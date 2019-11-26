The best Black Friday deals 2019 in the UK

The Black Friday deals week is well underway in the UK - with more and more retailers entering the fray and joining retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Currys with top savings before the Christmas rush.

Many readers might be surprised that the Black Friday sales are already in full swing, given the 'official' date is November 29, but in a bid to entice a few more purchases before payday the Black Friday sales have begun early - and we're seeing great deals on TVs, AirPods, phones and iPads already.

What we're seeing is a lot of price-matching - one retailer will drop the cost of something and then the others will dynamically follow suit. We're still expecting some of the greatest sales to happen this Friday though, as brands like Currys promise to price match some products that consumers buy today and refund the difference should things change.

It's worth remembering that Cyber Monday on December 2 is also a 'thing', although far less of a concern in the UK - we're expecting very few new sales the Monday after Black Friday, but there will still be a load of discounts running and we'll be showing you the best of them.

Many products are seeing fantastic price slashes now, so there's no reason to wait for Black Friday if you see something you like below - and you can always return it if you find a better deal elsewhere.

Black Friday is wide-ranging this year, and we've found specific discounts from a variety of the UK's top retailers, although many other smaller shops are getting in on the action too. If you want to miss out on all the carefully-selected deals we've found for you (or want something wider than the world of tech) and just want to browse the retailers yourself, we've rounded up some other Black Friday sales we've seen online... but please do keep this page open and come back. We'll miss you otherwise:

Black Friday deals from around the web:

If you're looking for great Black Friday sales and deals in the UK running right now, you're in the right place, because we've collected all the best discounts on products, from TVs and laptops to smartwatches and mobile phones, and you can find them all below.

Our top deals picks

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £158.99 at Amazon

That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could only save around £10 a few months ago, but we're looking at a magnificent £40 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.

View Deal

GoPro HERO7 White: £149.99 £129.99 at Argos

The HERO7 White was already extremely affordable for a GoPro with a touchscreen, and Argos has knocked a further £20 off for good measure. It's a great entry-level action camera, able to record 1080p at 60fps, and it's built like a tank. Provided you don't need 4K, it's a real winner.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II: £329.95 £236 at Exceptional AV

These high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature packed headsets. Plus, this price reduction here is the lowest these cans have ever been so now is a great time to take the plunge.

View Deal

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has only been out for a couple of weeks, but that hasn't stopped Argos slashing its price as part of this Xbox One X bundle deal. You get the console, a wireless controller, a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, plus your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, or Metro Exodus.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Shield: £240 £219 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is available with a Switch Lite for the same discounted price as above and just like the deal on the full-sized Switch mentioned earlier, we don't see this being beaten this year. If you don't fancy the yellow console, then the same deal is running on the grey, turquoise or Pokemon editions of the handheld.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

Save 40% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Black Friday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends and rivals, while also providing you with free games every month – and it's not been this cheap in a long time.

View Deal

Google Home Hub: £129 £49 at eBay

This smart screen device gives you full control over your smart home with Google Assistant built in, and enables you to listen to music, watch movies and more. The best deal price we've previously seen on the Google Home Hub is £59, so this is a good chance to make a deeper saving. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £34.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £22 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle: £189 £119 at Argos

Argos has seriously outdone itself here: this bundle give you both the Ring doorbell and indoor Chime to pair with it for the same price as the doorbell alone at Amazon. The Chime lets you get Ring notifications anywhere in your home, so you never miss a caller. A brilliant package this Black Friday.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there's a significant discount ahead of Black Friday. In fact, it's down to half price for now too.

View Deal

Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at Very

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini - small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. It's currently reduced by £20 across a number of retailers, but Very has the most colour options to pick from. If you prefer, you can also pick it up from Currys and John Lewis.

View Deal

Google Pixel 3a: £399 £329 at Google Store

Google's affordable smartphone made a splash when it debuted, and it's pretty cheap now with this deal wiping £70 off the cost. Only having to pay £329 for one of the best budget camera phones in the world seems like a steal, so you better act fast to grab it for yourself. Also available for £329 at Argos | at Currys | at Carphone Warehouse



View Deal

Amazon devices deals

Amazon's dropped the price of nearly all its own-brand products for Black Friday - grab them now while they're still around.

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot comes with a clock built into the side for the very first time, and there's already a significant discount considering this smart speaker was only released a few months ago. If you're after the very latest basic speaker from Amazon, this may be the best deal for you.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £22 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there's a significant discount ahead of Black Friday. In fact, it's down to half price for now too.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Need to be able to stream to your TV in 4K? This is the Amazon Fire TV Stick you'll want to opt for, and while it's remarkably similar to the device you've read about above this time it comes with the ability to make the most of your 4K TV.View Deal

Amazon Kindle (2019): £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is Amazon's most basic ereader, but with a backlight and a clear screen it has everything you really need and it's currently at a bargain price, netting you a £15 saving.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best ereader money can buy considering its price on an average day, but now it's even cheaper this is a great option for your reading habits. This Black Friday deal matches the same price we've seen in the past for the Kindle Paperwhite from 2018, but it's still a remarkably good deal.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019): £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

With its brilliant screen and loads of features, the Kindle Oasis is a premium device for serious readers, but right now you don't have to pay such a premium price, thanks to this hefty £50 discount.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition is essentially a Kindle with a colorful kid-friendly cover and bundled access to numerous kid-friendly books, so there's everything a young reader needs, now at a great price.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Want a tablet, but just need something that is basic and affordable? Amazon's Fire 7 range is incredibly cheap during the Black Friday sales period, and while the specs aren't impressive it offers a strong experience considering the price.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018): £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is a super-cheap tablet that's small enough to take everywhere and an ideal way to consume Amazon content. At its current deal price it's basically an impulse purchase.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019): £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest big tablet is the perfect sofa companion, especially if you're an Amazon Prime customer, and right now it's a total steal at £55 / 37% less than normal.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Are your children (or perhaps some others that you know) looking for their very own tablet? The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is a strong choice considering its durable case and child friendly software that comes on board. It's over 40% cheaper over Black Friday as well.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a colorful, durable tablet designed to keep your child entertained and educated, and at £84.99 it also now has a kid-friendly price.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition might look like a toy, but this 10.1-inch tablet is ideal for kids, thanks to parental controls, a built-in stand, and all sorts of kid-friendly content, and right now it's 33% off.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: £179 £119 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 shows you who's at your door, even when you're not in, improving both your security and convenience, and right now it's available at a big £60 discount.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: £229 £149 at Amazon

With its 1080p screen, night vision and Alexa support, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the ultimate in smart doorbells, and while it's usually expensive you can currently get it for a great price.View Deal

Echo Input: £34.99 £14.99 at Amazon

The Echo Input can turn any speaker into a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa built in, and right now it's virtually being given away, so why not add a dose of smarts to your favourite speaker?View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £149 at Amazon



This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and currently it's less than half price.View Deal

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £119 at Amazon

With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Want to get Amazon Alexa in all areas of your home? For those places where you don't have space for a smart speaker, you may find the Echo Flex does the job. It plugs into the wall, so you can even have Alexa answer your queries as you're walking down your corridor or in smaller rooms in your home.View Deal

Headphones deals

(SOLD OUT) Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £129 at BT Shop

The latest model (second generation) of AirPods are just £129, a whole 99p cheaper than it was in Amazon's recent AirPods price drop. It comes with a charging case, for hours of playback and talk time with one charge. Discounted infrequently, this is a chance to save a massive £30.



Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £158.99 at Amazon

That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could only save around £10 a few months ago, but we're looking at a magnificent £40 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.



View Deal

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones: £145 £68 at Amazon

Need some wireless over-ear headphones? These Marshall cans come with the brand's iconic rock aesthetic, with leather-look earcups and gold hardware, as well as 30 hours of battery life. At £68, they're also at their lowest ever price. View Deal

Marshall Minor Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £117 £68 at Amazon

If you love Marshall's rock and roll aesthetic and you need new pair of wireless earphones, check out this great deal from Amazon – this is the lowest price we've seen for these guitar amp-inspired earbuds, so snap them up while you can. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones: £98 £77 at Amazon

These headphones may be cheap, but they don't sound like bargain basement cans – and with £20 off, they're a steal this Black Friday.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £106 | at Amazon

Small, stylish, with more bass than you'd expect at their size – the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a solid choice for true wireless earbuds. Just don't expect the touch controls to be too responsive.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: £179 £128 at Amazon

Looking for some decent noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to spend the world? This great deal from Amazon sees £50 knocked off the price of these Sony wireless headphones – it's not the absolute lowest price we've seen, but it's still a good discount.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II: £329.95 £236 at Exceptional AV

These high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature packed headsets. Plus, this price reduction here is the lowest these cans have ever been so now is a great time to take the plunge.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 now £247.99 at Amazon

These are simply excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for £247.99 - a £82 saving on the £330 RRP. They're our favourite headphones at the moment, and they're going to be many people's best Christmas gift this year.

View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

iPad Pro 10.5 256GB: £599 £448.99 at Amazon

Save £150 on this great iPad with plenty of storage space. It's got a beautiful screen, a fairly easy-to-manage form factor (as iPad Pros go), and great audio for a tablet, so if you're on the hunt for a new iPad and need quite a bit of storage, this is the device for you.



iPad Pro 10.5 512GB: £749 £499 at Currys

There's a whopping £250 off the top-spec iPad Pro 10.5, which boasts a mammoth 512GB of storage - you'll struggle to use all that. Again, you have four colours to choose from and while all are available at time of writing, we do expect them to sell out.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB | £919 £869 at Currys

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad Black Friday deal from John Lewis. You'll be able to store a good few high performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | £1,719 £1,399.99 at Amazon

Save £200 on the biggest iPad ever released. This massive 1TB version of the 12.9-inch iPad is literally ready for anything. It will be able to handle a massive number of high-performance apps, high definition downloads, and multitasking between them all with amazing processing speeds.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018): £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is a super-cheap tablet that's small enough to take everywhere and an ideal way to consume Amazon content. At its current deal price it's basically an impulse purchase.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition might look like a toy, but this 10.1-inch tablet is ideal for kids, thanks to parental controls, a built-in stand, and all sorts of kid-friendly content, and right now it's 33% off.View Deal

iPad 10.2: at John Lewis | 32GB | Cellular | £479 £449

This is Apple's new entry-level iPad for 2019, so it was anything but guaranteed that it'd be discounted in Black Friday sales. You can save £30 off the version with mobile internet, in case you want to search the web on the go, or use cloud storage (since that 32GB internal storage isn't huge).

View Deal

iPad 10.2: at John Lewis | 128GB | Wi-Fi| £449 £409

If you want a new cheap iPad, picking this unit up from John Lewis may be the way to go, as it's part of Apple's newest entry-level iPad range. This Black Friday you can get the version with 128GB, enough for most people, down nearly as low as the iPad 9.7 release price.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1: at John Lewis | 32GB | Wi-Fi | £199 £159

This is the most affordable Samsung tablet from 2019, so if you want a cheap slate without breaking the bank, it's the way to go. This is a new low price for the Galaxy Tab A too, and it's not cheaper anywhere else, so bundled with John Lewis' two-year guarantee it's a steal here.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: at John Lewis | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £379 £329

The Galaxy Tab S5e was a bit of a strange tablet from Samsung, sitting somewhere between its Tab S and Tab A ranges, but this is certainly a more capable device than just any other Android slate. so if you need a decent tablet with ample storage space and processing power, look no further.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Shield: £240 £219 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is available with a Switch Lite for the same discounted price as above and just like the deal on the full-sized Switch mentioned earlier, we don't see this being beaten this year. If you don't fancy the yellow console, then the same deal is running on the grey, turquoise or Pokemon editions of the handheld.

View Deal

Diablo III Eternal Collection: Nintendo Switch | Physical Edition | £42.99 £29.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen Diablo III's Eternal Collection for Switch, with you saving £13 on Amazon's usual price of £42.99. However, it's possible we'll see this price matched (or come down lower) over Black Friday.View Deal

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit: £59.99 £39.85 at ShopTo

This is arguably the best Labo kit to pick up as it includes a variety of creating such as a fishing rod and piano. For under £40, you're getting several games in one.View Deal

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit: £69.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

This Labo kit from Nintendo would usually be more than twice this price, so if you've been contemplating picking one up then there probably won't be a better time. View Deal

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: Nintendo Switch | £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen The Witcher 3 on Switch so far. You may only be saving £7 but, for a newly ported title that includes all DLC, it's a good deal.View Deal

PS4 deals

PlayStation Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

Black Friday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. The price is unlikely to get cheaper. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time on to your current membership.View Deal

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more. This deal was originally set to end on October 18, but still appears to be available.

View Deal

The Outer Worlds: PS4 | Digital Download | £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

The Outer Worlds only released last month, so to grab the game for less than £40 is pretty good - plus, you save a tenner in the process. Bargain.View Deal

Borderlands 3: PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £34.99 at PlayStation

If you've been waiting to pick up the new Borderlands then now is a great time as there's £15 the base game - saving you up to 41%.View Deal

FIFA 20: PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £39.99 at PlayStation

FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's from Sony's own PlayStation Store. It's the lowest price we've seen for the game so far and it gets you the standard version of the game for under £40. That's quite impressive considering the game is only a couple of months old.View Deal

FIFA 20 Champions Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £79.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

Want a little added extra with your copy of FIFA 20? If you buy the Champions Edition you'll get 10 weeks of FIFA Ultimate Team packs alongside the normal copy of the game, and there are a few other added extras too.View Deal

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £89.99 £49.99 at PlayStation

Was the Champions Edition not enough for you? Spend a couple of quid extra and you'll get yourself double the amount of FIFA Ultimate Team packs. That's two a week for the 10 week period, and it's a remarkably discount for this top bundle.View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

The Witcher 3 is a true modern classic RPG. If you haven't played it yet, and want to catch up before the TV show, then this offer from Sony is a must. View Deal

PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset: £64.53 £49.99 at Amazon

Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with nearly £15 off, now is a great time to pick one up. View Deal

Anthem: £29.99 £4.97 at Currys

BioWare's Anthem was far from the year's best game, but now it's less than a pint to have it delivered to your house. That's well worth it for a couple of hours of Iron Man-esque stompy robot shooting. View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: PS4 | Limited Amazon Edition | £22.99 £15.99 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20.

Phones deals

Google Pixel 3a: £399 £329 at Google Store

Google's affordable smartphone made a splash when it debuted, and it's pretty cheap now with this deal wiping £70 off the cost. Only having to pay £329 for one of the best budget camera phones in the world seems like a steal, so you better act fast to grab it for yourself. Also available for £329 at Argos | at Currys | at Carphone Warehouse



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black | £800 £596

This is the most affordable price we've seen for the smallest storage option of Galaxy S10. It will help you get into the S10 ecosystem for a lower price, giving you access to the great camera, beautiful screen and long-lasting battery.View Deal

OnePlus 7 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 256GB | £699 £599

This OnePlus 7 Pro deal hasn't been beaten, at the time of writing, although you can get the phone for the same price elsewhere. However unlike other retailers John Lewis is offering a free pair of OnePlus Bullets wireless headphones with the phone, plus you get the two-year guarantee, so if you want this new OnePlus phone it's worth picking it up at John Lewis.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism White | £899 £699.98

Pick up the beautiful pearly white Galaxy S10 Plus for 18% off. The 128GB model gives you access to the device for its lowest price, instead of shelling out more than £1,000 for the biggest options.View Deal

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £459

As of writing, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sits at eighth spot on our list of the best phones available right now; its novel pop-up section, fantastic cameras and beautiful screen make it a great phone. For a whopping third off, this is probably the cheapest a phone from that list will get all year. Note: for the black version onlyView Deal

Moto G7 Plus: at Currys | 64GB | SIM-free | £269.99 £199.99

The Moto G7 phones are always champion budget devices, and the G7 Plus is the most accomplished of its family, with relatively good screen quality, a decent processor, and enough storage for all your needs.View Deal

Nokia 9 PureView: at Argos | SIM-free | 128GB | £549 £349

The Nokia 9 PureView has not three, not four but a whopping five rear cameras, three of which are monochromatic and two which are RGB, and when you press the shutter button the device takes a picture with each and combines them.

View Deal

Sony Xperia 10: at Argos | SIM-free | 64GB | £259 £199

In 2019 Sony starting releasing its phones in the novel 21:9 aspect ratio, in order to make them great devices to watch films on. This is the cheapest of its devices, now reduced even further, and while it's not perfect, it's pretty cheap for a mobile movie machine.

View Deal

Huawei P30: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | £700 £440

One of the best phones of the year? For photography, at the very least! The Huawei P30 has great photography smarts, as well as a beautiful design and snappy functionality, and this could genuinely be one of the best discounts we see in any phone this Black Friday.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A80: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 128GB | £579 £479

Another case of John Lewis matching, but not beating, the price of its competitors; again though, John Lewis does throw in that two-year guarantee. The Galaxy A80 has no front-facing camera; instead it has a pop-up section that spins around the rear cameras when you want to take a selfie, which is sure to make you the centre of selfie attention.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A70: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 128GB | £370 £330

One of Samsung's best budget smartphones has seen a minor price cut in the John Lewis Black Friday sales, matching similar discounts at Amazon and Argos. Again the guarantee is two years, which is plenty of time to enjoy your new phone.

View Deal

OnePlus 7T from Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £549

Realistically, we're starting to fall out of the definition of 'budget phones' with this device. Coming in at £549, the OnePlus 7T might cost a lot more than the options above but considering what you get with this phone, that price tag actually feels pretty affordable compared to its competitors. It has a beautiful screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, incredible performance, a triple camera set-up - essentially too many great features to cover here. For more, read our full OnePlus 7T review.

View Deal

Phone contract deals

iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £95 £65 upfront with code TRBF30 | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

If you want cheap monthly bills on the iPhone 11, this could well be the best offer out there. After you apply the code TRBF30 you will be able to cut the price down to just £65. That paired with the monthly costs of £36 makes this one of the best iPhone 11 deals around - you even get 75GB of data!

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £99.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

The main feature of this offer is those monthly bills. At £24 a month, this works out as one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10e deals we've seen since the phone launched. Yes there is a decent amount to pay upfront but with those monthly bills and that 10GB of data it feels like an easy sacrifice to make. Total cost over 24 months is £675.99

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10: at O2 | £19.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 per month

Almost identical to the option above but a different split between the upfront and monthly spend. If you don't have the money to spend almost £70 upfront, this offer could fit your needs better. However, it is the most expensive of these three offers so we would advise one of the two options above.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an expensive phone, there's no getting around that! But with this offer from Fonehouse, you can cut those bills quite drastically down. This offer only ends up charging £48 a month and absolutely nothing upfront. For that price you get a massive amount of data.

View Deal

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.View Deal

Mega SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £17 per month

Smarty has had a November to remember, getting there ahead of many of its competitors to start dropping discounts and promotions left, right and centre. This one is probably the best of the lot so far if you're somebody who relies on a huge data cap for your Netflix binging, Spotify streaming and podcast downloading when away from home. Don't need all that data? Smarty has some great prices on lower amounts, too.

View Deal

Smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 3: at O2 | no NFC | £130 £79.99

If you don't need to be able to pay with your wrist, this affordable fitness tracker will be perfect for you. It comes in either Graphite or Rose Gold, both of which are discounted, so whether you're monitoring your heart rate, measuring your workouts or just counting your steps, you can do so in style without breaking the bank.

Fitbit Charge 3: at Amazon | NFC | £150 £99.99

This is a pretty low price for a Fitbit with NFC, so if you want to pop to the shop on the way back from your run, or easily swipe onto the tube or bus without digging out your wallet, this is the device for you. It's also loaded with all the features that make the Charge 3 great.



Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music £249.99 £179.99 at Argos

Get £70 off this feature-packed smartwatch for a limited time only. With internal storage for 500 songs, plus Spotify support, it lets you enjoy your favourite songs and podcasts without toting your phone around. Throw in GPS, heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, and it's a runner's dream.

View Deal

(SOLD OUT) Samsung Galaxy Watch: at Amazon | 42mm | Bluetooth | £279 £179

The best smartwatch money can buy is its best price yet at £100 off. Sure, you're getting the smaller version of the device, without LTE, but most people won't really mind.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch: at Currys | 46mm | Bluetooth | £299 £199

If bigger is better for you, you better opt for the 46mm Galaxy Watch instead of 42mm. It's subject to £100 off thanks to Samsung's Black Friday sales, but Currys is one of the only shops selling this bigger size right now.

View Deal

Huawei Watch GT: £199.99 £109.99 at Amazon

After a smartwatch that can last up to two weeks from a single charge and track a variety of fitness stats? The Huawei Watch GT may be perfect for you, and for Black Friday the price has dropped to near on half what you'd normally expect.View Deal

Fitbit Versa: at Amazon | Base Edition | £200 £130

The Fitbit Versa is a fantastic smartwatch, especially for people who want a device with all the features of a fitness tracker, but then a little bit more on top. This is a new low price for the wearable, and there's no guarantee it'll get any cheaper over Black Friday.View Deal

Fitbit Versa: at Amazon | Special Edition | £220 £150

Strong savings on this super smartwatch, which combines the fitness features Fitbit is known for with the eye-catching design and great usability. Sure, the Versa has been replaced by the Versa 2 (and the Versa Lite, if you want an affordable variant), but at this low price it's certainly a tempting buy.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR/Ace 2 Bundle: £159.99 £99.99 at Argos

This bundle includes the super sleek Fitbit Inspire HR, which usually sells for around £90, plus the Fitbit Ace 2, which is designed to help kids stay active and is usually priced at roughly £70. This deal is a real bargain, and a great incentive for your family to be more active together.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £1,999 £1,599 at Microsoft

Save a huge £400 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM: £2,999 £2,399 at Microsoft

Save a huge £600 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 1TB SSD. This is for people who want the smaller Surface Book 2 for performing powerful tasks, like video editing.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £2,349 £1,879 at Microsoft

This version of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 256GB SSD for £470 off. This is the cheapest model of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 at this spec level.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,149 £2,519 at Microsoft

To get the biggest discount – an incredible £630 – off the Surface Book 2, you need to configure the highest spec model, with an Intel Core i7 processor (and Nvidia GPU), 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This is an incredible deal for a seriously powerful 2-in-1 device.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM: £529 £349 at Currys

Save £180 off this budget laptop. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB RAM, so it's not a bad performer for day-to-day tasks, but 4GB RAM is a bit on the low side. Still, for the price this is a great secondary laptop or a device for students.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

Now this is more like it. If your budget can stretch to it, paying a bit more for this version of the HP Pavillion 14 will get you a much more powerful device with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – all for £150 off the usual price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250: £949 £649 at Currys

Currys has knocked a huge £300 off the most powerful version of the HP Pavillion 14, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It also features an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, which can handle a bit of light gaming as well.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL Intel Core i75, 8GB RAM: £529 £399 at Currys

While there is a cheaper model of the IdeaPad S14 on sale, it only comes with 4GB of RAM, which is a bit too low for most people, so go for this version instead. It ups the RAM to 8GB, has a Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Asus 14 R424FA-EK109R Core i5, 8GB RAM: £749 £499.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a great deal that knocks £250 off the price of a 14-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This makes it a great all-round laptop that will give you a speedy Windows 10 experience.

View Deal

Medion Erazer P6689 Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050: £735 £549.97 at Laptops Direct

After a super-cheap gaming laptop? While the Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU inside this laptop isn't the most powerful graphics card, you'll be able to play most modern games with a reasonable level of graphical bells and whistles turned on. Best for casual gamers, though.

View Deal

Lenovo V130-15IKB Core i5, 8GB RAM: £703 £529.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a nice £174 off this good all-rounder from Lenovo that comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor. That CPU is a 7th gen model, so it's showing its age a bit, but does the job for day-to-day tasks. This laptop also comes with a DVD-RW drive - a bit of a rarity these days.

View Deal

Asus TUF FX705DT-AU042T AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £919 £649.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a hefty £270 off the Asus Tuf gaming laptop. We love these gaming laptops, as they are solidly built, and offer decent spec – especially for this price. If you don't mind tweaking the odd graphical setting, you'll be very happy with the performance of most modern games.

View Deal

TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K TV: £379 £329 at Currys

Looking for a 4K TV that doesn't take up your entire living room (or empty your bank account?) This 43-inch model from Samsung is a great choice – and with £50 off, it's a bargain in the Currys Black Friday sales.View Deal

Samsung UE65RU7020 4K TV: £749 £599 at Currys

The savings keep getting better – this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is currently £150 off the RRP in this brilliant Black Friday deal. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, it would almost be rude not to buy a soundbar with that money you've saved.View Deal

Samsung UE75RU7020 4K TV: £1,299 £999 at Currys

This is the best deal of the lot – you can save a whopping £300 on the fantastic 75-inch RU7020 4K TV, bringing the price down to under £1,000. View Deal

Philips Ambilight 4K 55-inch smart TV | £749 £499 at Currys

We've never seen a price this low for Philips' 55-inch, 4K, UHD television before. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.

View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K LED TV: £499 £399 at Currys

Looking for a new TV that wont break the bank? This fantastic 4K LED from Samsung is a brilliant choice for anyone who wants the immersion of 4K, without sacrificing space in their living room – and with £100 off, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

LG E9 65-inch OLED TV £3,499 £2,499 at Currys

LG's 'floating' glass display goes under the knife, with this £1,000 saving at Currys. It has the same panel and processor as the C9, but its uniquely gorgeous design is now available for less. For home deliveries you can get another £200 off too.View Deal

Smart speaker deals

Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at Very

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini - small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. It's currently reduced by £20 across a number of retailers, but Very has the most colour options to pick from. If you prefer, you can also pick it up from Currys and John Lewis. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot isn't the latest or best-sounding in the line of smart speaker products from Amazon, but it's now cheaper than ever. At £22 it's an absolute steal, and it's one of the easiest ways to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 brings you all the smarts of Amazon's Echo speakers and Alexa voice assistant, plus you get a touchscreen, so you can see the information you want as well as hearing it - the weather, your calendar, the news, recipe videos and more. And it's reduced by almost 40% for Black Friday.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £299 at Amazon UK

Amazon is offering the Bose Home Speaker 500 for under £300 ahead of Black Friday. Bose is renowned for its high quality speakers, and this is a great example. From wall to wall stereo sound from a single speaker to integrated Google Assistant and Alexa, this is a smart speaker with serious audio punch.

View Deal

Bluetooth speaker deals

UE Boom 3 + Power Up charging station: £129 now £99.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has gone in strong with this offer. You can pick up any of its cracking UE Boom 3 speakers for £99, which is already a great deal, but you're also getting a handy charging dock for free (RRP: £34.99) if you select the bundle option.

View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker (Black / Brown): £299 £199 at Currys

If you want the black or brown versions of this retro-style speaker, head to Currys, who are also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free when you buy this product.

View Deal

Marshall Stanmore Voice Bluetooth Speaker (Used – Like New): £349 £249 at Amazon

With Alexa built-in, this speaker is super smart, as well as good looking – and with £100 off, it's the whole package (although as a 'used – like new' item, it might be missing some of its original packaging). It has a bassy sound profile, making it ideal for parties – just warn your neighbours first.View Deal

Appliances deals

De'Longhi Motivo Espresso Coffee Machine: £99.99 £64.99 at Argos

De'Longhi is known for its premium coffee makers, and this deal undercuts Amazon's current price by £10. The ECC221BLK is suitable for both ground beans and pods (a rare feature), can brew and dispense two cups at once, and includes a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos. Its parts are dishwasher-safe, too.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: £199 £129 | at Amazon

Pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast and grill your food to perfection in this all-in-one multi-cooker - and now it's a further £20 off!View Deal

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: at John Lewis | £399 £269

This is one of the most powerful accomplished stand mixers available, and John Lewis has just knocked £130 off its asking price. If you love baking but rarely find the time for it, you really knead to splash out on this mixer.



View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | Latte : £499 £279 at Currys

This powerful and stylish stand mixer is perfect for any star baker, with a 4.8-litre bowl, and attachments for mixing, whisking and kneading. It's available in two colours, latte and black, so you can pick one that suits your kitchen. A fantastic deal on one of the best stand mixers around.

View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer | Silver : £499.99 £279.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed £220 off this premium stand mixer, as used in the tent on The Great British Bake Off. It's very solidly made, and comes with attachments for kneading, mixing and whisking. Once you've finished, you can pop the bowl and attachments in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. A truly exceptional deal.

View Deal

LG American-Style Fridge Freezer: £1299 £849 at Currys

This fridge is 179cm in height, and comes with a water and ice dispenser, too. You don't have to do any plumbing to get that part working, either: it comes with a 3.5 litre tank you just have to refill. The overall capacity across the fridge and freeze is 61 litres, according to the manufacturer. View Deal

Hive Active Heating Thermostat: £179 £109.99 at Amazon

Adding extra intelligence to your home is now very affordable than ever thanks to Amazon's Black Friday discounts – note that this deal doesn't include professional installation, and doesn't include the hot water management (see below for that).View Deal

All-new Blink XT2: £99.99 £74.99 | at Amazon

You don't need to break £100 with this Blink security camera, for indoor or outdoor use. Comes with two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and Alexa compatibility.View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater: £399 £299 at Currys

Hot for those winter months, then cool for our increasingly boiling British summers, save £100 on this useful seasonal appliance. This comes with an easy-to-use remote control, letting you adjust the power and temperature to your liking. View Deal

Breville Impressions Toaser | Toasts four slices! | £50 £25

Live like a king or queen with this half-price toaster, which toasts up to four slices of bread at once, with different controls for two slices at a time. It's basically two toasters combined. View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: £359 £199 | at Amazon

Shark often features in our best cordless vacuums guide, and this flexible vacuum stick is a great alternative to the market-leading Dyson vacuums out there – even if the battery life could be a bit longer.View Deal

Hotpoint Smart Washing Machine: £299 £209 at Currys

This model has a slightly smaller capacity at 7KG than the other Hotpoint model on sale at Currys, but it's also got a bigger discount. View Deal

Camera deals

GoPro HERO7 White: £149.99 £129.99 at Argos

The HERO7 White was already extremely affordable for a GoPro with a touchscreen, and Argos has knocked a further £20 off for good measure. It's a great entry-level action camera, able to record 1080p at 60fps, and it's built like a tank. Provided you don't need 4K, it's a real winner.

View Deal

Olympus TG-6: £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Grab our top-rated waterproof camera for its lowest-ever price. The rugged TG-6 is waterproof to 15m and can shoot both 12MP stills and 4K video at 30fps. Unusually for a waterproof compact, it also has advanced features like focus stacking and GPS.

View Deal

Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II: at John Lewis | with shoulder bag and spare battery | £950 £599

If you're looking for a starter kit for some wildlife photography, this is the perfect set. The camera has a 16x optical zoom lens and OLED viewfinder, and the set comes with an easy-to-manage bag and spare batteries, to keep you outdoors for longer.

View Deal

Nikon D7500: at John Lewis | VR Lens | £1,180 £1,000

This popular DSLR camera comes with a vibration reduction lens, to stop your shaking hands ruining your picture, which improves what was already one of the best cameras available. The device without the VR lens is also reduced, but going without it might prove risky.

View Deal

Sony A7 II: at John Lewis | Body only | £1,418 £999

Sony's cameras are some of the most popular around, and now you can buy one of its older devices for cheap (well, not too old, but it's since been replaced by the Mark III). Sure, you'll need to pay a little extra for a lens, but £218 off is still a good start.



Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with zoom lens: £499 £349

As long as you need a zoom lens with your camera, this is a decent deal for a current model of an entry-level DSLR. Capture photos of up to 18 megapixels. View Deal

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera | Zoom lens | £829 £699

This is a pretty good deal providing you're after a zoom lens with your camera, which is bundled in for the price. Capture photos of up to 24.1 megapixels. View Deal

Broadband deals

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 per month (£22 for Vodafone customers) | FREE Google Nest Hub Max

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now but now has a free speaker/smart assistant/screen worth £219) - this is certainly an attractive broadband option. Or if you want faster download speeds (maybe you may live in a busy household or love 4K streaming) for just an extra £4 a month you could get the Superfast 2 Broadband.

View Deal

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg. speed 11Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 upfront | £14.99 per month

If you're looking for super cheap broadband only then this is the deal for you. It may only have average download speeds of 11Mb but it is less than £15 a month for a year of internet! Undercutting the likes TalkTalk and Plusnet by a good few quid per month, this is currently the cheapest UK broadband only deal.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm | FREE £100 Mastercard

And of course, we can't have a top five Black Friday broadband deals list without BT. It may be slightly more expensive than the previous two deals but you do get much faster average download speeds (50Mb). And not to mention the incredibly handy freebie - a pre-paid £100 Mastercard you can spend where you wish.

View Deal

Shell Energy Fast Broadband | 18 month contract | 10Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £19.99 £16.99 per month

If you're looking for low prices on your broadband, this is one of the most affordable cheap broadband deals out there. With no upfront charges and a monthly price of just £16.99, this is an excellent price for broadband. However, to get prices this low, the speeds also drop quite significantly and unlike the two packages below, you won't get those two free months.

View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K | £35 upfront | £79 per month

This is it, the ultimate broadband deal - it's got everything you could ever possibly ask for. Now, due to the price and all it's featrues we understand this isn't ideal for everyone - but you are getting everything with this! Over 270 channels, HD Sky Cinema, 4K BT Sports and Sky Sports in HD and even BT and Sky Sports. Not to mention you're also getting impressively fast fibre broadband with average download speeds of 516Mb.

View Deal

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24.95 £21.95 per month

If you love to stream, or you live in a busy household this is the perfect package for you. Average download speeds of 67Mb are great (that's the speed we recommend for all 4K TV streaming needs). Not only is this a great value for price but you know it won't go up at all for the next 18 months, either.

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £21.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting £75 cashback, free activation and free landline calls to Plusnet customers. Not to mention the price of your broadband and line rental will not increase during your contract. Don't forget to submit your claim to get the £75 cashback within the two months of activating your account - otherwise you won't be able to get it.

View Deal

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £40 e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | Weekend and evening calls | FREE upfront | £20 per month

John Lewis is bringing the competition to Black Friday with this broadband deal. Unlimited broadband for just £20 a month, line rental and router included along with an evening and weekend call plan. Basically they've included everything in this one great package deal so you won't be hit with pesky activation charges. All of this and a £40 e-gift card? That's a pretty sweet deal.

View Deal

Software deals

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus | £39.99 £14.99 | 63% off

Great news! You can currently score a huge discount off our #1 rated antivirus. It's a special software treat for TechRadar readers. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.View Deal

NordVPN | 36 39 months | £ 377.50 £101.76 | 70% off

NordVPN is ideal for anyone who wants a very fast and easy VPN to use - especially for an effective £2.82 per month! It's range of features include P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. The P2P support means you'll be able to download from a close by location - ensuring that you get the very best download speeds. And we successfully unlocked foreign Netflix in our tests, too.

View Deal

Hosting web hosting | Single Plan | From £0.80 a month | 90% saving

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. The plan offers 100GB of bandwith, 10GB of disk space, 24/7 customer support and a business email account. Fantastic value web hosting.

View Deal

Other deals

Blink XT2 Camera System: £149 £79 at Amazon

Available in Charcoal, this Blink XT2 camera is suitable both indoors and outdoors, with cloud storage and a two-year battery life. Comes with free Echo Dot.View Deal

Blink XT2 Three-Camera System: £309 £194 at Amazon

Bundles with one or two cameras may take a few weeks to ship, but the three-camera bundle – if you want that many – is currently in stock and can ship immediately. Also comes with free Echo Dot.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: £138 £89 at Amazon

Ring joins in the bundle fun with this Stick Up Cam + Echo Dot bundle, ensuring you have an Alexa speaker able to interact with your smart home security system.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | £0.99 at Amazon

UK listeners can also take advantage of this amazing deal - nabbing four whole months of Amazon's 50-million song strong streaming service for under a pound. You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage, but you do need to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer. Offer expires January 6.



View Deal

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: £49.94 £30.34 a month

Get 39% off a subscription to Adobe's full suite of creative software, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and many more industry standard apps. You'll also get 100GB cloud storage, plus access to Adobe Fonts and your own site with Adobe Portfolio. Deal ends Friday November 29.

View Deal

20% off Frozen, Marvel Avengers and Star Wars toys at Argos

Argos is getting in the Black Friday spirit early with a huge discount on some of this year's hottest toys. Just add any Star Wars, Frozen or Marvel Avengers to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim the discount. This deal ends at midnight November 26.

View Deal

Get 20% off all Frozen 2 toys at Argos

Just in time for the release of Frozen 2, Argos has cut the price of all Frozen toys in its Black Friday sale. The deal includes dolls, bikes, action figures and even guitars. Just enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim your discount. Deal ends midnight November 26.

View Deal

Selected toys half price at Argos

For a limit time, you can save up to 50% on a wide selection of toys at Argos, from brands including Barbie, Playmobil, Disney and Peppa Pig. There's no voucher code to enter – all discounts are shown already. A great opportunity to get an early start on Christmas shopping.

View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR: £49.99 £29.99 at Argos

The Roku Streaming Stick+ was already one of the most affordable streaming devices around, and with this £20 Black Friday discount it's even more tempting. It's speedy too, and one of few sticks to support both 4K and HDR. A cheap and dependable intro to streaming.

View Deal

Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Player: £39.99 £29.99 at Argos

This little streaming box is almost identical to the Roku Express above, but with the addition of 4K and HDR support if you have a suitable TV. You get a remote control, but you can also operate the box with the Roku app on your phone (including voice search).

View Deal

Segway-Ninebot ES4: £678.99 £578.99 at Pure Scooters

We reckon the Segway-Ninebot ES4 is the best electric scooter you can buy , with impressive specs and a commuter-friendly price. Its large external battery keeps you scooting for longer, and Segway's experience in two-wheeled engineering shows in its excellent build quality. Pure has knocked £100 off for Black Friday, making it even better value. Deal ends at midnight on December 2.



View Deal

Xiaomi M365: £398.99 £298.99 at Pure Scooters

One of the world's most popular electric scooters, the Xiaomi M365 is super light, super compact, and with this Black Friday deal, super cheap. It tips the scales at a mere 12.5kg, and can achieve a top speed of 15mph. You're unlikely to find a better scooter under £300 – let alone one with a two-year warranty. Deal ends at midnight on December 2.

View Deal

Nextbase 522GW bundle: £219.99 £159.99 at Very.co.uk

Grab the top-rated Nextbase 522GW dash cam with rear camera and you'll also bag yourself a 32GB memory card and a carry case, saving £60 in the process. It will ensure your car is well covered in the event of an accident or incident on the road.

View Deal

50% off everything at Mixbook with code ERLYBF19A3

An ace discount off an incredible photo book service is a great way to kick start Black Friday photo sales and offers. So if you're looking for your new calendar, photo cards, calendar or prints now is the time to act!View Deal

Now TV Smart Box with 4K and voice: £49.99 £24.99 at Argos

Now TV is a super flexible way to stream TV and movies, whether you want to stick to free content or try premium channels. There's no need to tie yourself into a long contract, and you can pay on a day-by-day basis if you want. It supports voice search too, so there's no tricky typing.

View Deal

Should I grab an early Black Friday deal?

It can be easy to ignore pre-Black Friday deals, assuming they'll all be beaten at the height of the sales season, but that might not actually be true.

Retailers could be trying to clear out stock of items it won't put on sale during Black Friday, in order to make room in warehouses for items it expects to be top sellers, so the items on sale might not actually be on sale over Black Friday.

Remember, Black Friday and Cyber Monday doesn't see discounts on everything, so if a product is on sale now, that's no guarantee it'll be cheaper come Black Friday.

In addition, if you go for these deals soon, you'll get more time with your new gadget, without having to wait until early December to see it.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday began as a US tradition started, and is always the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday, which is how we arrived at the date of November 29 above.

As always, Cyber Monday is, well, the Monday immediately after Black Friday. So using all our fingers and two calendars, we’ve worked out that means it'll be happening on Monday 2 December.

Black Friday, in the US at least, was about electronics and other high-ticket items, with Cyber Monday more about lifestyle goods - but now they’re just one big smooshed-together buying period, and one that’s extending far beyond the bounds of that single weekend.

Many retailers began their Black Friday deals around a week before November 29 (just like Amazon), but in reality the deals have been going on for a lot longer. We're already seeing some great pre-Black Friday sales from a few shops that could bag you one or two things from your wishlist before the deals period begins.

Which retailers are we watching over Black Friday?

All shops in the UK, from the big chains to local independent stores, will be posting Black Friday deals online or in store. We've selected a few of the best that we'll be watching, and you can use our roundups to find out all the great deals they're posting.

Despite a year of political uncertainty, Black Friday is when the top retailers still see an increase year on year of footfall, at least metaphorically (online).

Footfall to physical stores was down year on year in 2018, while online traffic for Black Friday in the UK soared 46% year on year - the Brits loving bagging a deal from the comfort of a chair.

That traffic was also nearly half the time on a phone - according to Picodi.com, 48% of online shopping came through a mobile in 2018, rather than in a store, and a further 11% on a tablet - and nearly a quarter of the year's transactions came through the month of November.

This year could be a different story though. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a growth of 9.4% for online shopping in early 2019 which was a record for shopping outside of physical stores.

How to prepare for Black Friday 2019

At TechRadar we're committed to bringing you great buying advice, whether it's recommending great products or calling out not-so-great ones, and part of that involves giving great advice on how to buy – so we've come up with our best Black Friday sales advice.

So we've got multiple guides on how to prepare for Black Friday, including coming up with tips for making the most of the sales, comparing Black Friday vs Cyber Monday so you know which to look at for your deals needs, and looking at why great customer service matters for Black Friday.

Looking for a specific product? We've got a guide on how to choose which iPhone is best for you, and also how to get a great iPhone deal. We've a roundup of the best TV brands to consider when you're searching through the sales, and an analysis on whether Cyber Monday is the best time to buy a PS4.

And how do you find a great deal? Well, your computer might be better than your smartphone for certain purchases, but you also need to remember to reduce your carbon footprint during the Black Friday sales period.

Now we're well into the deals season, we'll be coming up with even more useful advice for you, including speaking to experts and examining how each individual retailer works over Black Friday, so keep checking back to TechRadar for all our expertise.

What are Black Friday shopping habits like?

We’re now seeing all manner of savings across multiple categories - last year John Lewis reported a boost in areas like fashion and beauty as categories where consumers snapped up big discounts, building on top of the big-ticket electronics items.

However, the length of time that the sales lasted was the real story of 2018 - in the UK, most retailers started their sales far earlier than before to spread the load on their sites, leading to many UK consumers to wonder when Black Friday actually was, given there was no 'day after Thanksgiving' to hang a date around.

This meant frantic Googling of 'when is Black Friday?' in a bid to make sure they didn’t miss out on bargains - which is why that’s one of the first things we’ve dealt with in this article.

Research from Picodi suggests that the most active shopping period will be from 5PM this year - so get in earlier if you want to grab your bargains while stocks last. (Image credit: PIcodi)

According to data from Picodi, users in the UK begin their Black Friday sales shopping from 5AM in the UK, with nearly half doing it from a mobile and - on average - spending £315 per person. That spending peaks at around 5-7PM,

Image credit: TechRadar

For consumers, the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales frenzy means a whole fortnight - or even longer - of what appear to be good deals. If you’re savvy and take advantage of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals monitoring, you can really save a lot of money.

As mentioned above, the fact that consumers focused in on Black Friday meant that Christmas sales fell as a result - so the discounts are only going to pile into that period as retailers follow the trends of when people are buying.

Rhian Murphy, head of retail sales at the ONS, told the BBC : "Following the increased growth in November, where shoppers snapped up more Black Friday offers as they continue to bring forward their Christmas shopping, retail sales weakened in December".

Given that we’re seeing such a shift towards an online presence, it means bad news for brick-and-mortar stores, where they struggle to compete with the deep discounts that can be offered online - and the bigger firms that offer cheaper postage to attract more clicks too.



Where will we see the best Black Friday deals?

One thing we’ve noticed over the years is, in many cases, the available discounts changed as the month of November progressed: headline-grabbing stuff aside, the best value deals tended to appear later in the month on more expensive products where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

That’s partly due to upselling and cross-selling opportunities too: many firms hope if you buy something expensive for a bargain price, you’ll then buy some accessories to go with it.

But what technology should you be looking out for? These are our top predictions if which desirable gadgets you’ll be able to get for less.

2019 iPads and iPhone 11

Image credit: TechRadar

If you're looking for a deal now, we have the cheapest iPad prices listed right now

The last couple of years we’ve seen decent discounts on the ‘new iPad’ (the non-Pro model), with 2018’s version getting insane price drops in the US to just $249. It was so good that our US Phones Editor instantly bought two for his parents.

(It was a deal matched on Amazon Prime Day this year - meaning we could see even lower prices on Black Friday as the tablet hasn't been upgraded in 2019).

Apple has shown us the new iPad for 2019, which is actually great news if you want a new tablet - retailers are running through the stock of the iPad (2018), and already we're seeing discounts for the tablet, making it ripe for a big impression on Black Friday this year.

Also, the new iPad MIni (2019) and iPad Air (2019) which did launch will get nifty drops too from various retailers, we believe.

Note that this isn’t from Apple, but the retailers themselves - Apple only usually offers extra gift cards when you buy expensive gadgets from it.

The iPhone XR was one of the biggest sellers in 2018 as well, with discounts appearing instantly on contract even though it was a newer phone, and with the iPhone 11 replacing it this year, the chances are we'll see wicked discounts for both these phones for Black Friday 2019.

Apple AirPods

Image credit: TechRadar

If you want a bargain sooner, these are the best AirPod deals right now

Sticking with the Apple theme, we’re very much expecting retailers to realise that there’s a lot of money to be made from discounting Apple’s wireless headphones - they were among the most searched-for items on Black Friday last year, and we've now had the imprived Apple AirPods (2019) land, although they're not as exciting as the Apple AirPods 3 we expect to see in 2020.

That said, this year's AirPods will still likely get a discount as there's not a huge amount new inside and we're expecting to see a lot more of a reduction for these much-wanted products in 2019.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10

Image credit: TechRadar

You can also get a great deal on the Galaxy S9 right now too

As with iPhones, so with Galaxies: not just the S10 but the new Note too. We saw low-cost up-front deals with very little to pay per month for the Galaxy S9 and siblings - which was impressive for these well-reviewed phones - and we’re expecting to see the same this year in the Black Friday phone deals.

If your contract is up for renewal around then, it’s worth waiting for Black Friday to see what cracking deals emerge. Prime Day showed us that Samsung is willing to drop the price of both the S9 and S10 - and even the Note 9 - as the brand prepared to refresh its entire range in the next 6-8 months.

PS4 and Xbox One

Image credit: TechRadar

We’re still waiting for final confirmation of the specs for the PS5, but right now Sony is still all about the PS4 and the PS4 Pro and Microsoft continues to push its Xbox One S and One X deals to extend the ecosystem and get more people to buy its games and peripherals.

It’s in the bundles that we expect to see some good PS4 Black Friday deals - although there weren’t as many sensational options last year (apart from some to include Red Dead Redemption 2), we always expect good bundles.

The same can be said on things like PSVR - last year saw some discounts there too, and we’re still seeing games come out of the platform, so the virtual reality discounts are still highly likely.

4K TVs - OLEDs especially

Image credit: LG

For TVs, using tools like PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel is perfect, as you’ll really want to know the true previous price for the large sets.

Every year TVs are one of the big winners in terms of discounts - there’s usually something for everyone on offer, with low-cost 4K TVs something many retailers offered last year.

We often see discounts on LG’s OLED range, one of the more popular in the UK especially, and OLED technology is dropping in price every year, making it far more of a bargain.

We're expecting the LG OLED B9 and C9 to be really big hitters once again, although it was the B8 and C8 models that were given the great discounts on Prime Day.

You can also look into Samsung’s QLED TV - it’s meant to be the equivalent of OLED tech in many ways - or top-end LED TVs if you’re looking to spend a little less, and cost a lot less than before - we’re talking less than £500 in the UK for a 55-inch set in some situations.

We also saw some sub-$100 prices for Full HD 40-inch sets in 2018 over in the US, which is an insane price for a TV, even if the quality is less than you might expect at a higher price - there could still be one final hurrah for 1080p sets, perfect for the second bedroom or kitchen, in 2019.

Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV sticks and Kindle Fire tablets

Image credit: TechRadar

We've found some decent Amazon Fire TV deals right now too

Browse all deals

Of course, Black Friday deals will see reductions on loads of great products, from phones and tablets to TVs, speakers and computers, but there are also deals all year round on most of these things.

So you can find out what's cheap right now, see below for all our Black Friday deals and buying guides for a range of products.

Phone deals

Computing deals

TV deals

Speaker deals

Gaming

Black Friday deals you missed

(DEAL EXPIRED) iPad Pro 10.5 256GB: £599 £448.99 at Amazon

Save £150 on this great iPad with plenty of storage space. It's got a beautiful screen, a fairly easy-to-manage form factor (as iPad Pros go), and great audio for a tablet, so if you're on the hunt for a new iPad and need quite a bit of storage, this is the device for you.



(SOLD OUT) Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £129 at BT Store BT Shop

The latest model (second generation) of AirPods are just £129, a whole 99p cheaper than it was in Amazon's recent AirPods price drop. It comes with a charging case, for hours of playback and talk time with one charge. Discounted infrequently, this is a chance to save a massive £30.



(SOLD OUT) iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | £1,719 £1,399.99 at Amazon

Save even more on the biggest iPad ever released with a further £200 price drop. This massive 1TB version of the 12.9-inch iPad is literally ready for anything. It will be able to handle a massive number of high-performance apps, high definition downloads, and multitasking between them all with amazing processing speeds.

