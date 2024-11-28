Woah! Save a huge £270 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is well and truly underway, with deals available on almost all of the best Samsung phones. Indeed, one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far has to be this hefty discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which sinks its price to just £729 – that's less than the standard S24 at full price!

That's right, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at Laptops Direct for £729 (was £999); an absolute steal on a truly premium device. The Galaxy S24 Plus comes equipped with 256GB of storage as standard, double that of a base-model S24 or even the rival iPhone 16, and as the name suggests, the S24 Plus boasts a bigger screen and battery than either handset.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was £999 now £729 at Laptops Direct The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus expands on everything that makes the Galaxy S24 so brilliant – literally, it's a bigger version of the same phone. The S24 Plus comes equipped with flagship specs from top to bottom: a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, iconic triple-camera setup, and the class-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. You also get 256GB of storage as standard, double the normal amount for a flagship of this price.

In our Galaxy S24 Plus review, we found that the phone makes good on its middle-child placement by offering a phenomenal display and monstrous battery life, as well as performance that rivals even the more expensive S24 Ultra. This deal handily allays the usually high price of the S24 Plus, planting the phone firmly at the low-end of conventional flagship pricing.

The S24 Plus also has the same great camera system as the base S24, including a telephoto camera with 3x zoom – a real rarity at this price point. Photography has always been a strong suit of Galaxy phones, and while the S24 Plus doesn't move the needle on that front, there's plenty to enjoy. There is plenty of innovation on the software side, though, as the S24 Plus comes loaded with Galaxy AI and Google Gemini tools.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone this Black Friday, there are plenty of options. For other Galaxy phones, and phones from other brands, check out our live blog covering the best Black Friday phone deals. If you're tempted to switch to Apple, feel free to browse our roundup of the best Black Friday iPhone deals, too.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK