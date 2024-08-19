Best Buy Labor Day sale starts now with a huge Tech Fest event – shop the 27 top deals

Best Buy isn't waiting around for Labor Day. The retailer has just launched a huge week-long Tech Fest sale with fantastic discounts on many TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets, appliances, and more. I think that there are some genuinely unmissable bargains here, so I've picked out 29 of the best deals worth buying right now, including some great back-to-school offers for students.

The undeniable highlight is the Apple iPad 10.2 for $199.99 (was $329.99) – that's a new record-low price for the brilliant little device that we think is the best tablet for most users. It's been around $229 for months now, but this dip to under $200 makes it a steal in my eyes for anyone after an excellent everyday slate.

Other standout deals in the Best Buy sale include this top-rated Samsung Q90C 65-inch QLED TV for a new low price of $1,297.99 (was $1,599.99), this powerful and affordable Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99 (was $259.99), and the best price yet on the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones which are now $299.99 (was $399.99).

As part of this Tech Fest sale, My Best Buy members can get access to further discounts on select products, so be sure to use your membership or sign up for My Best Buy to secure those extra savings where available. Members also get a $25 gift card with any purchase of $250 or more – a nice little extra to go with some of these deals.

27 top deals in the Best Buy sale

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has dropped to a new record-low price at Best Buy – and it's the first time this popular and highly-rated tablet has fallen below $200. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

We still think the older XM4 remain an excellent and more affordable option for most people, but the latest and greatest in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup are a more attractive buy at this record-low price. They were hard to justify at full price, but with a $100 discount, we can't deny that these are still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer if you want the latest tech.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

The latest MacBook Air is down to $849 at Best Buy – that's a new historic low price. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,297.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this cut to a new historic low price in the latest Best Buy sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon launched a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock for Prime Day and this is the first time it's been discounted for non-Prime members. It's only $10 more than the offer that was exclusively available to members in July. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $69.99. It's not just cold drinks, though, as the coffee maker can also brew hot coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods. Plus, customise your drink with different sizes and strengths to best suit your preferences.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus PC (with free Signature Keyboard): was $1,697.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

You usually have to pay extra to get a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrids, but this bundle deal at Best Buy chucks one in for free – saving you almost $200 at the same time. We were super-impressed with these new models that boast a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which is about right for the price and will ensure speedy performance and plenty of storage space.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,497.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV of the year and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,497.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance. This offer is excellent and matches the previous record-low price so it's one we'd snap up now even with the Labor Day sales approaching in a couple of weeks.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which has only been beaten once before by $10.

TCL 65-inch Q7 4K QLED Smart TV: was $799.99 now $597.99 at Best Buy

In the middle of the pack is this 65-inch Q7 4K QLED TV from TCL. It's a similar but newer version of the Q6 above, with a high-quality QLED panel for a bright and clear picture, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance, and local dimming LEDs for a more accurate and richer range of colors. It's a fantastic price for a TV of this overall performance and size, so one to snap up if you want a larger display and are on a smaller budget.

HP 15 Laptop: was $999.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

There's a good saving available on this powerful HP 15 Laptop at Best Buy. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a great buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, making this a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199 now $939.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it down to a new historic low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

We said these were 'easily the best yet' in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review thanks to the big improvements over previous versions when it comes to audio quality, noise cancellation, comfort and design. These are an excellent pair of premium earbuds that should be well on your radar following this $80 discount. If you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, you get an extra $50 off on top, too, making them a huge bargain.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. At a fraction below $500, you get a big-screen 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips. Are there better TVs out there? For sure. Not many can compete with the C350 for the amount of TV you get for the money, though.

Asus Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy

This Asus Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now in the back-to-school sales.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra have been discounted a handful of times over the last few months but this offer is one of the best we've seen – it's only $10 away from the record-low. These pricey but quality headphones, which we scored 4.5 out of five in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, offer crisp Spatial Audio and unrivalled active noise cancellation. Battery life disappoints a little, but they're still up there as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

Insignia 43-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

One of the cheapest TV deals from the Best Buy sale is this Insignia 43-inch display for $139.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. This version of the F20-Series even boasts 4K resolution support, though you won't really get the full effect at this display size. Still, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

This is a great low price for the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support – but they have been $10 cheaper earlier this year. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,898 at Best Buy

The Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is designed to get the most out of what you’re watching or playing. It has calibrated modes for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with the XR processor ensuring that every scene looks the best it can. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, as well as IMAX Enhanced, all ensure there’s not much need to head to the cinema any more with this home theater. And this brand-new display can be yours for its lowest price yet – beating the recent Amazon offer by $100.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79 at Best Buy

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Best Buy has a four-pack on sale for $79. That's the best deal out there today and only $4 more than the record-low price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack or any other notoriously easy-to-lose items, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you want to monitor, and your iPhone will locate it.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers and this is a return to the record-low price for one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $319.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

This high storage capacity model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has only just launched and you can already save $50 at Best Buy. As well as that big bump to 256GB of storage, you get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 64GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $95.95 now $79.95 at Best Buy

The discount may be small but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is still a good buy for beginners. It's an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise tracking. The battery lasts for a lengthy ten days and it's packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started - especially at this price.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling and eternally popular Echo Dot is now $20 off in this week's Best Buy sale. Of course, it's been cheaper by as much as $7 in previous Prime member sales, but this is still a bargain for a solid all-around smart speaker. It offers an improved audio experience, a temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa. That means you can ask it to play music, answer questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, as well as control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $797.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and currently has its best discount yet – nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

GoPro Hero 11 Black was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the former action camera is still among the very best action cameras money can buy in 2024 – and it's available for just $20 more than the record-low price at Best Buy. That makes it a contender for the best camera deal right now. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery.

