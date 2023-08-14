Early Amazon Labor Day TV sales are live - see our top editor's picks from $89.99

Amazon may have just announced a second Prime Day event for October, but you don't have to wait until then to pick up a bargain. The retailer has dozens of TV deals ahead of next month's Labor Day sales, with budget-friendly displays from $89.99 and high-end OLEDs for up to $600 off.

We've picked out six of the best TV deals below, including a record-low price on the LG C3 OLED TV for $1,996.99 (was $2,599.99). This is the latest version of LG's top OLED TV that's sat at the top of our best TV buyer's guide since launch, so it's not to miss if you want the finest TV tech out there today for movies, shows, and gaming.

For the more budget-conscious, you should consider the Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $279.99 (was $429.99). It's an older TV but still a solid buy at this low price if you need a straightforward 4K TV for general everyday viewing.

If none of these below are just right for you, then stick with us for our Labor Day TV sales coverage over the next few weeks as we gather and share all the best deals on 4K, OLED and QLED displays. Plus, we'll bring even more offers from across the full Amazon Labor Day sale as soon as it goes live.

6 best early Labor Day TV deals at Amazon

Toshiba V35 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

At just 32 inches this Toshiba V35 is a bargain if you need a small and basic TV for a second room in the house such as a bedroom or kitchen. Don't expect any fancy bells and whistles, this is just a straightforward HD display. It does, however, come with the Fire OS so you have access to all the major streaming apps and voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If the Toshiba above is too small then you can upgrade to this 40-inch Amazon Fire TV instead and still pay under $200. Again, the Amazon Fire 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, but you do get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price.

Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $429.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. At a fraction under $300, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs - and this version is now $30 cheaper than the price we saw over Prime Day. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

Hisense U8 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $1,949.99 now $1,498 at Amazon

The Hisense U8 is our top budget pick in our guide to the best 75-inch TVs. If you just want a whole load of screen real estate that still offers a high-quality and vibrant picture thanks to the Mini-LED display then this is an excellent buy while it's down to its lowest price yet at Amazon.