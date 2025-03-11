LG reveals US pricing for the LG G5 and LG C5 OLED TVs, and it's great news for OLED fans

LG has revealed US pricing for its LG G5 and LG C5 OLED TVs

Prices are the same or cheaper than their predecessors

Both series are available to pre-order through LG

LG has announced pricing for two of its 2025 OLED TV series, the LG G5 and LG C5, and in some welcome news, prices are the same and or even cheaper for some sizes compared to last year's models.

Available to order now from LG, the LG G5 and LG C5 are successors to the LG G4 and LG C4, two of the best OLED TVs from 2024. Pricing for the 55, 65, 77, 83 and 97-inch LG G5, is as follows:

LG 55-inch G5 OLED: $2,499

LG 65-inch G5 OLED: $3,399

LG 77-inch G5 OLED: $4,499

LG 83-inch G5 OLED: $6,499

LG 97-inch G5 OLED: $27,999

Interestingly, there is no mention of the new LG 48-inch G5, which was announced in the UK with the other models earlier this month along with pricing.

Pricing for the LG C5 series, available in six sizes, is as follows:

LG 42-inch C5 OLED: $1,399

LG 48-inch C5 OLED: $1,599

LG 55-inch C5 OLED: $1,999

LG 65-inch C5 OLED: $2,699

LG 77-inch C5 OLED: $3,699

LG 83-inch C5 OLED: $5,399

Compared with last year's LG G4 and LG C4, launch prices for the G5 and C5 are largely the same, with a couple of exceptions.

The 55- and 77-inch G5 and 42-inch C5 are all launching $100 cheaper than their respective 2024 counterparts, which is welcome pricing news.

Pre-orders for each model are available through LG's website, with links to each model below:

The announcement of these prices also gives us our first release dates, with every model of both the G5 and C5 listed as available in March 2025. Although there is no specific date, this means availability is imminent as we're already into the second week of March. This release schedule follows the same pattern that LG's OLEDs have had for the past few years.

LG has yet to announce a release date or pricing for the LG B5 in the US.

A pricing surprise

The LG G5 (pictured) offers a real brightness boost over its predecessor, the LG G4. (Image credit: Future)

These are the first official prices for the LG G5 and LG C5 in the US that we've received. We initially predicted they would be pricier compared to their 2024 counterparts after a first look at CES 2025 (accounting for inflation and pricing trends over previous years). However, European pricing for the LG G5, C5 and B5 and UK pricing for the LG G5 was recently announced, revealing that prices remained the same for the G4 in Europe and the UK and for the C5 in Europe. We hoped this would also be the case for the US, and thankfully, it is.

What we didn't anticipate in all this pricing news is that some models would be cheaper. Yes, at the time of writing, prices are still at a premium and significantly higher than the 2024 LG OLED models, which have seen their prices fall throughout the past year. But for launch prices to match LG's 2024 OLED lineup, and even go cheaper, could be a good sign for the future. Could prices for the G5 and C5 series eventually drop even lower than their predecessors?

We've seen the LG G5 and C5 in person and are excited about how both advance on two of 2024's best TVs. LG suggested a 40% fullscreen brightness boost in the LG G5 compared to the LG G4 and now we've seen the G5 and G4 side-by-side and can confirm the brightness increase is very real.

We've also seen webOS 25 and its new range of exciting AI features, including the AI Sound Wizard, which enables users to customize their LG TV's built-in sound profile in action and, spoiler alert, it's very cool. From what else we've seen, the C5 looks like a very capable TV.

We haven't had a chance to test the new LG G5 or C5 fully yet, but hope to in the coming weeks. We're encouraged by what we've seen so far and are eager to get our hands on them.