ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories, from Meta Horizon OS to 2024 iPad launch date

If you’ve lost track of this week’s most important tech news then don’t fret, as we’re here to catch you up to speed – and this is one week you won't want to have missed.

We say that because some major things have happened in the last seven days. Meta announced that it’s sharing its Horizon OS with other VR headset makers – which is the biggest announcement it will likely make this decade – Apple teased its 2024 iPad lines and gave us a launch date for them, and DJI gave us a release date for its cheapest-ever 4K drone.



And here at TechRadar we hosted our first Sustainability Week, producing a whole host of articles showcasing some fantastic examples of how the tech industry is focusing on sustainability – and a few instances where it still needs to do better.

Let’s get you all caught up on the week’s biggest stories that you might have missed…

7. We hosted Sustainability Week

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Troyan)

We ran our first Sustainability Week, highlighting the sustainability heroes working to make a difference in tech – and some we think could do more. We talked to Samsung about its energy efficient, AI-driven appliances, delved deep into Apple's recent patent for removable uniform battery enclosures, and even spoke with the creators of a bioengineered plant purifier.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows, though, as we also zoned in on the energy impact of processors and graphics cards, calling for the likes of AMD, Nvidia and Intel to work together towards a more sustainable chipmaking future. We've also shared insights on how you can do your bit, whether that's by opting for refurbished tech, seeking out sustainably sourced devices, or using your phone to save the planet.

Read more: Our sustainability week coverage

The official invite for Apple's May 7 launch event (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has confirmed the date for its next “special Apple Event” as May 7 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, which is midnight AEST on May 8, and while iPads aren’t officially on the cards, the invite includes a snazzy Apple logo featuring an Apple Pencil surrounded by splashes of color – a strong indication that new tablets will be shown off.

We’re expecting the headline announcement to be a new iPad Pro with an OLED display and M3 chipset, with two iPad Air 6 models plus some accessories – such as a new Pencil and potentially a Magic Keyboard – also likely to get shown off.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if this isn’t enough Apple for you, just over a month later Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC 2024, will kick off on June 10. So make sure to check back here regularly to keep yourself in the loop.

Read more: Apple sets imminent launch date for new iPads

5. Meta made a massive OS announcement

(Image credit: Meta)

This week Meta announced that its Horizon OS – the operating system used by its VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3 – is coming to third-party hardware, starting with ASUS, Lenovo and Xbox devices.

This is huge news, as it’ll hopefully lead to a much more diverse range of VR headsets in the near future, with the already teased gadgets including a “performance gaming headset,” “mixed-reality devices for productivity,” and a more Quest-like headset coming from the trio of partners respectively.

However, Meta might want to make sure that Horizon OS doesn’t copy too many of the bad aspects of Windows, though only time will tell how this move will play out.

4. A Sony wearable took us one step closer to Dune

(Image credit: Future / Axel Metz)

With the recent launch of Apple’s Vision Pro headset and Dyson’s Bane-like air-purifying headphones, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we’ve reached peak wearable tech. However, this week Sony showed us that the wearable product class is just getting started.

The Sony Reon Pocket 5 is a wearable thermo device that cools or warms your body, depending on the conditions of your environment. Designed to sit neatly on the back of your neck, the Reon Pocket 5 uses a plate-like "thermos module" and five sensors to determine optimal body temperature and, hopefully, make you more comfortable while you're traveling on public transport or walking in less-than-ideal conditions.

The Reon Pocket 5 offers five levels of cooling and four levels of warmth, meaning that – in theory – it’s just as useful on a stuffy commuter train as it is outdoors on a frosty morning. We took the device for a spin at a recent demo event, and we can confirm that it does indeed regulate body temperature pretty effectively – though you’ll have to put up with looking like an extra from a sci-fi movie when wearing it.

3. An Android phone served up superior audio

(Image credit: Moondrop)

The lack of an audio jack in most of today’s phones hasn’t been popular with everyone – especially not audiophiles, who love the fidelity of wired connections for hi-res audio. Enter the Moondrop MIAD01 – this phone not only has a 3.5mm jack, it also has a 4.4mm balanced output for connecting to a powerful music system without distortion, and a “flagship” DAC to make sure high-end digital files get treated properly on the way to your ears.

On top of that, it’s a pretty cool phone as well. It’s got a great futuristic look (as do all Moondrop products – just check out their earbuds when you’re bored), a large 120Hz OLED screen, and dual cameras on the back. For serious streaming audiophiles, a dedicated music player or a portable DAC tend to be a big part of listening on the go, and this phone aims to replace both – and the music lovers on the TechRadar team are watching closely.

2. The Deadpool and Wolverine trailer delivered Easter egg galore

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Deadpool and Wolverine is edging closer towards its July 26 launch date, so it’s high time that Marvel released some new footage to further fuel our excitement for the duo’s multiversal buddy-cop flick.

Thankfully, the comic book giant duly obliged earlier this week (April 22) with a brand-new trailer – and, unsurprisingly, the Marvel Phase 5 movie’s latest teaser is packed with Easter eggs. Some are easier to spot than others, mind you, so we’ve taken the liberty of picking out six of the best and/or easily missable ones from Deadpool 3’s newest trailer. Once you’ve read that, check out our X-Men movies in order guide to see what films you need to stream ahead of the MCU’s next flick, too.

Read more: New Deadpool and Wolverine trailer is packed with Marvel Easter eggs

(Image credit: DJI)

A DJI drone announcement without the usual speculation, rumors and leaked pictures is a rare thing, but the DJI Mini 4K quietly popped up on the DJI Amazon store this week, complete with a April 29 release date.

We’re not expecting big things from the Mini 4K – it will likely be a modest refresh of the DJI Mini 2 SE, with similar specs like 31-minute flight time, level 5 wind resistance and a sub-250g body – but it will become DJI’s cheapest ever drone to shoot 4K video, and that should make it one of 2024’s most popular drone for beginners.