The Samsung Frame TV is going pro with a Neo QLED picture and a wireless One Connect box – plus the Art Store arrives on other TVs

The Frame Pro with it's Neo QLED screen joins the exisitng Frame TV.

It still looks like a Frame TV, but the Frame Pro gets a 'Wireless One Connect Box."

Samsung's also bringing the Art Store to select Neo QLED and QLED TVs.

While 2024 brought a new category of Samsung’s Frame – a smart speaker dubbed the Music Frame – 2025 is ushering in an entirely new Frame TV. Alongside the standard, Frame TV will be The Frame Pro, with its QLED display finished in a reflection-blocking matte finish, which Samsung revealed at its First Look event on the eve of the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show.

It’ll likely cost quite a pretty penny over the standard Frame TV, but for that price, it should significantly step up the picture quality thanks to a Neo QLED display and a new magic trick of sorts courtesy of a wireless One Connect box.

So, let’s start with the picture quality. Frame TV has a QLED display, but Frame Pro kicks things up a notch with mini LEDs in Samsung’s Neo QLED technology package. This should result in higher peak brightness and starker, darker contrast points, making art look even more realistic when used in conjunction with the matte, anti-reflective finish.

The Frame Pro is seemingly designed to be the main event, as Samsung will offer it in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. Those wanting a smaller Frame TV will need to opt for the standard and a QLED display.

If you’ve ever wanted to game properly on your Frame TV, the Frame Pro answers the call, as it ups the refresh rate to 144Hz. It’ll also sport Tizen’s smart gaming interface, which allows you to adjust the ratio, frame rate, and even other customizations. However, if you’re interested in The Frame, we’d assume you’re most interested in the Art Store, which is still in full effect.

As with the original, you’ll still wrap your favorite works by Katsushika Hokusai or Vincent van Gogh in a frame on The Frame Pro. While Samsung has confirmed the sizing for the Frame Pro (65-, 75-, 85-inch) and the Frame TV (43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch), we're waiting to see if the frame bezels will be identical or at least with the same attachment mechanism.

One thing that is clear, though, is The Frame Pro will only need power, and you’ll plug all your other input devices – be it an Apple TV 4K, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X, or Sonos Arc Ultra – into a One Connect Box that can be stored elsewhere. The wireless box will beam your content to the Frame Pro without lag or latency.

This way, you can wall mount the Frame Pro, which looks like a true work of art, on your wall, and you can hide the cables and other devices elsewhere. As someone with a standard Frame TV – well, Disney 100 Edition of the Frame TV – I’m keen to test this side by side and see just how much better the picture is and if the effect of showing art without reflection is better than on the original Frame TV.

As far as The Frame TV in 2025, it’ll likely be very similar to the 2024 Frame TV with a solid picture and that all-important anti-reflection, matte coating. It is getting one improvement, though, and that's a jump to an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. Considering the Frame Pro is arriving in 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes, the Frame TV will only come in 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes in 2025.

Another key change for Samsung this year is that the Art Store – where you can purchase and subscribe to works of art to showcase on your TV – is expanding to non-Frame TVs. This means that if you get a QLED or Neo QLED, you can browse, select a mat if you desire, and set works of art on your TV.

The collection currently includes over 3,000 pieces from artists around the world. It costs $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually and works across TVs.