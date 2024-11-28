This Android Pixel Watch alternative blew me away in testing, now it's down to a new lowest-ever price in the Black Friday sale
The Ticwatch Atlas is a brilliant Wear OS smartwatch
After years of sticking with Apple Watch, I was treated to my first taste of Wear OS earlier this year. After testing Ticwatch Atlas extensively, I was blown away by its battery life and design, and now you can score one cheap in one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far.
Right now you can get the new Ticwatch Atlas for just $279.99 at Amazon in the US or £263.99 in the UK, also at Amazon.
Ticwatch's smartwatch models make for a fantastic alternative Android smartwatch, and new for 2024 is the Ticwatch Atlas. This powerful, rugged smartwatch impresses with its extremely durable design, extensive fitness tracking, and battery life that would have any Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, or Pixel Watch user glancing sideways with envy.
Today's best Ticwatch Black Friday deals
If you want a great Wear OS 4 smartwatch that won't break the bank, but can rival Android mainstream options for fitness tracking, then this is a great alternative. Now $70 (20%) off in the Amazon Black Friday sale, a lowest-ever price.
Also on sale in the UK, more than £60 (20%) off the Atlas, a new lowest-ever price of £263. Comes with 32GB of onboard storage, fitness tracking, and 90 hours of battery life.
The Ticwatch Atlas is a brilliant Wear OS 4 smartwatch with several standout features. As we noted in our Ticwatch Atlas review, it's got fantastic build quality that really inspires confidence in the design. It feels rugged and durable, capable of handling anything you throw at it.
It also has a vast array of fitness tracking metrics, including tracking for over 100 workouts. Perhaps the most impressive feature is its battery life, which was good for more than three days of constant use including workout and sleep tracking.
Other standout features include a Heat Map function for tracking your movement when playing ball sports.
Don't want the Atlas? Ticwatch also has a couple of great mainstream options that are less bulky, but still just as impressive.
The Ticwatch Pro 5 is reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch, with up to 80 hours of battery life, water resistance, and over 100 sports tracking functions. Now at a new lowest-ever price of $209.
Also available in the UK, this deal is less than £2 shy of the lowest-ever price on the Ticwatch Pro 5. Available in two colors, with up to 80 hours of battery life, 32GB of onboard storage, and great health and fitness tracking.
The Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro, as its name suggests, offers more battery life for even more outdoor pursuits capability. With up to 90 hours of battery life, 110+ workout modes, and a 1.43-inch OLED display, it's a steal at the lowest-ever price of $244.99.
You can also get 25% off the Enduro in the UK, replete with the same 90 hours of battery life, GPS, and all the same great fitness and sleep tracking metrics.
While these Ticwatch models are fantastic Android smartwatches, they sadly won't work with iPhones. If you do need something for iPhone, check out our best Black Friday Apple Watch deals roundup for some great deals for Apple users. Want to hunt around more for an Android smartwatch? Check out the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available right now.
