Wow - Samsung's 50-inch The Frame TV just dropped to an unbelievable price of $629.99

If you're like me and dreamt of owning Samsung's stunning The Frame QLED TV but needed an unbelievable deal to pull the trigger - today is our lucky day. I've just spotted Samsung's 50-inch Frame TV on sale for an incredible price of $629.99 (originally $1,299.99) at Best Buy. That's a massive $670 discount and a new record-low price.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, as well as smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



Samsung has just announced that new Frame TVs will be released in 2025, which is why you're getting such a steal on this 2022 model. If you love the idea of a Samsung Frame TV in your home and don't need it to be the newest release, then you should take advantage of this incredible offer at Best Buy.

Unbelievable deal: Samsung's The Frame TV

