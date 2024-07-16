Samsung's The Frame is my all-time favorite TV, and it's at the lowest price ever for Prime Day

If you asked me what my favorite piece of tech or gadget in my apartment was, it wouldn’t take long to blurt out Samsung’s Frame TV and show off the most aesthetically pleasing TV ever to be released.

The only thing is that it’s not a cheap TV and lives on the costly end of the spectrum, but for Amazon Prime Day 2024 – depending on size – you can save up to 40% and score a free bezel. This accessory should be included in the box as it makes the TV look like an actual piece of art.

I have a 55-inch Frame TV (2023), but right now, you can get the 55-inch Frame TV (2024) with Pantone Validated Colors and a bezel for 27% off at $1,197.99 (was $1,645.98). If you need a bigger or smaller size, Frame TVs from 32 inches to 85 inches are all discounted.

Samsung 55-inch Frame TV (2024) with Bezel: was $1,645.98, now $1,197.99 at Amazon At just $1,197.99 with a bezel, there has never been a better time to get Samsung's 55-inch Frame TV (2024). Amazon's set a new record-low price for the TV that doubles as a work of art for Prime Day 2024. You get a 4K QLED screen with a unique matte finish that makes works of art pop, and it features a Tizen smart interface out of the box for easy streaming.

The magic trick of the Frame TV is that instead of being a black rectangle on your wall – and it’s easy to hang with a wall mount included in the box – or on a home entertainment cabinet, it displays a work of art or a photo. Be it impressionist, modern, or abstract, the art looks real thanks to a special matte coating that finishes off the panel. It makes strokes look more realistic and will likely have you, family, or friends do a double take.

In addition to letting you show off famous works of art, you can also upload your own photos via the SmartThings app for Android or iOS and beam them to the TV. In addition to its chops at displaying art, the Frame TV is excellent for watching TV shows or movies thanks to its 4K QLED screen. Thanks to Samsung's onboard Tizen interface, you can also easily access streaming services and integrate with other smart gadgets.

At nearly $448 off the 55-inch Frame TV (2024) and with a bezel included, this is one of the best times to score one of Samsung’s most-wanted TVs. In fact, with or without the bezel bundled, $1,197.99 is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the 55-inch Frame TV (2024), so run, don’t walk to checkout.