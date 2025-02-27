The first prices for LG’s brightest OLED TVs ever are out, and it's good news

LG's 2025 OLED TVs get official European pricing

Euro prices for the G5, C5 and B5 are the same as last year

UK and US pricing hasn't been announced yet

LG has announced the European pricing for the LG B5, LG C5 and LG G5, and they've remained stable from last year's prices – so for example the LG C5 starts at €1,700, just like the LG C4 did last year.

It's a similar story with the B5 and G5, the latter of which is the flagship model (well, apart from the the more specialist wireless LG M5). Last year's 55-inch G4 cost €2,800, and this year's version is the same.

That doesn't mean UK and US prices won't go up, especially with all the talk of tariffs in the US right now. But it's a very encouraging sign for those looking for one of the best OLED TVs coming in 2025.

How much are the LG B5, C5 and G5?

The cheapest of the TVs, the LG B5, will start at €1,700. That's for the 48-incher; the largest model, at 83 inches, is €6,000. (LG had originally told TechRadar at CES 2025 that there would only be two sizes of the LG B5, but that appears not to have been accurate.)

The LG C5 range starts at 42 inches for €1,700, rising to €7,200 for the 83-inch.

The flagship LG G5 is €2,100 for the 48-inch (a new size for this year), rising to €8,700 for the 83-inch and an eye-watering €30,000 for the massive 97-inch model. The G5 is the only TV of the three to come in such a large size. And it's the only one of the three to feature LG's four-stack panel, which delivers the highest brightness yet from an LG OLED TV – we're expecting 40% brighter fullscreen images, which is a major increase.

If those prices were matched in the US and UK, we'd expect the 55-inch B5 to come in at $1,700 / £1,700; the 42-inch LG C5 to be $1,500 / £1,400, and the 55-inch G5 to be $2,600 / £2,500.

We don't yet know when the US and UK pricing will be announced but in the meantime we're crossing everything that can conceivably be crossed – getting the superior brightness of the LG G5 in particular for the same kind of price as the LG G4 would be a nice bonus. And we will of course keep you posted as soon as the pricing is revealed for these sets that will land among the best LG TVs this year.