The Black Friday TV deals include some great offers on many of the best TVs we've tested, and while there are plenty of offers on elite OLEDs and cinema-sized 85-inch+ screens, there are also some discounts on already-great-value TVs that make them even more tempting.

Balancing features, performance and price is a fine art when it comes to TVs, and we have three models in our testing lab right now that tick a lot of the boxes, especially when it comes to value. They are the TCL C7L, one of 2026’s best TVs, the Hisense U7 Pro, the C7L’s rival, and the LG B6, one of the best OLED TVs at a budget price.

All three of these TVs are on offer for Black Friday, and are roughly in the same price range, so I decided to put all three side-by-side and test them with reference 4K Blu-ray scenes, to see which TV is truly the best-value Black Friday buy.

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Brightness

The U7S Pro (middle) has the highest brightness; the C7L (left) is similar, while the B6E's brightness is lacking (Image credit: Future)

While OLED TVs are getting brighter, you generally have to look to the flagship OLEDs before they can compete with even mid-range mini-LEDs. Measuring these TVs' brightness in HDR Filmmaker Mode, the LG B6E I used here registered 808 nits peak HDR brightness and 143 nits fullscreen HDR brightness. This pales in comparison to the TCL C7L’s 2,083 nits and 692 nits in the same respective tests. The Hisense U7 Pro registered 2,427 and 575 nits respectively, putting it in the same realm as the C7L.

Despite its much lower brightness, which is evident in really bright scenes, the B6 does deliver surprisingly punchy highlights. Watching some demo footage from the Spears & Munsil UHD Benchmark 4K Blu-ray, a shot of the sun setting on the horizon showed off the B6’s HDR highlights, with the sun having nearly as much vibrancy as the C7L (which was the brightest). The U7 Pro’s highlights were the dimmest here.

For scenes with a lot of white, the TCL C7L (left) and Hisense U7S Pro (middle) are best, while the LG B6E (right) lacks the same punch. The mini-LED TVs are best for bright rooms too. (Image credit: Future)

Switching back to an overall brighter scene, the B6’s lower brightness was evident. On the same Spears & Munsil disc, scenes of snow were much bolder and brighter on the two mini-LEDs compared to the OLED, which looked very dim in comparison.

When it comes to watching scenes in bright rooms, the U7 Pro is best, thanks to its matte, anti-glare screen which does a great job reducing reflections. The B6 was the worst, as it has a fairly glossy screen and the lowest brightness. But, I was surprised how reflective the C7L’s screen was despite its impressive brightness — any time large, dark patches were on screen, there were obvious reflections.

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Colours

The U7S Pro (middle) has the most vibrant colours when watching Wicked (Image credit: Universal Pictures / Future)

Both OLED and mini-LED are capable of delivering bold, vibrant and punchy colours. Watching Wicked, with all three TVs set to Filmmaker Mode, they all showed very good colour reproduction, but rendered said colours in different ways. As Elphaba stands under a tree with pink flowers, the U7 Pro showed the punchiest pinks. The other two TVs were good, but the U7 Pro had that extra saturation.

As Elphaba then runs through a wheat field later in the scene, it’s a different story. The yellow of the field and the whites and blues of the sky looked best on the C7L, with its brightness suiting the picture on screen. In terms of richness in other scenes, the B6 was best, shown with Elphaba’s green skin.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie provides a better showcase for the B6E's (right) OLED colour profile (Image credit: Nintendo / Universal Pictures / Future)

Switching to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, all three TVs did a great job rendering the candy-coloured profile of the movie. The C7L’s brightness looked best in some scenes, as it gave certain colours like the blonde of Peach’s hair a nice glossy look, whereas in another scene as Mario and Luigi help out around the Toad kingdom, the U7 Pro and B6 had the richer, deeper greens and reds.

All three TVs have great colours, but if I had to pick one for consistency's sake, it would be the TCL C7L. The B6’s green tint was sometimes noticeable next to the other two, while the U7 Pro favoured red. The C7L had the most neutral colour profile of the three, which suited a wider range of scenes. The C7L’s colours can look washed out when viewed off-centre at times, but viewed head-on they’re fine.

Contrast, dark scenes and black-and-white

All three TVs demonstrate strong contrast, but the B6E (right) is the best for accuracy due to its deeper black levels (Image credit: Warner Bros / Future)

Watching The Batman, an often challenging disc for backlit TVs, the B6 demonstrated the best black levels, thanks to its OLED panel. However, due to its lower brightness, its contrast didn’t have as much impact as the other two TVs. Watching a scene where Bruce works in the batcave, the U7 Pro boasted the most dynamic contrast of the three, with punchy HDR highlights from the lamps and monitors he uses, whereas the B6 and C7L looked dimmer. It’s worth noting that the U7 Pro I tested is a larger size TV, so does have a brightness advantage.

The Batman has also proved to be a good disc for testing mini-LED backlight handling. While both the C7L and U7 Pro did a pretty good job, there were signs of blooming on both TVs when viewed in a dark room, mainly during very dark scenes. The B6, while suffering a lack of brightness compared to the two mini-LEDs, had the most accurate picture for the movie, as OLED’s self-dimming pixels produced the most satisfying image. It did however in some scenes show real signs of green tint. Of the three, the B6 was best for dark scenes, while the U7 Pro had the most dynamic picture.

Black-and-white images from movies like Oppenheimer prove to be a real test for the C7L (left) and U7S Pro's (middle) backlight accuracy) (Image credit: Universal Pictures / Future)

I’ve found in the past that backlit TVs can struggle with black-and-white images, sometimes showing poor backlight control and signs of blooming. While both the C7L and U7 Pro demonstrated solid contrast when watching scenes in Oppenheimer, they showed these signs of backlight issues, with sometimes uneven contrast and signs of the backlight in the image. Viewed head-on, the C7L’s backlight control was better than viewed off-centre. The U7 Pro still showed these backlight issues regardless of seating position. The B6, owing to a lack of backlight, looked the most accurate and consistent throughout.

Best for Black Friday

All three TVs have their own strengths and it comes down to which has the best offer (Image credit: Future)

Each of these TVs has a strength picture-quality wise. The LG B6 is better for black-and-white images and darker scenes, the C7L has a nice vibrancy that’s great for colorful scenes, and the U7 Pro delivers great brightness and colors of its own.

For gaming, all three TVs have a feature set that competes with the best gaming TVs, including at least 4K 120Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM, though the C7L doesn’t have four HDMI 2.1 ports like its rivals.

Really then it comes down to performance vs price. For me, the C7L delivers the most consistent experience of the three, so it would be my pick. Both the B6 and U7 Pro are great in their own right, however and then really it comes down to which TV has the best deal. Thankfully, there are Black Friday deals to be had on all these TVs.

You can get the 55-inch C7L for £749 at Amazon UK (was £849), which is a great deal for this TV. If you’re in the US, your best deal is the 65-inch TCL QM7L (C7L equivalent) is $847.99 at Amazon US (was $1,499.99).

You can get the 65-inch U7 Pro for £999 at Currys in the UK (was £1,299), a great price for a 65-inch TV with this much on offer, with the 55-inch available for £799 at Currys too. US readers can find the 65-inch Hisense U7 (the U7 Pro equivalent) for $797.99 at Amazon US (was $1,497.99).

Finally, for fans of the LG OLED, the 55-inch LG B6E is available for £974 at Amazon (was £1,199), while US readers can grab the 55-inch B6E for $699.99 at Best Buy (was $1,399.99).

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