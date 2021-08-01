Best video camera: the 12 finest choices for filmmakers and videographers

In search of the best video camera money can buy? Then make sure you peruse this guide before you part with your hard-earned cash. Whether you’re a newcomer to the world of videography, a seasoned camera user in need of a more video-centric model or a veteran filmmaker looking for the perfect tool to take your creative game to the next level, there’s something here for you in our guide.

While most of today’s digital cameras are capable of capturing video, some are still skewed towards stills photography or lacking some of the features that aid video capture. So while you might be able to get excellent footage from plenty of cameras not mentioned in our ranked list below, we’ve picked out these ones for their videocentric design and features. Some are large and bulky, some are compact; some are affordable, some are (extremely) pricey. But all have one thing in common: they’re built with video very much in mind, and do their jobs well.

Our current pick for the title of best video camera is the Sony A7S III, a mirrorless full-frame model able to capture pristine-looking, highly detailed 4K footage in the kind of tricky low-light conditions that thwart even some of the finest video cameras around. The A7S III also features a fully articulated screen, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) to keep handheld footage as steady as possible, and a class-leading autofocus setup that will automatically keep eyes and faces in sharp focus – all features that serve video capture well.

That said, it might not be the best model for you personally: you might need something a bit more compact, or more affordable, or that records at even higher resolutions than 4K. So make sure you read the whole list before making your final decision.

The best video cameras in 2021:

(Image credit: Future)

1. Sony A7S III This low-light master delivers stunning 4K footage Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Full Frame Resolution: 12.1MP Lens: Sony E Viewfinder: 9.44MP EVF Monitor: 1.44m-dot articulating screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps Movies: 4K at 120fps User level: Intermediate / expert Reasons to buy + Superb low-light performance + Fully articulated touchscreen + No overheating problems Reasons to avoid - No 6K or 8K - Low resolution for stills

The most video-focussed of all Sony’s A-series cameras, the Sony A7S III’s back-illuminated full-frame sensor delivers best-in-class 4K video in low-light situations. With 15 stops of dynamic range and an expandable ISO of 40 to 409,600, not to mention an effective in-body image stabilization system, it’s able to capture beautiful-looking videos in conditions that would thwart most of its competitors.

The sensor’s relatively low resolution of 12.1MP does rule out 6K and 8K recording (and limits detail for stills shooting), but the powerful Bionz XR processor allows 4K footage to be recorded at up to 120fps for smooth slow-motion playback; Full HD can be recorded at up to 240fps. The full-size HDMI output, class-leading autofocus, support for several picture profiles (including the popular S-Log) and ability to record long clips (30 minutes-plus) with no overheating issues are all signs of a serious video cameras.

In terms of usability and quality of life, the A7S III boasts many improvements over its predecessors. The touchscreen is now fully articulated and able to flip, boosted battery life lets you capture over 75 minutes of 4K footage on a single charge and the simplified UI is much more intuitive.

Read our in-depth Sony A7S III review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

2. Panasonic Lumix S1H Netflix approves of this 6K beast – as do we Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Full Frame Resolution: 24.2MP Lens: L-Mount Viewfinder: 5.76m dots Monitor: 2.33m-dot articulating screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 9fps Movies: 6K at 24fps User level: Intermediate / expert Reasons to buy + Superb 6K 10-bit video capture + Strong low-light performance + Good IBIS Reasons to avoid - No raw video capture - Bulky build - AF performance not the best

The smallest, cheapest camera to be approved by Netflix for its original productions, the S1H is a hugely powerful full-frame model designed for demanding creators. While it can’t match the Sony A7S III for frame rate, it can record at 6K resolution at 24fps (as well as 4K at up to 60fps), giving it the edge when it comes to sheer detail.

In Panasonic’s V-Log or V-Gamut picture profiles, the S1H delivers 14 stops of dynamic range, while its All-I mode results in a staggering 400Mbps bitrate. The Dual Native ISO and large sensor size makes low-light shooting a breeze – although the Sony A7S III maintains an edge here. There’s superb in-body image stabilization to help out when shooting handheld, but do be aware that the S1H is larger and heavier than many of its contemporaries, so long handheld sessions aren’t advised.

Autofocus is a mixed bag: in good lighting the Depth From Defocus (DFD) system works well, but in dimmer conditions it feels a little slow. Still, if you can live with its minor quirks, the S1H is capable of producing stunningly sharp and detail-rich footage.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix S1H review

(Image credit: Future)

3. Fujifilm X-T4 The best APS-C camera around – and a very solid video option Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: APS-C Resolution: 26.1MP Lens: X mount Viewfinder: 3.69m dots Monitor: 1.62m-dot articulating screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 15fps Movies: 4K at 60fps User level: Intermediate Reasons to buy + Excellent APS-C sensor + 5-axis in-body stabilization + Great build quality and battery life Reasons to avoid - No headphone jack - Handgrip a little small

APS-C sensors might hold less of a cachet than their larger full-frame cousins, but the image quality of Fujifilm’s X-series cameras is proof positive that they can more than deliver the goods – and in a more compact, lightweight body than most full-frame models too. For us, the X-T4 is not only the best X-series model but the best APS-C camera on the market.

This hybrid excels at both stills photography and video, with its flip-out touchscreen, 5-axis IBIS, compelling color science, and ability to shoot 10-bit 4K footage at up to 60fps (or Full HD footage at up to 240fps) making it a great tool for both vlogging and 'serious' filmmaking. The autofocus system can track both eyes and faces, too – although its performance varies depending on the lens attached, and Sony’s AF setup is superior.

That being said, the X-T4 is a flexible, well-built all-rounder with performance that’ll suit both photographers and videographers.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-T4 review

(Image credit: Future)

4. Canon EOS R5 Canon’s best ever stills camera can also impress with video Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Full Frame Resolution: 45MP Lens: RF mount Viewfinder: 5.76m dots Monitor: 2.1m-dot articulating screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 20fps Movies: 8K at 30fps User level: Intermediate / Expert Reasons to buy + Fantastic AF + Effective IBIS + Stellar stills performance Reasons to avoid - Recording limits due to overheating - Expensive

Canon’s prosumer mirrorless camera is hugely powerful. With a 45MP full-frame sensor, supremely sticky autofocus, solid IBIS, great battery life and the ability to shoot continuously at 20fps, we think the EOS R5 is the best camera stills Canon has ever made.

For video shooters, an out-and-out recommendation is a little trickier. For starters, while the R5 offers a lot of higher-end video modes (8K ALL-I or RAW, 4K at 120fps, 10-bit 4K HEVC), they require an expensive CFexpress card. The more intensive video modes also cause the camera to overheat, not only limiting recording time but requiring a long cool-down before you can record again.

If you can work within these limits, you’ll find the R5’s video quality to be excellent: pin-sharp with bags of flexibility when it comes to colour grading. If the price puts you off, consider sister camera the Canon EOS R6, which has a 20.6MP sensor and is limited to 4K video, but costs considerably less.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS R5 review

(Image credit: Future)

5. Nikon Z6 II The all-rounder offers great handling and build quality Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Full Frame Resolution: 24.5MP Lens: Z mount Viewfinder: 3.69m dots Monitor: 2.1m-dot tilting screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 14fps Movies: 4K at 60fps User level: Intermediate Reasons to buy + Best-in-class build quality + Excellent image quality + 5-axis IBIS Reasons to avoid - Screen is tilt only - No internal 10-bit recording

This is the second edition of Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless model, and the company has both worked out some of the original’s kinks and made modest improvements in key areas. The result is a versatile camera that does well with both stills and video, although users should note that video performance here is pretty much identical to the original Z6 (which you should be able to pick up for a lot less).

The Z6 II’s handling and build quality are superb, making it a joy to use, although videographers may well bemoan the fact that the screen just tilts rather than being fully articulated. The camera body is quite lightweight for its specs, but rugged and weatherproofed, making it a good choice for anyone planning long shoots out and about.

Following a firmware update, 4K video can be recorded at up to 60fps, while Full HD can be recorded at up to 120fps for slow-motion playback. 10-bit HLG footage can be recorded too, but only externally – so bear that in mind if you want to record in the best quality.

Read our in-depth Nikon Z6 II review

(Image credit: Future)

6. Sony A1 A powerhouse that pushes the boundaries – at a price Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Full Frame Resolution: 50.1MP Lens: E mount Viewfinder: 9.44m dots Monitor: 1.44m-dot tilting screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 30fps Movies: 8K at 30fps User level: Expert Reasons to buy + Wealth of video options + Excellent image quality + Superb AF system Reasons to avoid - Extremely pricey - Non-articulated screen

A rare pairing of speed and resolution, Sony’s flagship camera comes with a price to match its ambition. It wants to be the best consumer camera in the world, quite frankly – and it might well be, but you’ll need to part with what might be several months’ salary to own one.

Able to record 8K video at 30fps, 4K at 120fps and Full HD at 240fps, with a huge host of other options like 10-bit color depth, S-Log and S-Cinetone available, this is a videographer’s dream. It can even output 16-bit raw footage to an external recorder, should 10-bit be insufficient for your requirements. Annoyingly, the screen merely tilts rather than faces all directions, while the menu system feels confusingly labyrinthine.

With an imperious autofocus system, effective IBIS and the sharpest OLED viewfinder on the market, the A1 is also a world-class stills camera able to shoot continuously at 30fps. If you’re just shooting video, the Sony A7S III is a much cheaper and almost-as-effective alternative.

Read our in-depth Sony A1 review

(Image credit: Future)

7. Panasonic GH5 Mark II A perfect entry-point into serious video creation Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Micro Four Thirds Resolution: 20.3MP Lens: Micro Four-Thirds Viewfinder: 3.68m dots Monitor: 1.84m-dot articulated screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps Movies: 4K at 60fps User level: Beginner/intermediate Reasons to buy + Strong all-round video quality + Compact, lightweight and sturdy + Built-in wireless live streaming Reasons to avoid - Small sensor size - DFD AF isn’t the most reliable

The original Panasonic GH5 was possibly the first mirrorless camera that did both 4K video and stills photography well, but its successor arrives at a time when plenty of rival models share that trait – and doesn’t offer much in the way of an upgrade.

The Mark II stands out by virtue of its built-in wireless live streaming capabilities, which at the time of writing you won’t find on any other mirrorless camera, but its general video skills remain strong: 10-bit 4:2:2 footage can be recorded internally or externally, there’s a wide variety of frame rate options and various anamorphic video resolutions supported and Panasonic’s flat V-Log profile gives you 12 stops of dynamic range to play with in post-production.

That the GH5 Mark II includes all this in a compact, lightweight and weatherproof body with effective IBIS makes it all the more impressive. Its sensor may be small (which does limit its low-light capabilities), but this is a mighty video camera. Bear in mind, though, that the Panasonic GH6 is also coming later this year.

Read our in-depth Panasonic GH5 Mark II review

(Image credit: Future)

8. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro A professional workhorse at a great price Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: APS-C Resolution: 21.2MP Lens: Canon EF Viewfinder: 3.68m dots Monitor: Full HD tilt screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: n/a Movies: 6K at 60fps User level: Expert Reasons to buy + Cheap for a professional cinema camera + Built-in ND filters + Lightweight build Reasons to avoid - Not for novices - No IBIS

It may not actually fit in your pocket, but Blackmagic Design’s Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro does put real filmmaking power in a small, lightweight and relatively affordable package.

Don’t expect the luxurious quality-of-life features you’d get with a mirrorless model from one of the big names: there’s no IBIS here, the autofocus moves like treacle (forget about tracking AF) and stills capabilities are essentially non-existent. The viewfinder is an optional add-on. That’s because everything’s been stripped back in favor of pro-quality performance, and because the camera is aimed at people who make films and have the necessary gear or knowhow to capture steady shots and pull focus properly.

Image quality is stupendous (12-bit raw or ProRes footage can be recorded), the popular Canon EF lens mount is supported and there are three built-in ND filters to aid filming in tricky lighting conditions, while the mini-XLR inputs mean high-quality audio recording is simple.

Read our in-depth Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro review

(Image credit: Future)

9. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K A great cinema camera for under a grand Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Four-Thirds Resolution: 8MP Lens: Micro Four-Thirds Viewfinder: n/a Monitor: Full HD fixed screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: n/a Movies: 4K at 60fps User level: Expert Reasons to buy + Professional-level video standards + Great price + Small and light Reasons to avoid - Light on features - No articulating screen

Don’t let the plasticky utilitarian design or lack of 'mod cons' like in-body image stabilization, a viewfinder or tracking autofocus fool you: the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is a pro-level piece of filmmaking gear with an affordable price tag.

With a wide range of connectivity (including full-size HDMI, mini-XLR and a DC power connector), a huge (and sadly non-articulated or tilting) 16:9 touchscreen and the ability to shoot ProRes or raw footage in a variety of resolutions and frame rates, this has almost everything a serious videographer needs. Just add a lens (it uses the same MFT mount as Panasonic and Olympus cameras) and some fast storage and you’re good to go.

It’s not perfect – the stills performance is rudimentary and the battery life is nothing to get excited about – but the image quality alone makes Blackmagic’s entry-level option a better video performer than most high-end mirrorless models.

Read our in-depth Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K review

(Image credit: Future)

10. Panasonic Lumix S5 Panasonic’s slimmed-down full-frame is a strong all-rounder Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor Size: Full-Frame Resolution: 24.2MP Lens: L mount Viewfinder: 2.36m-dot EVF Monitor: 1.84m-dot articulated screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps Movies: 4K at 60fps User level: Intermediate / Expert Reasons to buy + Small for a full-frame camera + Wide range of video options Reasons to avoid - No full-size HDMI output

Panasonic’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera, the Lumix S5 looks more akin to a Micro Four Thirds model than the beefy Lumix S1 with which it shares a sensor. The portability makes it a great option for run-and-gun filming (provided you stick with smaller, lighter L lenses), and the 5-axis IBIS comes in handy here too.

Video users have access to a vast array of options, resolutions and frame rates, including 4K 10-bit internal recording and V-Log (with its 14 stops of dynamic range). The fully articulated screen and option to shoot uncropped 4K at 30fps are welcome touches.

On the downside, the HDMI output is of the micro variety and the DFD autofocus setup isn’t the quickest, but neither feels like a dealbreaker.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix S5 review

(Image credit: Future)

11. GoPro Hero 9 Black The action cam king offers something different Specifications Type: Action cam Sensor Size: Full-Frame Resolution: 20MP Lens: fixed wide-angle Viewfinder: n/a Monitor: 1.4in and 2.27in screens Maximum continuous shooting speed: 25fps Movies: 5K at 30fps User level: Beginner / Intermediate Reasons to buy + Waterproof and tiny + 5K video option + Front-facing screen Reasons to avoid - Not the most cinematic footage

While it’s definitely an outlier in this list of mostly large-sensor cameras, GoPro’s flagship action cam can record 4K and 5K video at 60fps and 30fps respectively, while its HyperSmooth Boost electronic image stabilization does a fantastic job of smoothing out and levelling footage.

That said, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is designed with certain uses in mind, usually revolving around sports and action; it’s tiny, lightweight, waterproof, can be mounted on various body parts and a lens able to capture a wide field of view. Its footage is great considering its size, but couldn’t really be called “cinematic”.

If you need a camera to capture extreme exploits or adventures, it’s great – but we suspect most people would be better off with a mirrorless model that provides better footage.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero 9 Black review

(Image credit: Future)

12. DJI Pocket 2 A rock-steady vlogging camera Specifications Type: Gimbal camera Sensor Size: 1/1.7in Resolution: 64MP Lens: fixed 20mm equivalent Viewfinder: n/a Monitor: 1in screen Maximum continuous shooting speed: n/a Movies: 4K at 60fps User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Truly pocket-sized + Excellent gimbal stabilization Reasons to avoid - Poor low-light performance - Can get hot when filming 4K

Yes, the small smartphone-style sensor of DJI’s tiny Pocket 2 handheld camera does limit its video capabilities somewhat, especially compared to some of the premium mirrorless cameras mentioned elsewhere in this guide. It’s poor in low-light conditions and its stills performance is rudimentary at best.

But its small size means you can take it anywhere, and the mechanical 3-axis stabilization that comes from its gimbal lends its videos the air of a Steadicam shot. For vloggers this is brilliant stuff, but even more demanding videographers can get good results due to its 4K capabilities and D-Cinelike color profile.

Of course, you can forget about swapping lenses and other such luxuries, but live within its limits and the Pocket 2 can be a powerful tool.

Read our in-depth DJI Pocket 2 review

Alternatively...

(Image credit: Future)

DJI Air 2S A fine way to (quite literally) take your videos up a level Specifications Weight: 595g Controller: Yes Camera resolution: 20MP Flight time: 31 minutes Range: 8km-12km Reasons to buy + Large 1-Inch sensor + Small and lightweight Reasons to avoid - No adjustable aperture - Controller isn’t foldable

DJI’s compact, versatile drone is a fantastic flying camera, capable of capturing excellent quality video thanks to its 1in 20MP sensor and gimbal. Resolution goes up to 5.7K at 30fps, but 4K videos can be recorded at a smoother 60fps and Full HD footage at an even silkier 120fps. Videos look striking straight out of the camera, but can be recorded in 10-bit and/or the D-Cinelike colour profile if you want maximum editing scope in post-production.

The fixed f/2.8 aperture might cause some issues in bright conditions, but these can be mitigated with ND filters, while the copious safety features, long battery life and powerful wind resistance make the drone a pleasure to fly.

Read our in-depth DJI Air 2S review