Amazon still has a ton of left-over deals from Labor Day - shop my 29 top picks

While the Amazon Labor Day sale has ended, the retailer still has a ton of deals available today on everything from OLED TVs, MacBooks, vacuums, air fryers, smart home devices, and more. I've gone through all the left-over sale items and rounded up the 29 best deals you can still get today.



The reason I wanted to feature Amazon's post-Labor Day deals is that the original sale included impressive offers with the lowest-ever prices on some of this year's best-selling tech and appliances. Some examples include LG's all-new 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,696.99 (was $2,499.99), the Apple Watch SE down to $219.99 (was $249) and the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick Max on sale for $26.99 (was $54.99).



The retailer also has some fantastic deals on home items, including the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum down to $179 (was $274.99) and the viral Fullstar Vegetable Chopper on sale for $23.95 (was $39.99).



See more of Amazo's best deals below, and keep in mind that many of today's offers include record-low prices that you might not see again till November's Black Friday deals event.

Post-Amazon Labor Day sale - today's best 29 deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device for non-Prime members. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a tablet deal, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is the brand's latest 11-inch slate, and it's on sale for $129.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set: was $50.97 now $30.37 at Amazon

This Mellanni Queen Sheets has over 339,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and the set is now on sale at $30.37 at Amazon when you apply the additional 5% discount at checkout. The four-piece sheet set includes a fitted and flat sheet and two pillowcases and are stain, shrink, fade, wrinkle, and pill-resistant and are now down to a record-low price at Amazon's Labor Day sale.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow: was $3,395 now from $2,227 at Amazon

Amazon's post-Labor Day sale has the top-rated queen-size Casper Wave Hybrid Snow on sale for just $2,227.46. That's a massive $617 and the lowest price we've ever seen. The mattress features HeatDelete bands, a cooling gel, and a QuickCool cover to keep temperatures down.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $729 at Amazon

Grab this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $729 at Amazon. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $1,999.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon

Always a best-seller during holiday sales, Amazon has the best-selling 65-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - $60 more than the lowest-ever price. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Amazon has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,596 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals from Amazon right now is the all-new 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's Amazonn deals, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $429.99.

Toshiba V35 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

At just 32 inches, this Toshiba V35 is a bargain if you need a small and basic TV for a second room in the house such as a bedroom or kitchen. Don't expect any fancy bells and whistles, this is just a straightforward HD display. It does, however, come with the Fire OS, so you have access to all the major streaming apps and voice controls through Alexa.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's currently on sale for $23.95 - the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Ninja XL air fryer on sale for $119.95 - $20 more than the record-low price. The 5.5-quart air fryer has over 17,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a family-sized basket, allowing you to air fry three pounds of french fries or chicken wings.

Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven: was $129.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

Another one of our favorite models from TechRadar's best air fryers buyer's guide, the Cuisinart TOA-60, is a fantastic 2-in-1 solution for all your air frying and toasting needs. It's quite big, but it will essentially roll a few appliances into one while providing seven easy-to-use functions with quiet operation. In our Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review, we were able to effectively warm, bake, cook, and air fry everything from paninis to pizzas - with delicious results.

Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are another popular item during holiday sales, and Amazon has the Little Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $124.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 shy of the record-low. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $175 now $145 at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's deal brings the price down to $145 - just $10 more than the record-low price.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.90 now $353 at Amazon

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for $353. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $89. That's the best deal you'll find and $14 more than the record-low price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): was $169 now $159 at Amazon

A slightly pricier option, the 3rd generation Apple AirPods are the latest model from the brand and feature an impressive spatial audio mode. Our AirPods 3 review praised their ease of use, comfortable design, and new IPX4 water resistance. They're a great pair of buds, but they don't feature the noise cancellation features or customizable ear tips of the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Always a holiday best-seller, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, are on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

AirPods Max: $549 $449 at Amazon

Apple's over-ear headphones are an audio tour de force, delivering huge sound that's natural and all-encompassing, thanks partly to the highly effective noise cancellation. This is a solid discount, though not spectacular – on very rare occasions, they've dropped as low as $349, but this is the lowest price we've seen in months.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

Our favorite Apple deal from Amazon's sale might be the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $309 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Today's deal brings the best-selling smartwatch down to $309, which is the lowest price we've seen in months and $30 more than the record-low we briefly saw at Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269 at Amazon

The 2021 Apple iPad is on sale for $269, which is just $20 more than the record-low price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $499 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you prefer a smaller tablet, consider the excellent iPad Mini. Today's price at Amazon is a decent deal and the usual sales price for this popular 8.3-inch tablet as it's only been $20 cheaper on one occasion. Despite its size, this model provides plenty of power for blazing through all your favorite apps. We awarded it four stars out of five in our iPad mini (2021) review, praising its superb compact design.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

This price on the latest 15-inch MacBook Air isn't anything new, but it is a match for the best yet on this absolutely stunning Ultrabook. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this deal is absolutely recommended.

