This is the cheapest gaming laptop we've found on Amazon Prime Day

We've scoured a number of the top retailers on Amazon Prime Day 2019 (and not just Amazon) in search of the absolute cheapest gaming laptop of the sales season. We've found not one, but the two most affordable gaming laptops on Amazon Prime Day, including an absolute bargain from Acer.

The Acer Nitro 5 is the cheapest gaming laptop on Amazon Prime Day, sold right now on Best Buy in the US for a cool $519. That $150 discounted price nets you an AMD Ryzen 5 processor (CPU), AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics (GPU), 8GB of memory (RAM) and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD). All of that sits behind a 1080p, 15.6-inch display with IPS wide viewing angle technology.

Being the cheapest laptop available during Prime Day, you'd think it would be a total dud. Not so! While it's not on our best gaming laptops list, we found the Acer Nitro 5 to offer solid battery life and decent gaming performance for the price in our full review – and that was at the full $669.

The closest price and configuration to this product we could find in the UK was at £669 on NewEgg's British website.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Notebook £1,0999 £799.99 at Amazon

Save £300 off this excellent gaming notebook, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. Those are specs that will handle modern games with ease, and the screen has a fast 144Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gameplay.View Deal

Honorable mention: Asus ROG TUF FX505DY

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF gaming laptop just $699 $579 on Amazon

This Asus ROG TUF FX505DY comes packing a 15.6-inch, 1080p display powered by the very same AMD CPU and GPU combo listed above for the Acer model as well as the same amount of storage and RAM.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX505GM gaming laptop £1,299.99 £799.99 at Amazon

This gaming laptop has had a huge £500 cut from its asking price, easily making it one of the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day. You get an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU and 8GB of RAM, making this an excellent mid-range gaming laptop.View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and other retailers' websites rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.