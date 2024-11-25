No phone to trade? No problem. Here's the cheapest Black Friday deal on a phone I recommend buying

Lot's of great Black Friday phone deals offer a cheap phone if you have one to trade, but this Samsung Black Friday sale on the Galaxy A35 gives you a top-notch bargain phone for only $299 / £239, which is $100 / £100 off the full retail price. You can find cheaper phones, but you won't get the Galaxy's durability and premium software, which it shares with the more expensive Galaxy S family.

Our review called the Galaxy A35's fantastic display "big, bold, bright, vibrant" and a whole bunch of other nice things. The design looks very similar to Samsung's most expensive phones, so you'll get a phone that doesn't scream bargain without paying for titanium. In fact, you might even prefer the Awesome Lilac and other bright colors you can get with the Galaxy A35 that more stodgy, expensive phones don't offer.

We think the Galaxy A35 has a display, software and performance that all give you more than you’d usually get for the full retail price, and knocking 25% off the ticket only makes this an easier decision. If you want to spend more, you can take a look at the Google Pixel 8a or OnePlus 12R, which both offer better cameras than the Galaxy A35, but you won't get much else for more money.

• Browse all Black Friday deals at Amazon

Performance wasn't spectacular in our Galaxy A35 review, but it definitely got the job done, and with a big battery inside it often kept working through the day and night without needing a charge. You can find the same price on the Galaxy A35 on Amazon, BestBuy, and from Samsung, and if you do happen to have an older phone to trade after all, Samsung will give you a good deal on the buyback.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy A35 deals in your area at the bottom of this page.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A35 deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy A35 was already one of our favorite bargain phones, and this Black Friday deal knocks the price into must have territory if you need a cheap phone that can pass for premium. You still get plenty of great Samsung software features to keep things fresh and fun, and the Galaxy A35 is even available in cool, bright colors you won't find on the pricier Galaxy phones.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A35 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy A35: was £339 now £239 at Samsung UK Our review said the Galaxy A35 offers bits of Samsung tech from the company's top-end mobiles, while otherwise presenting an affordable package with corners cut to keep the price low. This Black Friday deal drops the price even lower, making the bright, vibrant screen feel like a steal compared to the competition.

If you're not familiar with Samsung's Galaxy lineup, the Galaxy S phones are the most expensive models, while the Galaxy A brand is reserved for bargain phones that punch above their weight. These phones will have bright displays and admirable camera options, with a design that is reminiscent of the premium Galaxy S look and feel.

You won't find a new iPhone for the same price as a Galaxy A35, and even a pre-owned model will have fewer years of software updates ahead. Better to consider a brand new phone like the Galaxy A35, which runs the latest Samsung software and can handle all of today's favorite apps and chores. If you want more, you can also browse our list of the best Samsung phones or venture to the dark side to see the best iPhones.

Want more phone deals? We're tracking all the deals on the best Samsung Galaxy, best Apple iPhone, and all of the best phones you can buy on our Black Friday phone deals page.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK