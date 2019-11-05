Black Friday iPad deals 2019: what to expect and where to get the best discounts

Black Friday iPad deals are always amongst the most sought after discounts on the biggest shopping weekend of the year, and 2019 looks set to be no different. Whether you're shopping for the Pro, Air, or Mini model, you're in good hands this year as we've already seen sales cropping up on these 2019 releases in the run up to Black Friday.

2019 saw three new models enter the marketplace, though left the Pro back in 2018. The 2019 iPad Air, Mini, and flagship iPad model will all see their first Black Friday this year, which means they'll see some discounts, but potentially not as much as the higher end 2018 iPad Pro.

We've seen strong indicators from the likes of Amazon Prime Day and various ad hoc retailer sales throughout the year that iPad Pro models are losing their shelf value stability in their second year of life, so Black Friday is likely to be an excellent time for those looking to pick up a high-end tablet.

Whatever model you're looking for, Black Friday is always a good time to be on the hunt for an iPad. With prices already seeming particularly volatile in the lead up to the big shopping weekend, we're confident there are big savings to be had this month.

Black Friday iPad deals to expect in 2019

The most expensive (but also potentially the most lucrative) Black Friday iPad deals this year will go to the iPad Pro model. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch computing powerhouses have threatened the laptop market since their release last year, but the lack of a 2019 installment in the product line means Apple may not be too quick to discount their elite model.

On the other hand, if they are indeed planning on announcing a new iPad Pro next Spring, retailers may be keen to shift stock of the earlier 2018 model. Last year we saw Black Friday iPad Pro deals offer $50 off the listing price, but these models have been out in the wild for a year now so we may well see bigger savings in 2019. We're already seeing the same models with $100 discounts in pre-Black Friday sales, so whichever way the shopping season goes, we're confident we'll see some discounts on iPad Pro models from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Similarly, we're also starting to see prices fall on iPad Air and Mini models. Black Friday iPad deals offering $20 - $40 off these newer releases are already starting to come through, so bagging a cheap iPad this November is looking likelier with every passing sale.

Plus, with the Pro, Air, and Mini models each offering a unique selling point to different types of consumers, Apple or its retailers will also be keen to discount their flagship iPad 2019 model as a catch-all for straggling decision-makers. It's this model that may well see the cheapest price over the November weekend.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

How to get the best Black Friday iPad deals

In general, it's best to avoid the Apple store's Black Friday iPad deals. The iPad Pro is still their only elite model out, despite being a year old, and its siblings are barely out of the box with their 2019 releases. Apple will therefore likely offer the same kind of sales as they historically have done; bundle offers with software gift cards.

You'll be better off keeping an eye on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for cold hard Black Friday iPad deals. While the iPad Mini, Air, and flagship 2019 model will see discounts across the board, it's the higher-end 2018 iPad Pro models that will likely see the most money off this Black Friday.

We'll be scouring all the best retailers to find you the cheapest Black Friday iPad deals right here on this page, so bookmark it and come back as soon as your turkey's finished to grab the best discounts as soon as they come in.

Make sure you're keeping an eye on all the peripheral deals you might want to pick up at the same time! We'll be tracking all the best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals so stay in touch to pick up some earbuds for your new tablet, or grab a great iPhone Black Friday deal!

Best Black Friday iPad Pro deals

The Pro is likely to be one of the more successful models in terms of discounts this Black Friday. The 2018 model was released as Apple's answer to portable laptop computing with intuitive multitasking and touch features. Choose between two sizes of gorgeous edge to edge liquid retina displays, complete with FaceID. The 11-inch will save you some cash and bag space, but the 12.9-inch model really is the prime pick up for creatives and power users looking to work with their iPad Pro. An A12X bionic chipset means the Pro packs a punch under its sleek exterior as well, with the most powerful iPad yet living up to its name.

If you're looking for Black Friday iPad deals and you fancy the Pro, you'll need to decide which screen size you're after as well as how much storage you need. Both models come in 64GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB configurations, with starting prices to reflect each step up.

Best Black Friday iPad Air deals

The 2019 iPad Air is a toned-down version of the Pro without the widescreen treatment and with a less impressive A12 chip, but the price tag to reflect its more chilled out specs. You certainly won't get as much power out of this 2019 release as you will the 2018 Pro, but the Air is designed for users with less of a need for high performance all the time. The iPad Air is the affordable everyday answer to the performance of the Pro, perfectly suited for people after a bit more juice in their everyday multi-tasking activities but without the need for, and budget for, a creative powerhouse.

Best Black Friday iPad Mini deals

The iPad Mini has gotten a rough deal in the life cycle of its product line. As both iPhone and iPads get bigger, a shrunk down version of Apple's tablet was always going to get caught in the crossfire. Nevertheless, the iPad Mini has its audience, and the boosted 2019 release certainly quells some performance fears from naysayers. It may be small, but the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine still remain, keeping this tiny note taking dream nifty and smooth. Now compatible with Apple Pencil, the Mini is the most portable iPad ever released and works its compact size to its advantage with a 10 hour battery life.

Best Black Friday iPad (2019) deals

Apple's flagship 2019 iPad received a number of updates over the previous model on release in March. You can now use the full sized Smart Keyboard and use external storage solutions with Apple's central line of iPads. At 10.2-inches, the display matches that of the Air model, but with a few specs under the hood that don't live up to its sibling. Still, the A12 Bionic chip remains, and if you're looking to save as much cash as you can on a 2019 model this Black Friday, these iPad deals are for you.

Best Black Friday iPad (2018) deals

Last year's iPad model may see significant discounts over its newer counterparts, but unless you're on a real bargain hunt, you may be better off spending just that little bit extra to pick up a brand new model this year. Black Friday iPad deals will be volatile for this 9.7-inch tablet, especially seeing as it's been technically discontinued. If you manage to find a deal it will likely be for a renewed model, but there's nothing wrong with picking up a super cheap iPad like this, especially at a price that makes it perfect for kids.

Stay tuned for all the best Black Friday iPad deals. We'll be scouring all your favorite retailers for the best discounts across the November shopping weekend, so be sure to save this page to be the first to know of top sales. From the best Black Friday TV deals all the way through to the top Black Friday Apple Watch deals.