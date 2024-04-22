Samsung’s new energy-efficient appliances use AI to offer huge savings

Sustainability Week 2024 This article is part of a series of sustainability-themed content we're running to observe Earth Day and promote more sustainable practices. Check out all of our Sustainability Week 2024 content.

Over the years, we’ve been encouraged to adopt new habits at home to help reduce waste. Whether it’s turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth, recycling, or switching off standby mode, there are plenty of small changes you can make to benefit the planet.

Still, there are a lot of energy-guzzling devices around our homes, and some of the biggest offenders are our appliances. There’s little we can do as individuals to negate just how much these devices drain energy, but opting for a next-generation device might see you save the planet - and your energy bills.

That seems to be the core of Samsung’s latest batch of appliances , which lean heavily on energy-efficient software and hardware to ensure as much energy is saved as possible while we wash, cook, and clean our homes.

We spoke with Tanya Weller, Marketing Director of Samsung Home Appliances in the UK to find out more about how the tech giant is doing its part.

Samsung’s drive towards more energy-efficient appliances comes from a baseline desire to make “tangible and meaningful savings and benefits for both consumers and the planet,” Weller explains. “We've got loads of future goals at a broad level, but actually, I think we can make a more meaningful difference by creating technology that consumers can use every day.”

“We have products that are ultimately essential in the home, some of which you can turn off and some of which you can't. We’re the first brand to bring in software innovations that give this kind of immediate energy benefit.”

(Image credit: Future)

Smarter software, smarter home

Samsung’s approach to energy efficiency is twofold, leveraging both software and hardware to help make a more energy-efficient home.

On the software side, one way Samsung is bringing energy to the fore with its appliances is through SmartThings Energy, which is as available as part of the free SmartThings app and offers appliance-by-appliance energy monitoring. “SmartThings Energy helps you monitor your home, a bit like a smart meter, but it gives you much more useful recommendations specific to the appliance.”

It was also the first mass-market smart home energy management system to earn EPA's Energy Star certification. From within the app, you can track, monitor, and budget your energy usage, saving you money and helping to save the planet.

The real star of the show is the AI Energy Mode, however, which is available through the SmartThings app10 on the majority of Samsung’s washing machines and refrigeration products, so long as they have Wi-Fi enabled.

“It’s really incredible,” says Weller; “It’s a bit like the battery saving mode on your phone - without needing to know the ins and outs of how it’s working, you can press a button and things optimize. It's the same with AI Energy Mode; you literally swipe to save.”

Weller gives the example of the AI EcoBubble feature used in many of Samsung’s newer washing machines, which detects the fabric type in the drum and optimizes water and detergent delivery, spin speed, and washing time, offering up to 70% energy savings,

As of right now, both AI Energy Mode and SmartThings Energy are exclusive to Samsung products, with Weller highlighting it as a key differentiating factor against the competition; but especially in light of Matter’s rollout and Samsung’s active engagement with the communications standard, it would be amazing to see the software rolled out more universally.

Engineered for efficiency

Underpinning the exciting software featured in Samsung’s latest appliances are a host of hardware optimizations, underpinning what Weller calls a focus on “bringing products to market that are at the very, very top of the energy ratings.”

She highlights the Extra Wide Bottom Mount Freezer, which received an energy “A” rating according to the updated EU energy standards; a first for Samsung’s extra wide bottom mount freezer type.“Those big American-style refrigerators can be quite energy-guzzling, and you can't turn them off.”

So, alongside AI Energy Mode and SmartThings Energy, Samsung implemented technology like the AI Inverter Compressor, which improves the compression technology to use less energy while keeping the fridge temperature moderate. AI Energy Mode will then optimize the compressor speed and defrost cycle frequency, based on usage and surroundings.

This is demonstrated even more clearly by the Samsung Series 8 A-40% Washing Machine, which offers up to 40% less energy consumption than needed to reach the A energy efficiency class limit top. “We represent 15% of the market in washing machines overall, but if you look at A-rated machines, we’re 35%,” says Weller. “As a brand, we are driving the market and driving consumers to buy more energy-efficient products, while also layering on those software optimizations.”

One of the crucial hardware developments driving energy savings for these washing machines is the Bubble Shot, which sprays soapy water on top of clothes using a circulation pump, helping detergent to evenly penetrate clothing and enhancing washing efficiency.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Room to grow

Samsung’s latest moves in energy efficiency certainly set high standards for competition, but it’s unlikely to stop there. Samsung is working with energy suppliers around the world like British Gas in the UK, Logical Buildings and Enersponse in the US (New York and California), and Kepco in Korea to provide automated demand response services.

“We integrate with the energy provider and then the Auto DR feature can automatically make adjustments, schedule things, or for example, recommend different times to turn on the washing machine,” explains Weller.

The project is in its infancy, having launched in New York, California, and Seoul in 2023, and given the complexity of integrating with providers using a variety of different systems, it’s unlikely we’ll see a global rollout soon. Still, it gives exciting insight into the future of smarter, more energy-efficient homes, as do Samsung’s wider software and hardware developments.