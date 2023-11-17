Our favorite Sony OLED TV just hit a record-low price for Black Friday

With Black Friday around the corner, you may be wondering what sort of discounts to expect for the best OLED TVs among the Black Friday deals. One deal that's caught my eye while scouring various retail sites is the 65-inch Sony A80L at Best Buy reduced from $2,299 to just $1,699 at Best Buy, a $600 discount and the lowest price yet for Sony’s mid-range OLED TV.

Best Buy’s discount brings the A80L’s price in line with other mid-range OLED TVs such as the LG C3 and Samsung S90C, which are similarly seeing attractive Black Friday discounts. And while it’s not the brightest OLED TV on the block, we found plenty to love about Sony’s mid-range model in our Sony A80L review, singling it out for its refined and beautifully balanced picture.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony A80L OLED TV deals in your region.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's early Black Friday deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,699. The 2023 Sony display delivers the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, along with robust and immersive sound and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 4K 120Hz gaming.

What’s most notable about the Sony A80L is that it proves brightness really isn’t everything when it comes to OLED TVs. It’s a great example of the benefits of Sony’s Cognitive XR processor, which works to manage the light output of each pixel in the display to optimize shadow detail and deliver the kind of subtle, tonally accurate color range you’d expect to see on a professional mastering monitor.

The A80L’s limited brightness compared to OLED models that use brightness-boosting tech such as QD-OLED panels in the case of the Samsung S95C and S90C and MLA tech and heat sinks in the case of the LG G3 make it a better choice for movie viewing in dim rather than bright lighting conditions. But most movie fans watch that way anyway, and they will love the highly detailed, 3D-like pictures that Sony’s A80L can produce.

Aside from its more affordable price compared to flagship OLED TVs, the Sony A80L uses Google TV, which is a less busy, and in some ways easier to use smart TV interface than the webOS and Tizen ones found on LG and Samsung TVs, respectively. And it also delivers superior Dolby Atmos sound quality via actuators built into the TV’s screen, a proprietary tech that Sony calls Acoustic Surface Audio.

With both LG and Samsung also offering deals on its mid-range OLED, anyone shopping for an OLED TV among the Black Friday TV deals is faced with an abundance of great choices. But we can’t imagine movie fans being even a bit let down by the Sony A80L, especially at this discounted price.

More Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 at Samsung's early Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's a TechRadar Choice Awards pick for the best TV of 2023. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,399.99 now $896 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this pre-Black Friday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

More Black Friday deals