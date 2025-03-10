TCL’s big, bright new mid-range mini-LED TVs have built-in Bang & Olufsen sound

The TCL QM7K series has arrived

TCL QM7K TV on orange background
(Image credit: TCL)
  • TCL has announced the QM7K, a mid-range series of mini-LED TVs
  • The QM7K series is available in the US in 55- to 115-inch screen sizes
  • QM7K series TVS feature a built-in 2.2-channel Bang & Olufsen speaker system

TCL had a relatively low-key presence at the recent CES 2025, announcing just one series of new TVs, the budget-priced QM6K. The company promised more TV news would be forthcoming in a “phased series rollout,” and today, it made good on that promise with the announcement of the QM7K series mini-LED TVs.

The new mid-range sets from TCL range in size from 55 inches up to a gargantuan 115 inches, with prices starting at $1,299.99 for the 55-inch model and $19,999.99 for the 115-inch behemoth.

TCL’s QM7K series TVs feature a Super High Energy mini-LED chip design that the company claims will increase brightness by 53% and light efficiency by 10%. They additionally feature a new Halo Control System with a Super Condensed Micro Lens to minimize light blooming artifacts, along with a new Crystglow HVA Panel with anti-reflection properties. TCL is claiming up to 3,000 nits peak brightness for the new TVs, which provide up to 2,800 local dimming zones.

Video features on the QM7K series include Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HDR10 high dynamic range support, along with a Filmmaker Mode and IMAX Enhanced certification.

A built-in 2.2-channel Bang & Olufsen speaker system delivers Dolby Atmos sound, and the Google TV is onboard for streaming with a far-field mic for voice control.

Gaming is also well supported on the QM7K series TVs, with 4K 144Hz for PC gaming, AMD FreeSync, and a Game Accelerator feature for 1080p 288Hz VRR.

QM7K series: TCL’s best value TV?

According to TCL, 2024's TCL QM7 series “was the biggest star in our portfolio last year, with some of the best-selling skus in the U.S.”

TechRadar didn’t review a QM7 series model, but the step-up TCL QM851G series landed on our list of the best TVs in 2024. Looking over the QM7K series specifications, they are very similar to last year’s QM851G, which was the brightest TV we’ve yet tested, exceeding its 3,000 nits peak brightness spec at 3,583 nits (in Vivid picture mode).

The gaming features TCL has listed for the new QM7K are also similar to what was provided on the QM851G, and TCL’s new Halo Control System with a Super Condensed Micro Lens – and 2,800 local dimming zones – promises to deliver similarly excellent, backlight blooming-free blacks when watching movies and TV shows with dark content.

Also notable is the QM7K’s built-in 2.2-channel Bang & Olufsen sound system. The QM851G’s powerful 2.1.2-channel Onkyo-designed speakers performed well in our tests. And while Onkyo has a well-deserved reputation for sound quality, Bang & Olufsen is a premium brand that’s been responsible for some cutting-edge TV designs that combine an OLED panel with both built-in and external wireless speakers.

We look forward to getting our hands on a QM7K model soon for testing. Prices for the new TVs, which, except for the 98- and 115-inch models, are available now, are significantly lower than what the QM851G initially listed for. If the QM7K series can even approach the performance of the QM851G series, it should be an exceptional value.

Al Griffin
Al Griffin
Senior Editor Home Entertainment, US

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine. 

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

