £749. There's likely to be a new Pro or Max model, too, but we don't feel we know enough about tot yet to venture a price guess - just don't expect it to be 5G.

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone 11 deals on contract

Haven't got hundreds of pounds to buy the new phone SIM-free? Yep, we completely understand. But if you know that you're going to want to be the very proud owner on the day of release and are prepared to jump on a two-year contract, then we can take a very educated guess at what you're likely to be paying.

It's been 12 months since Apple last launched a phone but with the reputation it has, all of the networks will be likely to jump on this as soon as they can. When both Samsung's S10 range and Huawei's P30 range launched, we saw O2 and EE pull ahead to dominate the pre-order stage.

However, recently there has been no beating Three and Vodafone for value. We imagine the market to be extremely competitive with Vodafone or O2 being the likely early networks to go with.

iPhone 11| Vodafone | £125 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

Apple is by no means cheap so expect to be paying a fair bit for a contract. If you consider the sort of prices still floating around on iPhone XS deals and how much Note 10 deals (Samsung's latest release) cost right now, a price in the £50 a month region is likely. However, Apple doesn't tend to do low data plans on newer models these days so most contracts will offer a fair bit of monthly data. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,397