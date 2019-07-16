Amazon Prime Day mattress deals: rest easy with discounts of up to 46%

There's a whole host of tech gadgets that you may or may not want in the Amazon Prime Day sales, but one you thing you do need is a mattress. Unless you have somehow mastered the art of standing up while you sleep, this is a necessity and Prime Day is an excellent time to grab one.
With discounts of up to 46% on some top brands including Casper, Eve and Silentnight, getting a cheap mattress right now doesn't have to mean sacrificing on quality.
All of the these brands are award-winning and frequent the top positions in most guides. So really, the only question you need to ask yourself is whether you want a single or a double (or something even bigger!)?
You know you need a mattress (again, unless you're the standing sleeper referenced above) but which one do you go for? Well luckily, we've rounded up the absolute best options from the Prime Day sales and gathered them down below.
The best Prime Day Eve mattress deals
Up to 44% off Eve mattresses at Amazon
Eve mattresses are part of a new trend of start up mattress brands owning the market. With some award winning memory foam options made up of five intelligent layers and climate controlled material, there are a host of excellent options from Eve.
- Eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress (Super King)
£799.99£444.99
- Eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress (UK Double)
£599£369.99
- Eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress (UK King)
£542£389.99
- Eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress (EU King)
£566£419.99
The best Prime Day Silentnight mattress deals
Up to 44% off Silentnight mattresses at Amazon
Silentnight is one of those big recognisable names in the mattress game and with good reason. Offering a host of premium mattresses at affordable pricetags, you can't go too wrong with this brand. Throw in a host of price drops of up to 43% with Prime Day and you're guaranteed a bargain.
- Silentnight 7 Zone Double Mattress
£229£144.99
- Silentnight 7 Zone UK King Mattress
£289.99£179.99
- Silentnight Cool gel medium mattress
£399.99£249.99
- Silentnight 7 Zone Single Mattress
£179.28£119.99
- Silentnight 7 Zone memory foam superking
£349.95£229.99
- Silentnight cool gel King mattress
£449£289.99
- Silentnight 7 Zone Euro single mattress
£183.67£124.99
- Silentnight 7 Zone Euro king mattress
£359.99£199.99
The best Prime Day Casper mattress deals
Up to 46% off Casper mattresses at Amazon
With open-cell foam technology and deep base layers, Casper mattresses are able to offer some excellent nights sleep. With discounts of almost half price, you can get a major saving on this super popular brand.
- Casper King Size Mattress
£656.95£450
- Casper Single Mattress
£365£240
- Casper Double Mattress
£593.51£320
- Casper Super King Mattress
£800£530
- Casper Matress EU King Size Bed
£700£470
- Casper Single Mattress EU Single Bed
£412.11£250
- Casper Double Mattress EU Double Bed
£650£390
