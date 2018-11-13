Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 and H4 discounts coming - but you can get them cheaper already

Luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen is well known for creating high quality speakers and headphones - unfortunately, that quality does come at a price, and for many of us, buying into the Danish company’s audio ecosystem just isn’t economically viable.

However, we are fast approaching that time of year when big ticket items become that little bit more attainable, with Black Friday coming up on November 23 - and happily, Bang & Olufsen has announced a number of discounts across its headphone and speakers range that will go live on the day.

But are these truly the best Bang & Olufsen Black Friday deals? A quick search of online suggests not - Amazon has discounted some of these products even further...and you don't even have to wait for November 23 to get your hands on them.

Hold fire for now...

One of the pitfalls of Black Friday shopping is that many retailers will stock the same products for a range of different prices and it can be difficult to know which deal offers the best value for money.

That's where we come in - we've compared the same deals at Bang & Olufsen and Amazon so you can see exactly how much money you can save

Here are the best Bang & Olufsen headphone and speaker deals you can expect to see this Black Friday, as well as discounts which are already live on Amazon:

Beoplay H5 Bluetooth Headphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Bluetooth headphones £229 £171.75 at Bang & Olufsen These wireless headphones have five hours play time from a single charge, with a sleek design to maximize comfort. With nearly £60 off, this is a fantastic deal if you're looking to buy into the wireless headphone craze.

Beoplay H4 over-ear headphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 over-ear headphones £249 £186.75 at Bang & Olufsen With over £60 off the retail price, this is would be a fantastic deal for a pair of high quality over-ear headphones from the Danish audio brand - if Amazon hadn't already done better. With 19 hours wireless playtime, the H4s come in a range of gorgeous color palettes, including steel blue and 'aloe' green.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 £249 £134.99 at Amazon.co.uk However, they're even cheaper on Amazon - premium style and sound at a not-so-premium price, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 are at a particularly attractive price here, so long as you pick up this snazzy charcoal colour option (other colours might have the same discount though, so it's worth checking.View Deal

Beoplay P6 portable speaker

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 portable speaker £349 £261.75 at Bang & Olufsen This powerful Bluetooth speaker is designed to be fully portable, with a chic leather carrying strap and up to 16 hours of playtime from a single charge. With nearly £90 off, this deal is only available on the black and natural colour schemes, not the Autumn Winter Collection colours. View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 portable speaker £349 £224.99 at Amazon.co.uk Once again, Amazon tops B&O in the deals stakes, reducing this portable speaker by a staggering £124, representing a huge saving. If you want the P6 in the 'limestone' colour option, you'll still have to pay a bit more however, with Amazon's deal price set at £301.04.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Earset

Bang & Olufsen Earset £269 £201.75 at Bang & Olufsen Available in black and white, these wireless earphones have five hours playtime and an inline remote for fuss-free listening on the go. If you're looking to buy new in-ears this Black Friday, £68 off is not bad at all.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Earset £269 £239 at Amazon.co.uk This is the only instance that Amazon hasn't trumped one of Bang & Olufsen's deals, only reducing the B&O Earset by £30 as opposed to the luxury audio brand's £60 discount. So, if you're planning on buying these this Black Friday, you're better off buying from the original source (but you'll have to wait until November 23.)View Deal

