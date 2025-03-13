The new 65-inch Roku OLED TV is already under $1,000, and that's a price I can get behind
If you want to take on LG and Samsung, that's how you do it
- The new Philips Roku TV was $1,299; now it's $999
- Any size you want as long as it's 65 inches
- Impressive spec including 4K 120Hz gaming on all HDMIs
As we reported earlier this month, Philips has launched a brand new OLED TV with Roku built-in. It's an impressive specification, but we felt that at $1,299 it was a little overpriced compared to our recommended buy, the LG B4. But it's just been given a huge price cut at Sam's Club, bringing it down to just $999.
A 65-inch, gamer-friendly 4K OLED for under $1,000? Now we're talking.
It's only available in one size, 65 inches, but at just $999 this is an exceptionally low price for a TV of this size and spec. It's gamer-friendly with 4K 120Hz on all four HDMIs, it's got Roku's excellent smart TV interface – we haven't tested it, but this price undercuts the LG B4 a lot.
Why the Philips Roku OLED is tempting at under $1K
Let's start with the Roku bit. We think that Roku has one of the best smart TV interfaces out there, and it's particularly nice on an OLED. That means you get the familiar Roku City backdrop and access to the best streaming services including Disney+, Max, and Netflix, among countless others. and you also get tons of free stuff thanks to Roku's free channels.
Not only that, but you can also control Roku smart home products if you've already invested in the Roku smart home ecosystem.
With the hardware, you're looking at 4K 120Hz across all four HDMI ports – unusual for any of the best gaming TVs at this combination of size and price, let alone an OLED – with AMD FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision IQ and "room-filling sound" from the built-in and Atmos-supporting 2.1 speaker system. And you get a Roku Voice Remote too.
We suspect that the Philips OLED uses the same panel as the LG B4 (but we don't know this for sure), and this price cut means it's now cheaper than the LG: Sam's Club and similar big names are selling that one for $1,196.
So the Philips Roku OLED TV is a very, very tempting deal indeed. We haven't tested it yet, to be clear – we would guess that the image processing will be weaker than the LG B4, but OLED's perfect black tones should be present and correct, and it's cheaper than any of the best OLED TVs at the same size, and it's hard to argue with that.
