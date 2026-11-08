Commuting to work in the winter takes a different kind of strength. It's colder, wetter, darker — all things that are capable of sucking any remaining joy out of what is already a fairly joyless pursuit. As a two-trains-and-a-walk commuter, I have discovered that arming yourself with the right kit is key to making things more bearable. I've rounded up my winter commuter kitlist below.

First: the inclement weather essentials. That means investing in a decent collapsible umbrella that won't invert or break the minute the wind picks up. Rucksacks are a commuter's best friend, and opting for a weather-resistant build or a rain cover means there's no danger of your laptop getting drizzled on.

Next: comfort buys. I'm a caffeine fiend, and a hot coffee makes a morning commute feel significantly more manageable. I swear by the Yeti Rambler with — and this is important — the screw-down commuter cap. I've tested those '100% leaf-proof' claims thoroughly; I can chuck this upside-down in my bag and nothing will leak. If you feel the cold, a great rechargeable hand-warmer can be a game-changer, too. I have a LifeSystems one that can also double as a power pack.

Finally: entertainment. I like a Kindle for reading on the train, because there's no chance I'll end up doomscrolling. And for the walking part, I'll choose between over-ears that block out the background noise, or, if it's cold enough to warrant a hat, some in-ears. Scroll down for a closer look at my commuter essentials, with options at different price points to suit different budgets.

Commuter kitlist

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