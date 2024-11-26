I'm a smartwatch expert, and these are the 13 best Black Friday smartwatch deals I've seen so far this year (arranged by price)

In case you live your life largely offline (and if so, please email me with your best tips on ignoring bot-driven outrage-bait posts on social media), you may not be aware that the Black Friday deals have already started, even though the big day isn't until later this week.

We're tracking deals on a ton of smartwatches from Google, Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, Xiaomi, Nothing and many more, all the way through till Cyber Monday (December 2). Below are some of the best we've seen, from a $149 Apple Watch on Amazon US to a lowest-price-yet on the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro at John Lewis in the UK.

Check out my picks of the deals below, all arranged by price and region for your convenience. If you can't find what you're looking for, or if you're after something specific, try our hub pages for the Black Friday Apple Watch deals, Black Friday Garmin deals, and Black Friday Fitbit deals.

Today's best Black Friday smartwatch deals in the UK

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon For just £58 you can grab a Fitbit Inspire 3 plus six months of Fitbit Premium worth another £50. It's a discreet, low-profile tracker with great metrics and 10 days of battery life. A perfect first fitness tracker for anyone looking to get their steps in, start running, or monitor their heart rate.

Garmin Instinct 2: was £199 now £159.20 at Amazon In the UK there's a new lowest-ever price of £159 on the Garmin Instinct 2. This is unquestionably one one of Garmin's best outdoor watches with GPS, rugged chassis, and great activity tracking to boot. I'm wearing one right now, as I type.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £289 now £202.99 at Amazon Now the 265 is here, you can save a massive 30% on this Forerunner 255, a new lowest-ever price of £202.99. That's a great saving on this lightweight, GPS-packed smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life.

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm: was £399 now £329 at Amazon For the first time, Google Pixel Watches come in larger sizes, with a wide 45mm display that retains the original's beautiful pebble-teardrop aesthetic. It's over 40% larger than the Pixel Watch 2, but a more powerful battery ensures you don't sacrifice battery life for the bigger, more powerful screen and resulting increased output.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was £799 now £649 at EE Mobile Save a HUGE £150 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at EE. It's Apple's best watch yet from a technical standpoint, with longer battery life, rugged titanium case, dive computer functionalities and advanced GPS systems. I love this watch: I even wore it during London marathon, trusting its readouts and virtual pacer. Right now it's at an unprecedented discount we don't imagine will be around for long.

Today's best Black Friday smartwatch deals in the US

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon Last year's best Fitbit Inspire 3 deal has returned to its lowest-ever price of $69.95, $30 / 30% off the usual list price of $99.95. The deal's available on both colors, you'll get 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and notifications from your communication apps.

Apple Watch SE 40mm: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Get a massive saving of $100 off as the Apple Watch SE falls to its lowest-ever price of $149. This deal is available for the smaller 40mm size in Starlight and Midnight. You can also get the larger 44mm version in Midnight for just $179, also the lowest-ever price.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Get a new lowest price on all three colors, now just $149, a whopping $50 (25%) off. The Forerunner 55 is the budget pick, but it still packs up to two weeks of battery life, GPS, and lots of activity profiles.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Bluetooth-only: was $199.99 now $152.98 at Amazon Get an impressive 24% off an already excellently priced watch in the Amazon Black Friday sales. The FE is Samsung's equivalent of an Apple Watch SE (a watch that boasts up-to-date software and performs very well, but doesn't have the latest hardware innovations) only even cheaper. A great buy for anyone with a Samsung phone.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon In the US, you can save $100 off the Garmin Vivoactive 5's RRP of $299. Available in all four colors, it's the lowest-ever price we've seen on the best cheap Garmin going.

Some of the watches I've picked above offer tremendous value anyway, such as the Fitbit Inspire 3 and Apple Watch SE 2, and the discounts only add to a great-value package. Others, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, are expensive watches that become accessible thanks to the Black Friday discounts.

I've been covering and writing about health and fitness for about 10 years, and in that time I've worn and tested hundreds of smartwatches. I've tried many of the watches on this list personally, so you can be sure I'm recommending you a good deal.

Either way, you can shop all the rest of the deals via the quick links below. If you still can't find what you're looking for, check back later this weekend: we're covering all the deals so you don't miss a thing.

