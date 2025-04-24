5 solar-powered gadgets to start your sustainable tech journey

Sustainability Week 2025 This article is part of a series of sustainability-themed articles we're running to observe Earth Day 2025 and promote more sustainable practices. Check out all of our Sustainability Week 2025 content.

When you think of solar-powered tech, you may think of hefty roof solar panels or those old calculators you got in school. But solar-powered tech has come a long way, and there's now an abundance of solar-powered gadgets available that are not just environmentally friendly, but useful on a daily basis, too.

In celebration of TechRadar's Sustainability Week, we've rounded up five solar-powered gadgets worth checking out right now.

If you hate the idea of constantly recharging your wireless home security camera , the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Solar could be the solution. This solar-powered security camera doesn't require a sunny day to function and provides crisp 1080p HD footage and clear audio even on cloudy days. This all comes at a premium cost, however, with the Solar Pro being one of the most expensive cameras in Ring's range at $249.99 / £249.98 / AU$418 – not including the monthly Ring subscription. If that's a bit out of your budget, check out the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar , which will save you $80 / £50 / AU$99 when it's not in the sale.

There are plenty of great solar backpacks available, Solgaard's Lifepack is one of the best. Not only is this waterproof backpack stylish but it's made from 100% recyclable materials, making it environmentally friendly, too. What we like most about this backpack is that it prioritizes security, boasting a patented anti-theft lock with a coil design and four secret passport/card pockets. What's more, thanks to its integrated USB port and 15,600mAH Powerbank, you can charge your phone with ease. All this should give you peace of mind, especially when traveling.

This is a pricey backpack at $255, with the option to pay more to integrate a boombox into your bag, but we do see regular discounts.

Urbanista's Malibu is a solar-charging wireless Bluetooth speaker that doesn't need traditional charging – meaning the party never has to stop! The small solar panel in this gadget tops up its power from both indoor and outdoor light, and once charged, it can last a full day. There is a USB-C port to charge it traditionally, but you shouldn't need to. This speaker also boasts a waterproof, durable design, and it's IP67 protected against sand, dust, and dirt, so it's the perfect companion for everywhere, from the pool to the beach to your home.

While this isn't a budget Bluetooth speaker, it's reasonably priced for what you're getting at $149/£149.

The EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus portable power station is perhaps the best portable power station on the market – and it comes with the option to solar charge it to boot. This is a fast-charging, quiet gadget with a compact design, 1023Wh battery capacity, 2400WhW, and a good port selection. Providing off-grid power when out and about, and handy to have in case of a power outage, you can't go wrong with this power station.

That quality does come with a hefty price tag, though, with this gadget priced at £899 (roughly $1197.41). But it's a worthwhile investment if you plan to utilize its capabilities.

Last – but certainly not least – is the Garmin Instinct 3 Solar, a tough but stylish running watch that comes in a range of sizes. This watch comes with advanced training tools, advanced GPS tracking, and a long battery life, that uses Garmin’s Power Glass to gather energy from the sun and extend battery life. This watch is pricey at $399.99/£299.99, but there is a standard, non-solar version that costs about $50 /£80 less and Garmin promo codes could save you more, too.