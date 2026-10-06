If you're looking for a 65-inch OLED TV that won't break the bank, Amazon's Prime Day deal on the Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV is just $799.99 (was $1,199).

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That's a huge discount on a 2026 OLED, and it massively undercuts LG's budget B6, which can be found for $1,299 today (though there is a cheaper LG variant, called the LG B6E, available for $999 today at Best Buy).

We've just finished reviewing the Roku, in a moment of fortunate timing, and it delivers the all-important deep blacks that only OLED can do, and even at full price it's an impressive spec for the money: as we say in our review, at its normal price "the Roku Pro Series OLED is effectively as cheap as you can get an OLED without going for an older model." And now it's 33% cheaper.

Today's best Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV deal

Roku Pro Series 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,192.99 now $799.99 at Amazon At full price the 2026 Roku Pro Series is one of the most affordable OLED TVs around, and Amazon's Prime Day deal takes a third off to make it a really good budget buy. For under $800 you're getting a decent OLED panel with Roku's tried and tested interface, 4K with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, VRR for gaming and Roku's Smart Picture Max optimization. And you also get the smart remote, which you can get to play a sound when it gets lost so you can locate it again.

Should you buy the Roku Pro Series 65-inch OLED TV?

In our Roku Pro Series OLED review, we enjoyed the TV's deep black levels and its decent sound quality with effective dialog enhancement. It's easy to set up, the Roku interface is nice, and it's a good option for gamers thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support. And the OLED panel is great for maintaining contrast in dark movie scenes and games.

The key question here is: do you need OLED? If you do, then it's hard to think of a rival that comes anywhere close to this spec at this price. The LG B6E is brighter, which means it'll be better able to overcome reflections in bright rooms — though if you have a particular bright room, then you really want something like the TCL QM7L, which is currently $897.99 for the 65-inch model at Amazon.

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