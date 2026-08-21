Father’s Day 2026 is fast approaching — here are 45 tech gift ideas to spoil him this year

It’s always tempting to fall back on the cliched Father’s Day gifts we know and love, like a pair of novelty socks, a mug with a lame joke on it, a bottle of whisky and some aftershave, but it’s always a good idea to mix it up a bit. Father’s Day 2026 in Australia falls on September 6, so you better get a wriggle on if you haven’t even begun to think about what to get the important man.

If your dad — or a father figure in your life — loves tech and gadgets, we’ve got you sorted with a list of some of our favourite and tried-and-tested tech as potential gift ideas across a range of budgets and interests.

Ranging from cheap home upgrades for as low as AU$20 to big-ticket purchases like an outdoor pizza oven if you’re in the mood to splurge, there’s something for every Aussie dad here. From the outdoorsy man to the lazy couch potato, there’s something here to celebrate him and his role in your life.

The best Father's Day tech gifts for under AU$100

We chose a variety of tech here based on a combination of functionality, value for money and whether the pick would be something we would gift our own dads. Ranging from something as cheap as a AU$20 smart plug to a portable monitor for the home office, these 20 gift ideas under AU$100 are hard to beat.

The best Father's Day tech gifts for under AU$300

Moving up to items that cost a little bit more, here's a variety of picks that range from a classic car Lego set and a new turntable so he can revive his old vinyl collection, to even a fancy sleep analysing mat that can go under his mattress. We've even included a nice Android tablet and one of our highly-rated ebook readers that would be perfect for a father's downtime.

The best Father's Day tech gifts when money is no object

If money is no object and you're really keen to splurge on a Father's Day gift, we've put together some big-ticket items here that would certainly be really appreciated come September 6. You'll find that he may start playing the home barista every morning with a fancy new coffee machine or making more homemade pizzas with a new outdoor pizza oven. And if he's an avid runner or cyclist, we've added some premium-level gear here too.