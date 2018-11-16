Black Friday Sky TV deal arrives early and comes with a free 43-inch 4K TV

This Black Friday Sky TV deal just couldn't contain itself any longer and we're delighted to say you don't have to wait either as it's available right now. We're seeing a lot of places jump the gun ahead of the official November 23 Black Friday deals date. But if Sky want to throw in a free TV on this early offer, then we're certainly not complaining.

So yes, in addition to Sky knocking £10 a month off the monthly fee of the bundle (more on that later), this deal also comes with a free LG 43-inch 4K TV worth around £399. Which is perfect for the Ultra HD 4K content this offer comes loaded with.

This is a seriously packed selection of channels at Sky. The Entertainment bundle has over 300 channels including the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Fox, Comedy Central and more. We're big fans of Sky's box sets collection too which has some very up-to-date content and you also get Netflix built-into this bundle - so you might as well cancel your existing subscription, as this version works out cheaper. And yes, this is all in the top-tier 4K viewing modes. Oh, and we almost forgot about Sky Cinema, which gets a new premiere added to the service every day. Combined with Netflix, no other movie service deal can compete with value like this.

You also get Sky's latest Sky Q box with the larger 2TB hard drive capable of recording and storing up to 1,000 hours of content. You can record six things at once while watching a seventh - we'd be impressed if you ever had to test this for real. It comes with the improved Sky Q touch remote as well.

Black Friday Sky TV deal

Sky TV | FREE 43-inch 4K TV | Sky Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Netflix, Box Sets £65 £55 a month at Sky (18 month contract)

A free 4K TV always catches our eye, but Sky has also knocked £10 off the monthly fee, saving you a further £180 off the contract price. There are a few one-off fees to get all set up - the roomy 2TB Sky Q box and its powerful 4K broadcasting skills costs £75 to set up and there's a £9.95 delivery fee, too. Your new FREE 4K TV will be delivered to you within 40 working days.

This is a great chance to get your Sky TV subscription set up nice and early ahead of the Christmas break and way before Black Friday starts too. After all, we know you'll want to spend some time double checking everything on this bundle to make sure it's what you're after - and there's no time for reading lengthy T&Cs on Black Friday itself considering the deals on thousands of other items will be coming thick and fast.

One thing to consider here though, is the 'While stocks last' mention on the free TV part. We wouldn't leave it too long as it'd be a shame to miss out on the biggest incentive with this deal.

But I want Sky broadband too!

That's not a problem, as you can edit bundles over on Sky's site before checkout to add in broadband options (and other extras like Sky Sports, Sky Kids etc) too, although, we'd advise maybe waiting a little if you're after a broadband bundle. that's because over on Sky's listing for this deal, if you scroll down a little, there's a section for Sky's Black Friday broadband deals with a 'coming soon' label.

This free TV offer may well have sold out/expired by then of course, but if broadband is an essential part of your bundle requirements, then it could be worth waiting, as you might get a better money saver overall. Already sorted for broadband and just want Sky TV? Then this free TV deal is your best best offer.