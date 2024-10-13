The 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV is down to a Black Friday-beating record-low price

Having a great TV makes all the difference when you're watching your favorite TV shows and movies. LG makes some of the best TVs around and we're constantly on the lookout for great deals so you don't pay more than you have to. And for a limited time only, you can get the LG 42-inch C4 OLED TV at Amazon for $896.99 (it was $1096.99).

The LG C4 holds a strong position in our list of the best TVs, claiming the spot as the most versatile display. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 42-inch version and it would be shocking if it dropped considerably lower during next month's Black Friday deals. So, if you're shopping for a medium-sized display right now and don't want to wait for another month for a potential extra $50 saving then this is a great time to buy.

Today's best LG 42-inch C4 OLED TV deal

LG 42-inch C4 OLED TV: was $1,096.99 now $896.99 at Amazon

With $200 off, now is a great time to get one of the most highly-rated LG OLED TVs. The 42-inch size is ideal for smaller spaces if you want to stream TV shows and movies as well as kick back and enjoy a gaming session. The TV delivers excellent overall picture quality with vibrant colors, superior contrast and rich blacks, alongside the convenience of Alexa support for voice operation. The inclusion of AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro features further guarantees an incredible viewing experience on this top-of-the-line display.

The LG C4 was released this year and already it's one of the best TVs around if you want a mid-range OLED TV that delivers amazing picture quality. This particular deal is for the 42-inch version, although you can go larger if you'd prefer. Still, you obviously won't secure such a low price.

We particularly love the C4 for its gaming capabilities. The 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution provide buttery smooth and amazing-looking games that are a joy to experience. You can read more about it in our LG C4 review, but in summary, it's sure to be one of the best OLED TVs for a long time to come.

