You can now order the LG G5 OLED TV in the UK, and there's good news about the price

Much higher brightness, but not higher prices

The LG G5 on display at CES 2025
(Image credit: Future)
  • You can now order the LG G5 OLED TV in the UK
  • John Lewis is the first retailer to launch pre-orders
  • The launch prices are identical to its predecessor, the LG G4

The first prices for the LG G5 OLED TV have appeared online, and they surprisingly (and mercifully for our wallets) are the same as that of their predecessor, the LG G4.

John Lewis is the first retailer to list prices for four of the LG G5's models; the 55, 65, 77 and 83-inch sets. Pricing for the G5 on John Lewis site is as follows:

  • LG 55-inch G5 OLED: £2,399
  • LG 65-inch G5 OLED: £3,299
  • LG 77-inch G5 OLED: £4,499
  • LG 83-inch G5 OLED: £6,999

These launch prices are identical to those of the G5's predecessor the LG G4, one of the best OLED TVs of 2024.

These UK prices follow on from the recent release of European pricing for the LG G5, C5 and B5 models, which were also the same as the 2024 lineup.

Interestingly, while there is no mention of the LG G5's new 48-inch model on John Lewis, a quick search shows Peter Tyson listing it at a price of £1,799. This is pretty much in line with the €2,100 price listed in the European prices.

Another interesting note is that there are two different 55 and 65-inch models - the G54LW and G56LS. The former comes with a wall-mount and the latter comes with a stand, though there is no difference in price.

Pre-orders are available on John Lewis' website and it also shows us our first potential release date, with all the listings showing a 'suggested delivery date' of 3-4 weeks, meaning customers can expect their TVs at the end of March/beginning of April, which has been the general pattern for the last few years.

At the time of writing, there are no prices or pre-orders available for the LG C5 or LG B5 OLED TVs in the UK.

A welcome surprise

LG G5 on display at CES 2025 with Brad Pitt on screen

(Image credit: Future)

While we had an inkling that launch prices for the LG G5 would remain the same as last year, thanks to the European prices from just over a week ago, it's great to see it confirmed.

Whenever the latest TV models are revealed, with LG's 2025 OLED TV range arriving at CES 2025 in January, we always anticipate a price increase from its predecessor, usually to account for new features and, of course, inflation. In previous years, there has been a roughly £1-£200 increase in every model (this was the case with the LG G3 and LG G4) so we anticipated that this might be the case with the LG G5 as well.

However, the LG OLED TV's European pricing gave us hope and it's great news that the same is true for the UK. Although on paper there's not a vast deal of difference between the G4 and G5, the G5 does now support 165Hz refresh rate and has what I believe to be it's most exciting potential upgrade: a 40% fullscreen brightness boost, which was suggested by LG at CES.

While we haven't fully tested the LG G5 just yet, I'm so eager to get my hands on it to see how it follows on from its five-star predecessor, the G4. And once we find out pricing for the step-down LG C5 and LG B5, we'll be sure to let you know.

James Davidson
James Davidson
TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment

 James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel. 

