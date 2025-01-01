These are the best tech investments you can make in 2025 that should last for years

When it works, technology is absolutely fantastic, It allows us to streamline the way we work, clean our homes, and communicate with others.

However, there are few things in life more galling than tech which becomes obsolete a few short years after investing in it.

From compatible phone chargers to PC upgrades, it can feel like we’re having to replace our tech more often than we’ve ever done before. But, fear not, there some good news on that front, as not all tech will go out of date so soon.

If you’re looking to purchase some tech gadgets in the year ahead that won’t be a passing breeze in 2025, we’ve got a few great ideas for you to consider.

Gadgets with long lifespans

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

When it comes to tech, not all gadgets are created equal. Some devices are designed with built-in obsolescence, while others stand the test of time, thanks to their durable design, software support, and adaptability.

Investing in gadgets with long lifespans doesn’t just save you money in the long run, it also ensures you’re not constantly upgrading or discarding outdated tech.

Whether it’s a smartphone built to receive years of software updates or a laptop designed with premium materials and upgradeable components, some gadgets are made to stand the test of time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laptops

(Image credit: Future)

Certain laptops like the MacBook Air and premium Windows laptops offer high durability and plenty of support with years of software updates. For example, the MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) is set to receive security updates until 2030.

Even if your Mac lives past this date, there’s a chance you can still update it to the latest version of MacOS. However, there may come a time when your MacBook is considered “obsolete”, meaning Apple won’t service your device any longer.

Although software and security updates may still be available for your MacBook or laptop, there are things you can do to extend the life of your device:

Optimize charging: Batteries do have lifespans, but it has more to do with how many charging cycles they’ve run. Rather than leaving your laptop plugged in all the time, try to charge it only when the battery is low.

Batteries do have lifespans, but it has more to do with how many charging cycles they’ve run. Rather than leaving your laptop plugged in all the time, try to charge it only when the battery is low. Software updates: Stay on top of software and security updates. This will keep your laptop running more efficiently and could prevent potential security risks that render your device useless.

Stay on top of software and security updates. This will keep your laptop running more efficiently and could prevent potential security risks that render your device useless. Regular maintenance: Clean your laptop digitally and physically. Don’t hold onto old files. Instead, regularly clean up your computer’s disks, and perform routine maintenance.

Clean your laptop digitally and physically. Don’t hold onto old files. Instead, regularly clean up your computer’s disks, and perform routine maintenance. Energy-saving options: Navigate to your laptop’s battery or energy settings and choose options that save energy.

Navigate to your laptop’s battery or energy settings and choose options that save energy. Remove apps: If you have apps installed on your MacBook or laptop that you no longer use - uninstall them!

Premium smartphones

(Image credit: Google)

Flagship phones like the iPhone, Google Pixel Series, and Samsung series receive regular software updates over several years.

Granted, Apple, Google, and Samsung have a habit of releasing new handsets each year, but that doesn’t mean you have to ditch your smartphone and upgrade immediately (as tempting as it might be).

The iPhone 6s, for example, received a seventh iOS version until iOS 16, which was released in 2022. This meant that the iPhone 6s, which Apple released in September 2015, was still able to run on the latest iOS version. So, if you look after your smartphone well, you can easily squeeze 5 to 7 years out of it .

Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9, will receive security updates until August 2031, alongside the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro until May 2031.

Smart home hubs

(Image credit: TechRadar / Truls Steinung)

Smart home hubs, like the Amazon Echo or Google Nest Hub, integrate seamlessly with evolving smart home ecosystems. The Amazon and Google ecosystems are by far the most popular and versatile, so it's likely that any new smart home tech you invest in will be supported by these devices.

If you see the “works with Google Assistant” or “works with Alexa”, this means there is some level of support with these ecosystems. Whether that be via voice support, app control, and so on.

Robotic vacuum cleaners

(Image credit: Future)

Models with AI-powered navigation and modular components, like the latest Roborock or iRobot Roomba vacuums, are more likely to stand the test of time compared to ‘cheaper’ options. Sometimes spending a little bit more means you’ll get the most out of your device.

Plus, If your robot vacuum has replaceable water tanks, roller brushes, or mop heads, it’s going to be better for you in the long run to maintain or replace these parts, compared to replacing the entire device altogether.

4K TVs with gaming features

(Image credit: LG)

HDMI 2.1 is the latest supported version of the HDMI specification . Whilst that might sound like word vomit, it essentially means that HDMI 2.1 is the latest standard. So, purchase a TV with HDMI 2.1 support, rather than HDMI 2.0.

You’ll get the most out of your TV and consoles, too. Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 use HDMI 2.1. HDMI 2.1 supports a range of higher video resolutions like 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz, and even resolutions up to 10K.

A TV with the latest standards and video resolutions ensures longevity for future entertainment needs. Unless you have a device that’s capable of delivering 8K or even 10K, there’s very little point in spending more than you need to.

USB-C chargers/hubs

(Image credit: Future)

Most new devices, including laptops, smartphones, and smart home tech, all use USB-C charging. Apple finally jumped on the bandwagon with the iPhone 15 series in September 2023 , to comply with the European Union’s directive to use USB-C as its standard charging port.

If you look after your chargers and cables, you can easily get a good few years out of them before needing to consider a replacement. Opting for higher-quality cables with reinforced connectors and multi-port chargers with GaN technology will ensure compatibility with newer devices.

Portable SSDs

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Your PC or laptop’s internal SSDs might wear out over time, requiring a costly replacement. Although an internal SSD is undoubtedly convenient, you might want to consider a portable SSD. These devices allow you to transfer data easily between devices, and they are often more robust, durable, and versatile, due to their external nature.

Storage solutions like the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield use USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology, are available in multiple storage capacities, and are IP65 water and dust-resistant. This future-proof SSD supports PCIe NVMe, too, and is backward compatible with USB-A for added convenience.

Quality matters

Some tech can be exorbitantly expensive (like the Apple Vision Pro from $3,499), and therefore hard to justify. But if you want your gadgets and devices to last, investing in high-quality products is important. In a world where technology evolves at lightning speed, choosing tech that won’t go out of date is one of the smartest investments you can make.

By prioritizing quality over quick fixes, you’ll not only save money but also reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable tech ecosystem. Whether it’s a laptop with upgradeable components, a TV ready for next-gen gaming, or a charging hub that works with all your devices, the right tech can keep you connected, productive, and entertained for years to come.

As you look to 2025 and beyond, take the time to research, plan, and invest in technology that fits your needs today and adapts to the innovations of tomorrow. After all, the best tech is the kind that keeps working for you, no matter how fast the world changes.