Cheaper than Black Friday: the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker is just $90 today

Feeling almost like a precursor to the 4th of July sales we’re anticipating, Walmart has slashed the price of a highly popular coffee maker substantially. Today, you can buy the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker at Walmart for $89.09 (was $159).

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker rarely tends to drop this low in price, often more likely to be around $100 or even more thanks to modest discounts. This is bordering on a 50% saving and is likely to be one of the best coffee maker deals we’ll see this side of Amazon Prime Day 2024. It’s perfect for coffee lovers who want to resist heading to a coffee shop every morning.

Today’s best Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker: was $159 now $89.09 at Walmart

Priding itself on simplicity, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker is there to provide coffee shop quality brews without needing to pay extra. It has a one touch brewing system so even if you’re half asleep, you’re all set for the day here. Blend specific brewing and automatic adaption to the capsules you insert mean you really don’t have to be a coffee expert to make the most of out this machine. Today's price is even lower than Black Friday so it's well worth considering.

Nespresso makes some of the best coffee machines for anyone keeping costs low and not needing ultimate style. Our Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker review praised this model's convenient and ease of use in particular, and this one is big enough to brew four single-server cup sizes so it’s suitable for any mood. It works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules with a choice of five ounce or eight ounce coffee, as well as single and double espresso. Yep, buy this and you won’t need to buy a separate espresso machine.

It comes with a 40 ounce removable water tank along with automatic capsule ejection which holds 10 used capsules. The latter means clean up duty doesn’t have to be so urgent, while you’re still gaining barista grade brewed coffee here. We all know we spend a little too much money buying coffee on the move so the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker is potentially a huge money saver if you plan ahead. It also comes with a complimentary set of capsules to help you find your favorite aroma profile.

If you have your heart set on a different brand, there are also many great Keurig coffee maker sales going on. For other cooking and kitchen appliances, take a look at the Sous Vide cooking machine deals as well as the best air fryer sales.