Black Friday Shark vacuum deals: deals we expect to see and the best early offers

Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a cheap deal on a Shark vacuum cleaner, with savings expected across the entire range. Whether you're in the market for a cordless vacuum for quickly covering your whole house, a corded model for extra power, a handheld device for your car, or even a robot vacuum to keep things clean automatically, there's bound to be a Black Friday deal for you.

This year, Black Friday lands on November 26, and that's when we're likely to see the very best of this year's Shark vacuum deals. However, many stores have jumped the gun and already begun slashing prices – sometimes with a promise to refund the difference if the vacuum you buy drops lower still on the big day.

We're rounding up all the very best early Black Friday deals right here, together with expert buying advice to help you choose the right cleaner for you, and predictions of what to expect this year.

It's worth bearing in mind that the ongoing chip shortage could result in limited stock of many electrical appliances this Black Friday, including vacuum cleaners. You might therefore decide to grab your preferred cleaner sooner rather than later; once stock sells out, it could be a long time before more arrives.

Today's best Black Friday Shark vacuum deals

US deals

Image Shark Cordless Pet Plus: $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 This upright vacuum is ideal for tidying up cat and dog hair, and it's covered by Best Buy's Black Friday guarantee, so if you're a member and the price drops lower on November 26, the store will refund the difference. View Deal

Image Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S: $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 Roomba might be the biggest name in robot vacuums, but it's not the only one. This cleaning bot from Shark is self-emptying, works well on tricky corners, and has a huge discount ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

UK deals

Image Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV200UK: £129.99 £99.99 at Shark

Save £30 This little handheld vacuum cleaner is the same price at Shark and Currys right now, and is great value if you need a little cleaner for your car. Shark also has a dual-battery version for longer cleaning sessions. View Deal

Image Shark DuoClean Lift-Away True Pet NV702UKT: £299 £199 at Currys

Save £100 Currys has the best price on this powerful upright bagless vacuum cleaner right now (lower than both Amazon and Shark itself), and it's a great investment if you're struggling to keep pet hair under control. View Deal

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Ninja-QB3001UKS-Blender-Smoothie-Silver/dp/B07Q6GT98V Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away ICZ160UK: £399.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £150 There's an impressive discount on this cordless Shark vacuum right now, with an anti-tangle feature that prevents hair from getting trapped around the brush roller. We've seen it £20 cheaper than this before, but it's still an impressive saving. View Deal

More Shark vacuum deals

If you want a Shark vacuum cleaner now, there are some great offers available if you know where to look. We'll be rounding up all the best Shark deals here in the run-up to Black Friday 2021, so keep this page bookmarked and check back often if you don't see the model you want.

What Shark vacuum Black Friday deals to expect

When will the best Black Friday Shark vacuum deals start in 2021? In 2021 Black Friday will fall on November 26, but many retailers start their deals weeks in advance and they could start popping up any time now. Last year we saw a lot of early deals, and many stuck around long after Cyber Monday (even lasting into December in some cases. We also saw a lot more discounts online than in physical stores. That's because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which according to data from Adobe Analytics, caused a more than a 50% increase to online sales in 2020 compared to 2019. Many retailers are already rolling out their first Black Friday deals, including offers on appliances, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page so that you can be kept up to date with all the latest and greatest deals available on all Shark vacuums.

Which Shark vacuums will be discounted for Black Friday?

We expect that most brands of vacuum cleaners will be discounted during Black Friday including a wide range of Shark models (corded, cordless, and handheld). The amount we see cut from the prices will depend on how expensive they were to begin with, and we imagine the most high-end cleaners will only receive a slight price drop.

But, if you've been waiting to splash out on a new robot vacuum, Black Friday could be your best chance to save get your upgrade, and not break the bank.

What should I look for when buying a Shark vacuum on Black Friday?

Best Shark vacuums to look out for on Black Friday

(Image credit: Shark)

If you’re looking for a compact vacuum that you can grab quickly to clean up the odd spillage straight away, the Shark WandVac is the best stick vacuum for the job.

Lightweight and simple, the Shark WandVac can be used as a stick vacuum or in handheld mode. We found it extremely easy to empty too, and it performs particularly well for cleaning up fine dust and dirt.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (known as the Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins (IZ662H) in the US) is a versatile vacuum that can clean up high, as well as under furniture with low clearance.

It has a bendable wand that enables the cleaner to reach in tight gaps, while also making it more compact for easy storage.

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away ICZ160UK Power: Cordless | Weight: : 4.5kg | Bin size: : 0.6L | Run time: Up to 50 minutes £269.99 View Deal at Shark Clean £472.99 View Deal at Amazon Anti-tangle feature Freestanding design Suitable for all floor types Converts to portable Relatively heavy

This powerful cordless vacuum cleaner has the advantage of being free-standing, so there's no need to find somewhere to lean in while you're in the middle of cleaning. It has Shark's famous anti-hair-wrap tech, which prevents the roller becoming clogged and tangled, allowing it to continue collecting dirt and debris with ease.