The new 65-inch Roku OLED TV is already under $1,000, and that's a price I can get behind

Deals
By published

If you want to take on LG and Samsung, that's how you do it

OLED Philips Roku TV
(Image credit: Roku)
  • The new Philips Roku TV was $1,299; now it's $999
  • Any size you want as long as it's 65 inches
  • Impressive spec including 4K 120Hz gaming on all HDMIs

As we reported earlier this month, Philips has launched a brand new OLED TV with Roku built-in. It's an impressive specification, but we felt that at $1,299 it was a little overpriced compared to our recommended buy, the LG B4. But it's just been given a huge price cut at Sam's Club, bringing it down to just $999.

A 65-inch, gamer-friendly 4K OLED for under $1,000? Now we're talking.

Philips Roku OLED TV
Philips Roku OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 at Sam's Club US

It's only available in one size, 65 inches, but at just $999 this is an exceptionally low price for a TV of this size and spec. It's gamer-friendly with 4K 120Hz on all four HDMIs, it's got Roku's excellent smart TV interface – we haven't tested it, but this price undercuts the LG B4 a lot.

View Deal

Why the Philips Roku OLED is tempting at under $1K

65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV on a blue gradient background.

(Image credit: Roku)

Let's start with the Roku bit. We think that Roku has one of the best smart TV interfaces out there, and it's particularly nice on an OLED. That means you get the familiar Roku City backdrop and access to the best streaming services including Disney+, Max, and Netflix, among countless others. and you also get tons of free stuff thanks to Roku's free channels.

Not only that, but you can also control Roku smart home products if you've already invested in the Roku smart home ecosystem.

With the hardware, you're looking at 4K 120Hz across all four HDMI ports – unusual for any of the best gaming TVs at this combination of size and price, let alone an OLED – with AMD FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision IQ and "room-filling sound" from the built-in and Atmos-supporting 2.1 speaker system. And you get a Roku Voice Remote too.

We suspect that the Philips OLED uses the same panel as the LG B4 (but we don't know this for sure), and this price cut means it's now cheaper than the LG: Sam's Club and similar big names are selling that one for $1,196.

So the Philips Roku OLED TV is a very, very tempting deal indeed. We haven't tested it yet, to be clear – we would guess that the image processing will be weaker than the LG B4, but OLED's perfect black tones should be present and correct, and it's cheaper than any of the best OLED TVs at the same size, and it's hard to argue with that.

You might also like

See more Television Deals
TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV on a blue gradient background.
You can now get a Philips OLED TV with a Roku interface out of the box
An LG OLED TV on the right, and a Philips Roku TV on the left
I wouldn't buy the new Roku OLED TV – not when the LG OLED equivalent is even cheaper, while it lasts
LG 55-Inch Class OLED B4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in on orange background with lowest price TechRadar icon
LG's best budget OLED TV just dropped back to its record-low price
LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV on green background with TechRadar big savings sign
Quick – LG's best cheap OLED TV is back to its record-low Black Friday price
The LG C3 on a red background with text saying price Cut.
The massive 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV plummets to a record-low price of $1,499
Roku Pro Series 65-inch
The best-rated budget TV you can buy just got a massive $400 discount at Best Buy
Latest in Televisions
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
OLED Philips Roku TV
The new 65-inch Roku OLED TV is already under $1,000, and that's a price I can get behind
Best Google Chromecast Apps
Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecasts are still broken – but Google tells fuming owners not to factory reset their devices
DVDs in a pile
Warner Bros is replacing some DVDs that ‘rot’ and become unwatchable – but there’s a big catch that undermines the value of physical media
Sonos Arc Lowest Price deal image
You can now save $250 on one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars from Sonos
Latest in Deals
OLED Philips Roku TV
The new 65-inch Roku OLED TV is already under $1,000, and that's a price I can get behind
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
8BitDo Ultimate deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price
Google Pixel 9 on green grey background with price cut text overlay
Want to get a half-price unlimited plan and a Google Pixel 9 for just $400? Check out Mint Mobile this week
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
AirPods 4 are down to $99 again, but there's a better AirPods Pro 2 deal that I'd buy
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
More about televisions
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games

Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
Best Google Chromecast Apps

Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means
Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) vs Asus RT-AX55 on a TechRadar background

Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) vs Asus RT-AX55: What's the best budget router for your setup?
See more latest
Most Popular
Roboform
Roboform is offering 60% off on its Premium Plan so you can get all your passwords secured
The De&#039;Longhi Magnifica Evo on a pink background with text saying Lowest Price.
The stylish De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones in black on orange background with price cut text
Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people
Garmin Forerunner 265S
One of the best Garmin running watches just dropped to a great low price at Amazon
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
AirPods 4 are down to $99 again, but there's a better AirPods Pro 2 deal that I'd buy
8BitDo Ultimate deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price
Google Pixel 9 on green grey background with price cut text overlay
Want to get a half-price unlimited plan and a Google Pixel 9 for just $400? Check out Mint Mobile this week
A man working on his laptop.
Keep your company’s sensitive data safe with Dashlane— now 25% off Business and Business Plus plans for a limited time