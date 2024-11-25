iPhone too ordinary? Try these OnePlus Black Friday deals for the lowest price on phones that stand out

Instead of a Black Friday phone deal on the same old iPhone that everybody has, or the Galaxy that you can get free from your mobile carrier, check out the Black Friday sale at OnePlus. Every great OnePlus phone is on sale, and there's a reason these have been some of my favorite phones of the last year. OnePlus gives you a very different phone than you'd expect from Samsung or Apple, and often you get a lot more for your money.

Take the OnePlus 12R on sale for $399 / £449 (normally $499.99 / £649), which is the lowest price I've seen on one of the best bargain phones you can buy. The OnePlus 12R gave us the best battery life of almost any phone we've ever tested in Future Labs, and it's a powerful and sleek device that punches far above its price range.

You can also get a the best deal yet on the OnePlus Open, which is on sale for only $1,199 / £1,199. You can also get a deal on the special Crimson Shadow 'Apex' edition, the foldable that made our Editor-at-Large say "if all foldables looked like that, more people would buy them." That phone is now $1,399 / £1,199 with 1GB of RAM and 1TB of storage inside. It's an incredible foldable, and I said in my review it was the first to really get everything right.

• Browse all Black Friday deals at Amazon

If you're a photographer, the OnePlus 12 is on sale for $549.99 / £649, though I'd upgrade to the Flowy Emerald, maybe the prettiest finish ever, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $100 / £50 more. The phone also has super-fast charging, and there's even an extra-fast wireless charger that beats any other wireless charging I've tested.

The OnePlus 12 has cameras tuned in partnership with Hasselblad, and they have a totally unique look that will make your portraits and landscape photos stand out from digitally-enhanced Galaxy and iPhone pics. It helps that the OnePlus 12 is one of the most gorgeous phones I've ever seen, and I was totally impressed by the design and bright display in my review.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best OnePlus deals in your area at the bottom of this page.

Today's best OnePlus deals in the US

OnePlus 12R: was $499.99 now $399.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12R is one of our favorite bargain phones, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. In our tests, it had the best battery life we'd ever seen in a phone at the time, and it's performance and bright display were also top notch at any price. It isn't water resistant like phones from Samsung, Apple, or Google, but if you take care, you'll get a lot more bang for your buck with a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 12: was $899.99 now $649.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12 is a powerhouse phone with a unique camera setup tuned in partnership with Hasselblad. This flowy emerald finish is one of the nicest and most unique looking phones I've ever tested, and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, an upgrade worth paying for. The OnePlus 12 isn't for everybody, but if you love the look of Leica or even Lomo cameras and you want to shoot more portraits and landscapes, the OnePlus 12 is a great fit for an amazing price.

OnePlus Open: was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus Open was the first tablet foldable phone I tested that nailed the design, with a cover display that looked exactly like a normal phone, not like a compromise. The later Apex Edition in Crimson Red upped the storage to a whopping 1TB and the RAM to 16GB, making this one of the most powerful and productive phones you can buy. This discount knocks the phone to the lowest price I've seen, and it's aged very nicely, holding its own against the best new foldable phones from Google and Samsung with ease. If you want a premiere phone that really stands out, the OnePlus Open in crimson shadow is my ultimate pick.

Today's best OnePlus deals in the UK

OnePlus 12R: was £649.99 now £449.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12R is one of our favorite bargain phones, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. In our tests, it had the best battery life we'd ever seen in a phone at the time, and it's performance and bright display were also top notch at any price. It isn't water resistant like phones from Samsung, Apple, or Google, but if you take care, you'll get a lot more bang for your buck with a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 12: was £999 now £699 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12 is a powerhouse phone with a unique camera setup tuned in partnership with Hasselblad. This flowy emerald finish is one of the nicest and most unique looking phones I've ever tested, and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, an upgrade worth paying for. The OnePlus 12 isn't for everybody, but if you love the look of Leica or even Lomo cameras and you want to shoot more portraits and landscapes, the OnePlus 12 is a great fit for an amazing price.

OnePlus Open: was £1,699 now £1,199.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus Open was the first tablet foldable phone I tested that nailed the design, with a cover display that looked exactly like a normal phone, not like a compromise. The later Apex Edition in Crimson Red upped the storage to a whopping 1TB and the RAM to 16GB, making this one of the most powerful and productive phones you can buy. This discount knocks the phone to the lowest price I've seen, and it's aged very nicely, holding its own against the best new foldable phones from Google and Samsung with ease. If you want a premiere phone that really stands out, the OnePlus Open in crimson shadow is my ultimate pick.

You can also find these phones on sale at Amazon, but OnePlus has them cheaper for Black Friday, and this sale knocks all of these phones to the lowest prices I've ever seen.

If you're not familiar with OnePlus, the company has been around for years, and it's a subsidiary of the Chinese phone maker Oppo, which is an established brand. OnePlus sells 'flagship-killer' phones that undercut the more popular brands on price, but sacrifice some features like IP68 water resistance, which you'll find on the best Samsung phones and the best iPhones.

Want more phone deals? We're tracking all the deals on the best Samsung Galaxy, best Apple iPhone, and all of the best phones you can buy on our Black Friday phone deals page.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK